FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW Announces Performances Through the End of April

This month, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

LORNA LUFT: THE JOY OF SPRING - MARCH 31 - APRIL 2 AT 7:00 PM

The Joy of Spring is found in the embracement of change, perseverance through obstacles, and the celebration of life.

Join Lorna Luft as she celebrates the full meaning of Spring through the Great American Songbook, songs made famous by her mother and film legend, Judy Garland, as well as through personal stories from a lifetime in show business.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on "The Judy Garland Show." Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from Grease 2 and Where the Boys Are '84 to the series "Murder She Wrote" and "Sean Saves the World." Lorna was co-executive producer of "Life with Judy Garland," the 5 time Emmy award-winning miniseries based on her best-selling memoir, Me and My Shadows.

$75 cover charge. $125-$130 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! HIDE & SEEK BY DANNY FELDMAN, FEAT. JJ NIEMANN - APRIL 1 AT 9:30 PM This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Encore by popular demand! Join us for an exciting concert version of the songs from Hide and Seek as it returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! An autobiographical musical, Hide and Seek chronicles the three year journey of Andrew, a high school sophomore, as he comes to terms with his newfound sexuality. Through the pressure of his friends and social media, Andrew discovers what it means to live his life authentically.

Written by Danny Feldman at the age of sixteen, experience his story performed by an all-star Broadway cast. This concert will be music directed by Eli Schildkraut.

Featuring Aaron Alcaraz as Jason, Brendan C. Callahan as John, Danny Feldman as Andrew, Sam Foti as Ally, JJ Niemann as Charles, Wonu Ogunfowora as Rae, Aaron Patterson as Brad, Mia Pinero as Julie, Emma Pittman as Jen, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez as Amanda, and Kelli Youngman.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - APRIL 2, 16, & 30 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Musical direction by Mark Hartman.

Featuring Stephanie Bacastow, Christopher Brian, Matthew & John Drinkwater, Tyler McCall, Sophia Rapeijko, Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ARI SHAPIRO: BEHIND THE MIC - APRIL 3 AT 7:00PM & 9:30 PM & APRIL 4 AT 7:00 PM

As a journalist, NPR's All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro has chronicled wars and revolutions. Now, inspired by his experiences around the globe, his solo cabaret show Behind the Mic features funny, hopeful, and heartfelt songs of upheaval and resilience, from places that are less far away than they may seem.

When Ari is not in front of a microphone on a stage, he sits in front of a microphone as host of the most listened-to radio program in America. He has reported from above the Arctic Circle and aboard Air Force One. He's covered wars in Iraq, Ukraine, and Israel, and has filed stories from five continents and most of the 50 states. He is also a frequent guest performer with the "little orchestra" Pink Martini and appears on four of the band's albums. Since making his debut with them at the Hollywood Bowl in 2009, he has toured the world and performed with them in venues such as The Royal Albert Hall in London, L'Olympia in Paris, and Mount Lycabettus in Athens.

$65 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS IN CONCERT, FEAT. ALEX BONIELLO, OLIVIA PUCKETT, & MORE! - APRIL 4 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening featuring the songs of the new musical Millennials Are Killing Musicals, written by NAMT award-winning writer Nico Juber. Millennials Are Killing Musicals is an entirely original show with an authentic, witty, and disarmingly heartfelt take on motherhood, the Millennial existential crisis, and the stereotypes that define a generation. Millennials Are Killing Musicals follows single mom Brenda in her quest to unleash her creative voice and "get it together" like the seemingly flawless moms at kindergarten drop-off. Her plan is derailed when her sister Katrina arrives, eight months pregnant and blissfully unprepared!

Featuring Klea Blackhurst, Alex Boniello, Nicholas Edwards, Lauren Marcus, Olivia Puckett, Marissa Rosen, Nora Schell, and Nyla Watson.

Music, Lyrics and Book by Nico Juber

Music Supervision and Arrangements by Ted Arthur

Music Directed by Jane Cardona

Directed by Ciara Renée

General Management by Evan Bernardin Productions

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MICHAEL KELLY IN THE PLEASING RECOLLECTION - APRIL 5 AT 7:00 PM & APRIL 6 AT 9:30 PM

In the mid-1970s, a young man (portrayed by As One's Michael Kelly) lands ashore in Manhattan without a map. Negotiating his way into a life in the performing arts, The Pleasing Recollection chronicles his musical adventures as he charmingly stumbles into some of the musical and theater giants of the era including Larry Kert, Leonard Bernstein, Charles Ludlum, and Aaron Copland among them. Librettist Stephen Kitsakos's autobiographical story rolls forward with composer Martin Hennessy's ingenious score. At the intersection of cabaret and opera theater they create a playful, witty, and joyful tale.

