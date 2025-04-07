Dorian Woodruff to Have CD Release Concert At Chelsea Table + Stage in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dorian Woodruff will celebrate the release of his album, 'Forever Me with Love' to Chelsea Table and Stage June 5, 2025 at 7pm.

Woodruff is proud to share this collection of tunes from his many years of working in jazz and cabaret clubs. He honors composers and lyricists such as Michel Legrand, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Lew Spence, and Leslie Bricusse, Lori Mechem, and Beegie Adair to name a few.

With vocals produced by Lina Koutrakos and engineered by Nik Chinboukas and Steve Rizzo, mastering by Roger Lian and arrangements by Tedd Firth, Piano; Lori Mechem, piano; and the late Mike Renzi, piano, and Sean Harkness; guitar, Woodruff has created an album for the ages. Tunes include Nice and Easy; Summer Me, Winter Me; Something to Live For; Fly Away; The Way We Were, and more, filling this album with timeless classics.

Woodruff will be joined on stage by amazing musicians: Ron Drotos, piano; Sean Harness, guitar; and Matt Sharfglass, bass; direction by Lina Koutrakos.

Dorian is a versatile singer, director, and writer. He is a multiple MAC Award Nominee and a Broadway World Award nominee. He has performed in clubs world wide with stops in Las Vegas, Nashville, London, Paris, and Berlin.

In New York, Woodruff has appeared at Joe's Pub, 54 Below, The Beach Café, and Pangea. His shows 'I Believe in Love', 'Welcome Home: Everybody Has a Story', and 'Studio Musician: The Music of Barry Manilow' were nominated for multiple awards. Woodruff has appeared in Chicago at Davenport's and The Jazz Cave at the Nashville Jazz Workshop, and at the New York Cabaret Convention in Lincoln Center's Rose Hall.

