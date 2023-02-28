Donna McKechnie, Taylor Iman Jones & More to Perform at 54 Below in March

Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

TURN THE BEAT AROUND: 54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54, FEAT. ANTHONY MURPHY & MORE! - MARCH 1 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

One of 54 Below's most popular evenings has now been made a monthly event!

Dance the night away on the first Wednesday of every month as you relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In Studio 54's heyday the guest list was a who's who from the world of entertainment - Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Halston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Brooke Shields, John Travolta, Michael Jackson - and the music played kept them dancing all through the night.

Come "Turn the Beat Around" as we "Celebrate, Good Times" and salute Studio 54 from its opening night to the "Last Dance" -all with a full band and NYC's most acclaimed singers. This is one event you won't want to miss! Produced and directed by Scott Coulter.

We will be rolling out the dance floor for this occasion and partnering with Emmanuel Pierre Antoine Dance Studio, who will bring their world-class dance instructors to start the party! All 7pm shows will feature a dance lesson prior to the show so put on your best disco outfit and arrive early to brush up on your steps! A $100 voucher will be awarded to the best dressed guest at each show.

Featuring Susan Agin, Jessica Birago, Scott Coulter, Tyce Green, Jessica Hendy, Michael Holland, Larry Lelli, Lorinda Lisitza, Anthony Murphy, Kelli Rabke, Devin Roberts, Matt Scharfglass, and Mike Schwitter.

7:00pm performance: $75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performance: $45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AMANDA MCBROOM & ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: DIVALICIOUS - MARCH 2 - 4 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on March 4 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Two remarkable divas, Amanda McBroom & Ann Hampton Callaway, star in Divalicious!

Singing divas Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway will team up to perform standards and their own compositions. They will showcase numbers they wrote for luminaries such as Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand, alongside standards by Rodgers & Hart, Kern & Hammerstein, Cole Porter and the Gershwins. Michele Brourman serves as music director for Divalicious!

Amanda McBroom is described by BroadwayWorld as "... one of the greatest nightclub performers of all time. Her lyrics are profound and express human emotions in glorious poetry. Her humor is so smart and she sings and acts it all brilliantly." She first came to the attention of music lovers when Bette Midler's version of Amanda's song "The Rose" hit number one all over the world in 1979.

A writer for The New York Times wrote of Ann Hampton Callaway, "For sheer vocal beauty, no contemporary singer matches Ms. Callaway." Callaway is one of the leading champions of the Great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted recently by BroadwayWorld as "Performer of the Year," Callaway is a born entertainer. She is best known for her Tony®-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series "The Nanny."

$70-$90 cover charge ($78.50-$100.50 with fees). $115-$135 premium seating ($132-$150 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JULIA FRANCIS: THE ICING ON THE CAKE, A SELECTION OF HAND-BAKED CABARET COOKIES - MARCH 2 AT 9:30 PM

Julia Francis, soon to be graduate of Wagner College Theatre, makes her 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in The Icing on the Cake, A Selection of Hand-Baked Cabaret Cookies, a cabaret chronicling her experience as a college theatre major during a worldwide pandemic. Featuring music from the works of Ryan Scott Oliver, Stephen Sondheim, Ethan Carlson, Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as many of her own personal favorites-Julia tells the story of what it means to hold onto your art in the midst of chaos, uncertainty, and despair. She has taken the last 3 years of her life and turned it into a provocative performance that is bound to not only touch hearts in the most profound of ways but serve to remind us all why holding onto our artistic endeavors is perhaps the most courageous thing we could ever do.

Joined by Michelle Siemens. Accompanied by Giovanni Longo.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - MARCH 3 & 18 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...Music direction by Ross Patterson.

The performance on March 3rd will feature Lianne Marie Dobbs, John Easterlin, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Brian Charles Rooney, and Michael Winther.

The performance on March 18th will feature Alex Getlin, Ben Jones,Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Luana Psaros, Emma Valentine, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ZOË GRAY - MARCH 4 AT 2:00 PM

Zoë Gray is excited to be making her solo show debut at 54 Below. This performance celebrates music for all the heart's emotions, featuring composers like Puccini, Debussy, and Whitacre. From the world's most hilarious operettas to heartrending arias and stunning atmospheric pieces, she invites you to explore how music moves you. Featuring Charlie Zhang, pianist.