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a performance that sings in the sensibility of contemporary musical theatre, but reminisces about a period in the lives of LGBTQ+ people that was both exhilarating and dangerous.

The award-winning American baritone Michael Kelly has led a versatile and multifaceted career performing and concertizing with major international opera and theater companies in a wide-ranging repertoire including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Geffen Hall, and the Kennedy Center. An interpreter of composers Bernstein, Sondheim and Ricky Ian Gordon, his repertoire includes appearances ranging from Passion in Paris to Kiss Me, Kate in St. Petersburg to the transgender character, Hannah Before, performing the role across the USA in As One, the most performed chamber opera in America today.

Directed by Murphy Davis

Musical direction by Benedicte Jourdois

$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LEADING LADY CLUB: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND, FEAT. DESI OAKLEY, LEXI LAWSON, & MORE! - APRIL 5 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Welcome to the club! The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented women and female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

Featuring Krystina Alabado, Ashley Chiu, Angela Gómez, Sarah Hogewood, Lexi Lawson, Catherine Luckenbach, Caitlin McNeilage, Desi Oakley, Brooke Ranson, Salisha Thomas, Jillian Van Niel, and Becca White.

With Music Director Emily Marshall.

Produced by Caitlin McNeilage, Lauren Montana, and Brooke Ranson.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARILYN MAYE: 94, OF COURSE THERE'S MORE! - APRIL 6-9 & 12-16 AT 7:00PM, APRIL 10 AT 8:00PM

The April 10 performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! This spring, the marvelous Marilyn Maye will celebrate her birthday in Broadway's Living Room with a brand-new show, 94, Of Course There's More! Known for her powerhouse delivery, electric stage presence, and chatty rapport with the audience, Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home to share this very special performance with her favorite audiences.

A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, "no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy" (Opera News).

The April 10th performance will offer a three course prix fixe menu. Guests can order any item a la carte or enjoy the prix fixe for $75.

$105 cover charge. $140-$165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LAURA HELM IN LAURA'S AT THE HELM, FEAT. ERYN LECROY, CASEY SHANE, & MORE! - APRIL 7 AT 9:30 PM

Laura Helm, The Narrator on Andy Blankenbuehler's national tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Lucy Harris on the national tour of Jekyll and Hyde, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut. Laura Helm will be singing through the last decade of her career. Featuring songs from The Wild Party, The

Addams Family, and songs made famous by Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Sutton Foster, and many more, Laura wants you to come and enjoy a variety of songs with some Broadway special guests! It's time to take control and grab life by the Helm (Pun intended!)

Laura will be joined by special guests Eryn LeCroy (Christine Daae alternate in The Phantom Of The Opera on Broadway), Dan Macke (Dear Evan Hansen), and Casey Shane (Host of Fox's "Masterchef Junior" Live tour). With Lea Nardi and Kristin Tarczynski on backup vocals.

Music directed by Jillian Zack

Musically supervised by David Maglione

Directed by Dana Iannuzzi

The band will feature Andres Vahos on drums, Skyler Volpe on bass, Themba Pieterse on trumpet, and Noelle Rueschman on saxophone.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDSAY MENDEZ AND RYAN SCOTT OLIVER'S ACTOR THERAPY - APRIL 8 AT 9:30 PM

Actor Therapy is back (!!!) at Feinstein's/54 Below! Brought to you by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Join an incredible cast of talented performers as they celebrate the alumni of this memorable program!

Featuring KristalMarie Anderson, Megan Andreia, Marin Asnes, McKenna Bieger, Ashlyn Bondurant, Bella Bosco, Annika Burley, Aislinn Cain, Darren Cementina, James Channing, Noelle Cornelius, William French III, Brandon Krisko, Raelyn Santiago, Elle Shaheen, Jensen Sirmon, Xiaoxiao Sun, Willie Naess, Madison Elise Wells, Mathieu Whitman (host), and Hannah Lauren Wilson.

$25 cover charge. $55 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA - APRIL 9 & 23 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ron Abel.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

$50 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

HIT SONGS FROM BROADWAY'S GREATEST REVIVALS! BY SCOTT SIEGEL'S BROADWAY REVIVAL SINGERS - APRIL 11 AT 7:00 PM

Brought to you by a unique new singing group... Scott Siegel's BROADWAY REVIVAL SINGERS! Hear Broadway's greatest music - the songs made famous from Broadway's most treasured shows - the shows so beloved that that they HAD to be brought back to the bright lights of the Great White Way. Enjoy, once again, the extraordinary legacy of timeless operettas of the 1920s, songs from the classic shows of Irving Berlin, The Gershwin's, Cole Porter, Bock & Harnick, Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, and so many more!

If it was revived, we're on it! And you'll hear it! And you'll hear it performed brilliantly by a brand-new singing group of today's greatest talent, put together by NYC impresario, Scott Siegel: The Broadway Revival Singers!

Scott Siegel is the author of more than 48 books, and he has created more than 400 major concerts, worldwide. He has produced, written, and directed concerts for Michael Feinstein, but he is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director and host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, that celebrates its 21st season in 2022.

The members of Scott Siegel's Broadway's Revival Singers will be unveiled soon! $50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

PRONOUN SHOWDOWN, FEAT. BONNIE MILLIGAN, ISABELLE MCCALLA, & MORE! - APRIL 11 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here. BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Pronoun Showdown is a concert series that explores what happens when you change the pronouns in well-known songs - perspective changes, tone changes, character changes and more! Songs from previous concerts have included "On YOUR Own," "Hopelessly Devoted to ME," "Burn" from the perspective of Alexander Hamilton, and a whole Taylor Swift Medley from the perspective of the ex boyfriends. It's a small switch with a huge payoff!

This concert comes from the brains of Abby DePhillips and Kimberly Jenna Simon. Featuring a cast of some of Broadway's biggest stars, this is a concert like you've never seen before!

Featuring Lauren Nicole Chapman, Austin Colby, Kevin Csolak, Quentin Earl Darrington, Jordan Dobson, Bradley Gibson, Sam Gravitte, Oyoyo Joi, Joe Kinosian, Nathan Lucrezio, Isabelle McCalla, Pierre Marais, Ginna Claire Mason, Bonnie Milligan, Mike Ryan, Anthony Sagaria, Carrie St. Louis and more stars to be announced!

Music supervision by Benjamin Rauhala.

Musical direction by Luke Williams.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE I MISSED MY SHOWCASE SHOW! FEAT. KELSEY FOWLER, OSCAR WHITNEY JR., & MORE!- APRIL 12 AT 9:30 PM

It's finally time for Broadway's emerging talent to showcase in: I Missed My Showcase Show! Expressed through an evening of songs, this incredibly diverse cast will have the opportunity to share their own personal reasons for missing their showcase with classics such as "Everybody Loves Louis," to contemporary hits like "Waving Through a Window." From fresh faces, to the ones you see on your phones, to childhood Broadway stars growing into their own - this cast is unlike any other. Created with the intention of giving actors a chance to make up for lost time, come be a part of the magic as we give these fantastic actors a chance to re-emerge into the world of show.

Featuring Riley Fisher, Kelsey Fowler, Samantha Gorjanc, Sydney Higgins, Noelle Elise Mefford, Dallas Riley, McKenna Seckman, and Oscar Whitney Jr.

Produced by Parrish Salyers and Samantha Gorjanc.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! THE OLDENBURG SUITE BY JAMES FEINBERG AND MATTHEW DYLAN ROSE, FEAT. LAUREN MARCUS, BEN ROSEBERRY, & MORE! - APRIL 13 AT 9:30 PM

Back by popular demand, The Oldenburg Suite returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after a sold-out January concert. The New York Musical Festival Best Concert-winning show, book & lyrics by James Feinberg and music by Matthew Dylan Rose, follows the lives of pop-art sculptor Claes Oldenburg, his wife, artist and art historian Coosje, and his brother Richard, the Director of the Museum of Modern Art, throughout the 1970s. Join us to hear a selection of existing songs from the show plus samples of the revamped and expanded score.