With an artistic career including Suzuki violin and ballet training, Zoë has been immersed in the arts her entire life. She is at home in everything from opera to Broadway to jazz standards and pop music. Zoë received her bachelor's in music with High Distinction (Performance Concentration) from the University of Virginia, where she performed in master classes for Reneé Fleming and Martin Katz. She achieved Honors in both Classical and Musical Theatre in the NATS Voice Competition and served as Soprano Section Leader for UVA's University Singers. Additional highlights include The Music Man (Marian) and the National Anthem for the Yankees. Born in Manhattan and raised in Tampa, she is thrilled to once again call NYC home. Updates can be found at @zoe_gray7.

Charlie Zhang is a classically trained pianist with a deep passion for the art of singing and proper piano technique, as well as the complete musician experience. Based in New York City, Charlie is a proud graduate of The Manhattan School of Music. Currently, he is a staff pianist at Manhattan School of Music. @charliez_piano or Charlielapiano00@gmail.com.

$20 cover charge ($23.50 with fees).

WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME V: A CELEBRATION OF FEMALE MUSICAL THEATRE WRITERS, FEAT. SAM PRIMACK, BECCA SUSKAUER, & MORE! - MARCH 4 AT 9:30 PM

After four hit editions, this fifth volume of Women of the Wings returns to 54 Below to celebrate female musical theatre writers during Women's History Month!

It's an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Featuring Dana Aber, Maryanne Burr, G. Victoria Campbell, Jordan Eagle, Hannah Elless, Amy Englehardt, Chloe Geller, Hayley Goldenberg, Allyson Hernandez, Christopher Hlinka, Nissa Kahle, Julia Sonya Koyman, Dmitri Joseph Möise, Carissa Navarra, Mary Nikols, Nicky Phillips, Sam Primack, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Ariana Rose, Becca Suskauer, Jessy Tomsko, Michaela Tramuta, and Zonia Tsang.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo. Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers - and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ: 5'11, BASED IN NYC, FEAT. ALEXIS MICHELLE, JONATHAN HOOVER, & MORE! - MARCH 5 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Emmy Award winner and Tony Award® watcher Mauricio Martínez has had a lot of self-tape sides filling up his Dropbox. In his new show, 5'11, Based in NYC, he's putting those to good use in a musical "What If...," sorting through what might have been. Pushing aside the ring light, the show is an electric night of musical theatre, featuring a band led by musical director Brian J. Nash and featuring special guests, the "Mexican Marvel," hailed as a "world class vocalist" by BroadwayWorld, proudly debuts his new solo show at 54 Below.

Written by Mauricio Martínez & Robbie Rozelle, with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash. Directed by Robbie Rozelle.

Featuring Alexis Michelle, Jonathan Hoover, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LEADING LADY CLUB: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND, FEAT. KARA LINDSAY & MORE! - MARCH 5 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Welcome to the club! The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented women and female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

Featuring Shanel Bailey, Sojourner Brown, Sharon Carroll, Adrianna Hicks, Sarah Hogewood, Lexi Lawson, Kara Lindsay, Caitlin McNeilage, Lauren Montana, Shereen Pimentel, Jillian Van Niel, and Syndee Winters.

Produced/Hosted by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana. Music direction by Nissa Kahle.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TAYLOR IMAN JONES, FEAT. KEIRSTEN HODGES & MORE! - MARCH 6 & 7 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on March 7 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Taylor Iman Jones is so excited to be making her New York solo debut at 54 Below! She's even more excited that it's on her birthday! And you're invited! Come help her ring in her new year, while she reflects on her career, love, heartbreak, and life. Along with singing some of her favorite Broadway tunes, she will be sharing new arrangements of her original songs for the first time live on stage.

Featuring Isaiah Tyrell Boyd and Keirsten Hodgens.

Joined by Elijah Caldwell on piano, Jesse-Ray Leich on drums, Lee Daniele Moretti on guitar, and Skyler Volpe on bass.

Directed by Henry Gottfried.

Produced by Shannon Molly Flynn.

Taylor is a Bay Area native who made her Broadway debut in 2017 in Groundhog Day and later originated the role of Mopsa in Head Over Heels. Off-Broadway she was seen as Pat in Scotland, PA. In the summer of 2022, she played Andy Sachs in the Broadway-bound musical The Devil Wears Prada.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER AND THE WOMEN SHE INSPIRED, FEAT. ALYSSA WRAY & MORE - MARCH 6 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

If you're looking for a night of dancing, singing, and rock 'n roll...this is the show for you. Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate Tina Turner - a legend who opened the doors for countless Black Women in the industry - and the women who were directly influenced by her. You'll be hearing music by the woman herself - Tina Turner, plus Janet Jackson, Janelle Monae, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and more.... You'll have to show up to find out the rest and you won't want to miss this!! Come out and celebrate the strength, originality, and grace that is the Black Woman.