Music Direction by Matthew Berzon

Featuring Bryan Freedman, Morgan Higgins, Austin Ku, Lauren Marcus, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Ben Roseberry, Garrett Turner, and Nina White.

The band will feature Andres Ayola, Matthew Berzon, Skyler Fortgang, Aamir Juman, and Benjamin Samuelson.

Music direction by Matthew Berzon

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TINA SCARIANO: FEELS LIKE HOME - APRIL 14 AT 9:30 PM

Tina Scariano, Musician, Actor, Makeup Artist and Podcast Host, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Feels Like Home - A '70s folk rock show celebrating the queens of rock - Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Carly Simon, Joni Mitchell and more! Featuring classic hits such as "Blue Bayou," Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," "You're So Vain," and "Desperado," Tina creates a nostalgic look back on the songs and stories that made us. So settle in and enjoy an evening of tunes that are sure to Feel Like Home.

Joining Tina for this performance is one of NYC's most sought-after musical Directors, Brad Simmons. Recognized from the cult film Camp, he has shared the stage with Broadway luminaries Tonya Pinkins, Alice Ripley, Beth Leavel, Donna McKechnie, and recording artists Sandi Patty and The B-52s Kate Pierson.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIZ BYRNE: THE VINTAGE MILLENNIAL, FEAT. BETH LEAVEL! - APRIL 15 AT 9:30 PM

Liz Byrne, star of Baby It's You!, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in The Vintage Millennial. In The Vintage Millennial, backed up by her swinging jazz band, Byrne will perform her favorite tunes as she celebrates individuality and performers that have inspired her... from Bette Midler to Beyoncé. Known for her ability to perform any style, this postmodern show will include everything from rapping today's top chart hits to ballads of the 1940s.

Featuring Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CATE HAYMAN AND GEORGIA MENDES: YAMAHA MAMAS, FEAT. SARA JEAN FORD! - APRIL 17 AT 9:30 PM

For one night only, Cate Hayman and Georgia Mendes will join forces for an unforgettable evening of powerhouse diva tunes at Feinstein's/54 Below. These two divas have been best friends since freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University. The duo will be joined by Musical Director Alexander Tom and a slew of your favorite Broadway actors for an evening that promises to contain some of the most epic vocal gymnastics Feinstein's/54 Below has ever seen. You will laugh and cry as these upcoming Broadway starlets belt their cares away. Double the diva, double the fun - don't miss this epic night!

Special guests include Sara Jean Ford, Benny Benack, and more to be announced soon! $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOEY CONTRERAS: IN THE WORKS, WITH SPECIAL GUESTS, FEAT. BEN FANKHAUSER, DIANA HUEY, & MORE! - APRIL 18 AT 9:30 PM

Joey Contreras has some stuff in the works and he's ready to share it all on the Feinstein's/54 Below stage. Joined by an incredible lineup of friends and special guests, come be introduced to the latest musical worlds created by this award winning songwriter. From the New York love stories heard in his popular new show, In Pieces, the heartfelt yet haunting meditation on grief and identity in Forget Me Not (with Kate Thomas), and the fiery hot pulse of Heartbreakers in Hell (with Benjamin Halstead), Joey Contreras is proving now, more than ever, why he is considered a "Broadway-Pop crossover extraordinaire."

Featuring Senzel Ahmady, Jacob Dickey, Sean Doherty, Ben Fankhauser , Cailen Fu, Keri René Fuller, Mia Gerachis, Deon'te Goodman, Brad Greer, Max Heitmann, Diana Huey, Leslie Hiatt, Oyoyo Joi, Nick Martinez, Denise Neumerkel, Henry Platt, and Noah Virgile.

Co-produced by Joey Contreras and Zachary Hausman.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LUANN DE LESSEPS: COUNTESS CABARET - APRIL 19, 22-23, & 30 AT 7:00 PM

Everyone's favorite Countess is back in Broadway's Living Room! Countess Luann de Lesseps, cabaret sensation and star of "The Real Housewives of New York," returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after playing to sold-out crowds with her recent holiday show, A Very Countess Christmas.

Helmed by acclaimed director Richard Jay-Alexander, known for his work with musical legends Barbra Streisand, Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, and more, and featuring the legendary Brian Nash as her musical director/arranger, Luann has plenty of surprises - musical and otherwise - up her long satin sleeve. In addition to her original dance floor chart-toppers, including "Money Can't Buy You Class" and

"Feelin' Jovani," Luann will share behind-the-scenes details and memories from her 13 years of reality TV that #RHONY fans won't want to miss. Get ready for a stylish and unforgettable night with one of television's most popular personalities!

$130 cover charge. $185-$190 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DE-LOVELY: AN EVENING OF COLE PORTER WITH ELIZABETH DOYLE AND DAVID EDELFELT - APRIL 19 AT 9:30 PM

"As Cole's cousins, we've heard countless performers present his intricate rhymes and story-telling tunes... this show was among the best we've ever heard." - Maryalice Kubesch Williams and Polly Kubesch Dobbs

Elizabeth Doyle and David Edelfelt make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut with De-Lovely: An Evening of Cole Porter. With songs ranging from the playful ("Friendship") to poignant ("True Love"), to comedic ("Unlucky at Gambling"), these two singers/pianists take audiences on an hour-long journey through Cole's life, from his small town Indiana beginning to Paris, Broadway, and Hollywood. De-Lovely, which Doyle and Edelfelt created and have performed in Paris, Chicago, and most recently at the 2021 Annual Cole Porter Festival, includes both vocal solos and duets and showcases the duo's versatility as they take turns at the

piano, playing for each other and themselves. If you are a devotee of the Great American Songbook, and one of its most beloved composers, you won't want to miss this unique cabaret tribute to Cole Porter!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

KATIE HARMAN IN BRING MY CROWN!: MISS AMERICA SINGS BROADWAY - APRIL 20 AT 7:00 PM This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Katie Harman, Miss America 2002 with a prominent career in opera, musical theater and television, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in Bring My Crown!: Miss America Sings Broadway. A nostalgic nod to crown jewels of the Broadway cannon interwoven with rarely-shared insight about her fascinating year as Miss America and life beyond the crown. Featuring beloved tunes from across decades that encapsulate serving as "America's Ideal" in the wake of 9/11. Special guests include Jimmie Herrod (recent "America's Got Talent" superstar) and Thomas Lauderdale of Pink Martini, as well as unforgettable duets with Miss America 1998 and Broadway veteran Kate Shindle. Other songs include classics from Annie Get Your Gun, The King and I, Kismet, Evening Primrose, Sweet Charity, Sunday in the Park with George, plus the premiere of a new song by rock superstar Storm Large. As the 20th century pop culture zeitgeist Miss America Pageant turns 100 years old, Katie pokes and relishes royal life with heart and humor.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE - THE MUSICAL, FEAT. ARIANA VALDES & MORE! - APRIL 20 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a feel-good evening featuring the songs of Love is Love is Love - The Musical! The musical by Michelle Lee (music and lyrics for Helen of Troy, A Musical) dives right into the issues at the core of the human experience and features Tony Award® nominated producer JJ Maley, BroadwayWorld Award winner Ariana Valdes, BroadwayWorld Regional Award winner Lilli Komurek, and Theater Association of New York (TANY) Award winner Ty-Gabriel Jones. The talented ensemble brings to life a diverse cast of characters that transform each performance into a heartfelt confessional.

Featuring JJ Maley, Ariana Valdes, Lilli Komurek, and Ty-Gabriel Jones.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DAN HOY, FEAT. JAKE LANDAU, MICHELLE PAUKER, & MORE! - APRIL 21 AT 7:00 PM "Hoy's performance is stunning. In almost every single scene he is in, he steals." - The Signal

Dan Hoy, star of the first national tour of the CATS revival, makes his NYC solo concert debut at Feinstein's/54 Below. After a lengthy hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dan is thrilled to return to the music that inspired him throughout his early career. Featuring music from Love Never Dies, Brandi Carlile, Songs for a New World, Hadestown, Adele, and more, Dan puts his expressive, versatile voice to good use as he explores a variety of genres, songwriters, and themes. Join Dan as he steps into the New York solo spotlight for the first time and learn a bit more about this exciting young artist along the way.