Featuring Kyrie Courter, Deja Simone Crumpton, Tiffany Francés, Keisha Gilles, Ashanti J'Aria, Arica Jackson, Ashley Jossell, Brianna Justine, Amanda Lee, Courtney Long, Karen Richards, Denise Ward, Keitra Bri Wilson, and Alyssa Wray.

This show is a part of the Make Them Hear You Series curated/produced by Pier Lamia Porter.

Music direction by Rashad McPherson.

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $45 premium seating ($51 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HENRY PLATT: FEELING THE BEAT - MARCH 7 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Henry Platt is back in the basement and Feeling The Beat! Whether you know him from his TikTok "Bored Riffing" series, from his TV debut on Netflix's "Sing On!," or from his viral performances alongside his older brothers on YouTube, you are guaranteed to know him on a whole new level after this show! After debuting on the 54 Below stage nearly a decade ago, Henry Platt is finally taking the 54 Below stage on his own in his NYC solo show debut, Feeling the Beat! In a show for theater nerds and pop princesses alike, Henry sings the songs from the soundtrack of his life, from theater classics to modern R&B to radio pop, with a few originals sprinkled in. Featuring a few incredibly special guests, you won't want to miss this bop-filled, open-hearted show. Music direction by James Stryska.

With special guests Bailey Forman, Rebby Han, and Carolina Rial.

Joined by Thomas Carley on bass, Shane Corwin on drums, and Tonie Nguyen on guitar.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SYNDEE WINTERS - MARCH 8 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Syndee Winters, star of Broadway's The Lion King and of television, makes her 54 Below debut! Syndee will recount iconic and deciding moments from her multi-hyphenated career, from dancing center court at Madison Square Garden to singing center stage on Broadway. Syndee performs the songs that have defined her, including Broadway hits mashed up with pop, R&B classics, and numbers from her one woman show dedicated to American icon Lena Horne. You'll even hear new music from her current recording project Butterfly Black, that will have you believing Studio 54 and disco is alive and well! With many of her own personal stories, and thrilling songs, Syndee opens the curtain for you to take a closer look inside.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SUN DEVILS IN NYC: ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY MUSIC THEATRE CLASS OF 2023 - MARCH 8 AT 9:30 PM

Join us in a celebration of the Arizona State University Music Theatre Class of 2023 as they present material spanning from the earliest days of American musical theatre to the current hits of Broadway and beyond. Sun Devils in NYC is your introduction to the future of musical theatre all the way from the land where the sun never stops shining. Music direction by Mario Yniguez and associate music direction by Andy Chen.

Featuring Jena Allen, Alex Bellanti-Diehl, Aydan Bruce, Evening Calabrese, Stephanie Clark, Christian Fronckowiak, Leonel Gallegos, Liuyi Jiang, Christian Johannsen, Mia Johnson, Jazmin Noel Moehring, Michelle Pérez, Ericca Rose, Matt Villar, Isaac Wesley Wilson, and Desmond Woodward.

Joined by Gus Campbell, Andy Chen, and Matthew Storto.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DONNA MCKECHNIE: TAKE ME TO THE WORLD - THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM - MARCH 9 - 11 AT 7:00 PM

Encore engagement after a sold out run!

Donna McKechnie celebrates one of the greatest composers of our time by performing songs from many of his shows including A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, and Anyone Can Whistle. She shares stories of her time working with him and the great influence he had in her life, both professionally and personally.

Donna received the Tony Award® and is best known the world over for creating the role of Cassie in A Chorus Line. She is also well-known for her Broadway appearances in State Fair, On the Town, Company, Promises, Promises, and Stephen Sondheim - A Musical Tribute, (which she also choreographed). Donna has received the Fred Astaire Award and the Bistro Award for Outstanding Female Performance, the Los Angeles Drama League Award, as well as nominations for a Mac Award and a Helen Hayes Award. In 2019, Ms. McKechnie was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame.