Featuring Bailee Endebrock, Corey Farrell, Jake Landau (Music Director and Arranger), and Michelle Pauker.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE APRIL BIRTHDAY SHOW! FAMOUS SONGS BY FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN THIS MONTH! - APRIL 22 At 9:30 PM

What do Billie Holiday, Glenn Campbell, Duke Ellington, Barbra Streisand, Roy Orbison, Ella Fitzgerald, Loretta Lynn, and Dusty Springfield all have in common? They were all born in April! This unique concert event will feature the songs made famous by these iconic Broadway, Hollywood and Recording stars who were born in the month of April. And not just them: Doris Day, Willie Nelson, Henry Mancini, Kelly Clarkson, Peter Frampton, and more were also born in April!

And if you were born in April, we're going to celebrate you, too! The April Birthday Show is where you will hear Famous Songs by Famous People Who Were Born This Month! And all in honor of your Birthday!

This is the show where great music will be performed by wildly talented Broadway and nightclub stars, handpicked by the creator, writer, director, and host of the show, NYC impresario, Scott Siegel. He has created more than 400 major concert events all over the world, including producing, writing, and directing shows for Michael Feinstein. Siegel is perhaps best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year.

Stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED - APRIL 24 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We're Still Here and Back in Business for SEASON ELEVEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more.

Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien, & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Special guests include Lorna Dallas (Side by Side by Sondheim 25th Anniversary Production, London), Ramona Mallory (Anne, A Little Night Music Broadway revival), Sally Mayes (Rose, Harbour Lights Theatre's Gypsy), and Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna).

Starring John Treacy Egan, Aaron Ramey, Brian Charles Rooney, Lucia Spina, and Donna Vivino. Music Direction by John Fischer.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

80, GIRLS, 80: CELEBRATING BARBRA STREISAND'S BIRTHDAY, FEATURING STEVEN BRINBERG & MORE! - APRIL 24 AT 9:30 PM

Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra) honors the legend Barbra Streisand on this milestone with special guest stars and surprises.

Steven has played Barbra Streisand around the world for two decades. He toured with Marvin Hamlisch and his Symphony Orchestra, performed at Stephen Sondheim's birthday concert at the Library of Congress and narrated a Lincoln Center concert...as Barbra... with narration written especially for him by Terrence McNally. He has appeared on TV in "Blue Bloods" and "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and in the films Camp and Thirsty. Steven was featured in Ken Page's musical Nightlife and appeared in the Actor's Fund concert production of Funny Girl. He has released two CDs: Live in London and Simply Barbra Duets.

With special guests Ramona Mallory (A Little Night Music), David Shire, Sharon Azrieli (The Metropolitan Opera), and more to be announced soon!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

10 YEARS OF 54 SINGS! CELEBRATING FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY - APRIL 25 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The 7:00pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

For an entire decade Feinstein's/54 Below has been singing! We've sung Dolly. We've sung Cher. We've sung Sondheim. We've sung Schwartz. We've sung musicals. We've sung films. We've sung Broadway. We've sung rock - and everything in between. Tonight we are thrilled to celebrate 10 Years of 54 Sings featuring a cast of Broadway/cabaret favorites recreating indelible moments from a decade of 54 Sings...

as Scott Coulter and company present a collection of the greatest songs ever written. When 54 Sings... you'll want to sing along!

To celebrate the 10th anniversary year of Feinstein's/54 Below, join us for a special monthly concert series. Each performance will showcase a different genre of our programming, and an all-star lineup of artists. Expect throwbacks to favorite past 54 performances, as well as new numbers by regular performers.

Featuring Farah Alvin, Klea Blackhurst, Carole J. Bufford, Scott Coulter, Natalie Douglas, Aaron David Gleason, Tyce Green, Michael Holland, Larry Lelli, Lorinda Lisitza, Anthony Murphy, Kelli Rabke, Devin L. Roberts, Brian Charles Rooney, Lucia Spina, Michael T, and Justin Talkington.

7:00pm: $55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum. 9:30pm: $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SETH SIKES: I'LL BE SEEING YOU - APRIL 26 AT 7:00 PM

Seth Sikes is one of New York's most critically-acclaimed nightclub singers who has performed multiple sold-out club appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below and in venues around the country. Sikes's critically acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters are a consistent draw for audiences everywhere. When the Covid pandemic prevented Sikes from performing for live audiences he created a series of comedic music videos that went viral and, in the process, won multitudes of new fans. Join Seth for an evening of Broadway show tunes and favorites from the Great American Songbook.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT VOLUME 3 - APRIL 26 AT 9:30 PM

Write Out Loud Volume 3 has arrived! Hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Award® Nominee, Mean Girls), Musical Direction by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess- The Concert) and produced by Hannah Kloepfer with Sarah Glugatch and Josh Collopy.

Write Out Loud is a celebration of new musical theatre writers. The team proudly presents the 2021 Write Out Loud Contest winners - Chloe Geller, Taylor Fagins, Kat Siciliano, Anna M Johnson, Matthew Peña - as well as selected finalists and a cast of Broadway's finest to be announced!

Past winners include: Matt Copley, Ethan Carlson, Alexander Sage Oyen, Kailey Marshall, Joriah Kwamé, Indy Angel, Brandon Michael Lowden, Mackenzie Szabo

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NORTHSHORE VS WESTERBERG: A BEAUTIFULLY MEAN MISCAST - APRIL 28 AT 6:30 PM

Our beautifully, mean miscast concert will feature songs from your two favorite high schools in a brand new way. While already powerful, in every sense of the word, let's see what happens when the original character's gender, P.O.V., tone, or perspective is changed. Do you have what it takes to face two groups of MEAN?!? Let's see. Grab a seat at the newest popular table, your favorite slurpee, and don't forget your signature color...how else will we know whose side you are on? Love ya!

Featuring Christian Bethea, Ian Coursey, Kasey Lee Dutton, Grace Flavien, Emily Sweeney Goldstein, Joe Hornberger, Katriana Koppe, Jackson Miller, Hunter Nichols, Emerese Noel, Ryan Van Nostrand, Dominick Raffaele, Gabriella Sferlazza, Josslyn Shaw, Kayla Stallone, Chavely Torres, and Victoria Vagasy.

$45 cover charge. $65-$75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! JANINE MCGUIRE & ARRI LAWTON SIMON'S BORDERS, FEAT. JENNIFER APPLE & MORE! - APRIL 28 AT 9:30 PM

Janine McGuire & Arri Lawton Simon make their Feinstein's/54 Below concert debut with selections from Borders, their explosive new musical about a gay Israeli soldier and a closeted Palestinian man who fall in love during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s. This one-night only concert event will feature audience favorites and never-before-heard songs from Borders' sweeping, pop-influenced, Middle Eastern-inflected

score, performed by an all-star cast and six-piece band. Based upon the 2006 film The Bubble by Eytan Fox and Gal Uchovsky, directed by Eytan Fox, Borders pulses with energy, urgency, and hope for a more peaceful world.

Featuring Jennifer Apple, Shira Averbuch, Harrison Bryan, Drew Elhamalawy, Sahar Milani, and Omer Shaish.

Music direction by Andy Roninson

Produced by Jen Sandler

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Tepper and Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER LIVE: ACT II, BROADWAY STARS AND RISING STARS DUET - APRIL 29 AT 7:00 PM

20 & Under Sing 20 & Over is back by popular demand! After two extremely successful virtual concerts and a packed live show, 20 & Under Sing 20 & Over is thrilled to be returning to celebrate Broadway again at Feinstein's/54 Below! The concert will commemorate Broadway musicals from 20 years ago (and back!) by pairing young rising stars - ages 20 and under - with Broadway stars from the Broadway or touring company that they're singing from. Join us for an evening that honors fan-favorites like Fiddler on the Roof and Tick, Tick... Boom!, with special stories from our Broadway performers. You won't want to miss this exciting encore event!

Produced by Jorden Amir and Cara Weglarz, with music direction by Jorden Amir. $50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: THE LAP DANCE KID IN CONCERT - APRIL 29 AT 9:30 PM

Growing up isn't easy, especially when the family business is a strip club. Feinstein's/54 Below is proud to present songs from the brand new musical, The Lap Dance Kid. Based on his true life story, Mike King takes us on a musical journey to 1970's Denver, where little Mikey can't achieve any sense of normalcy under the shadow of his father's notorious club- even his religious coming-of-age ceremony is deemed the "King Bar Titzvah."

Featuring an all-star cast, with music by Adam Blotner (Trump: An American Musical, Edinburgh Fringe), story by Mike King (Comedy Central), and musical direction by Kevin Story (92Y, BMI Workshop).

Cast to be announced soon!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