$80 cover charge ($89.50 with fees). $125-$130 premium seating ($139-$144.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS MOVIE SCORE MASHUPS, FEAT. JENNIE HARNEY-FLEMING, JOHN CLAY III, & MORE! - MARCH 9 AT 9:30 PM

Hear the songs you know and love from the big screen like you've never heard them before. From the Disney Channel to iconic cult classics, your favorite songs from the silver screen will get a new twist in Broadway's living room. Expect everything from The Breakfast Club to Camp Rock to The Greatest Showman, and let Broadway's finest help you celebrate the greatest films of all time. Prepare to have the time of your lives in this one-of-a-kind movie score mashup night.

Featuring Naima Alakham, Elizabeth Bedley, Phoenix Best, Zoey Burger, Andrew Cekala, John Clay III, Leana Rae Concepcion, Matte Edwards, Tali Green, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Max Heitmann, Noah Lieberman, Bryan Munar, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Nicholas Salem, Lily Soto, Declan Wagar, Marcel Werder, Brook Wood, Samantha Yates, Jake Bentley Young and more stars to be announced!

Music Directed by Aidan Wells.

Produced by Zachary Hausman and Olivia Ebner.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICALS LAB SCHOWCASE - MARCH 10 AT 9:30 PM

Christopher Newport University's Musical Theatre Program is an emerging powerhouse in the training of the next generation of outstanding performers. In collaboration with the New Musicals Lab at the Ferguson Center for the Arts, we will shine a spotlight on new music and new artists while celebrating the significant relationships between musical theatre's most exciting new composers and the incredibly talented students of Christopher Newport's Musical Theatre Program.

Featuring Riley Cohen & Brooklyn Baca, Holly Reed & Kelvin Reed, Marshall Pailet, Angela Sclafani, and Shoshana Shattenkirk.

Joined by Diego Bly, John Byrd, Hannah Cecil, Ireland DiBacco, Adalynn Eller, Melaina Furgeson, Alexis Holland, Renee Kauffman, Mia Kennedy, Alexandra Lagos, Lizzy Maisel, Chad McKnight, Sara Moore, Katie O'Shields, Kimberlie Pagán, Chandler James Pettus, Emily Phelps, and Bella Schaub.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT! MARCH 11 AT 9:30 PM

If there is one night during the week when you want - need? - to hear love songs, well, it's got to be a Saturday night. And we've got the most romantic, the most glorious - and always the most famous - love songs in the world for you in Love Song Saturday Night. From Broadway, country, pop, R & B, and more, you will hear the songs that make your heart beat a little bit faster. And they will be performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul.

Created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel exclusively for 54 Below, this monthly show that always emerges on a Saturday night, is the place to swoon, raise a glass, and maybe share a kiss. Nothing says romance like music, and nothing is more exquisite than love on a Saturday night! Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Edward Staudenmayer, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ITHACA COLLEGE MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2023 - MARCH 12 AT 7:00 PM

The Ithaca College graduating class of 2023 BFA Performance majors are proud to present their annual NYC student showcase at the historic 54 Below. Following a week of industry field study, these incredible young artists are thrilled to share and celebrate their individual talents and spirits with each other and the world. An evening sure to be filled with music, joy, laughter, maybe some tears and whole lot of love. You don't want to miss the chance to see these stars shine!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VAIBU MOHAN: PURE BROWN NOISE, FEAT. WREN RIVERA, SUSHMA SAHA, & MORE! - MARCH 12 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Vaibu Mohan (she/her) has always been attracted to epic storytelling. Now, she is bringing her larger than life music and stories to the intimate 54 Below stage for the first time. Join Vaibu and friends as they bring you into worlds filled with gods, myths, love, loss, joy, and family filtered through her unique lens and sound. So sit back and allow yourself to be bathed in Pure Brown Noise.

Featuring Shivani Dharmasankar, Brianna McClure, Anu Mysore, Wren Rivera, Devina Sabnis, Sushma Saha, and Mario Yniguez.

Music Directed by Sheela Ramesh.

Arrangements/Orchestrations by Greg Paladino.

Accompanied by Ryan Blihovde, Kat Cartusciello, Daelyn Kauffman, Marybeth MacKay, Tonie Nguyen, Greg Paladino, and Jessica Wang.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS LIZZO - MARCH 13 AT 7:00 PM

Lizzo will not appear at this performance.

54 Sings Lizzo is BACK! Do you have the "Juice"? Can you keep the "Tempo"? Well the "Rumors" are true! Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate the music of the and only LIZZO! Get ready to dance in your seat to your favorite uplifting Lizzo jams like "Good As Hell," "Truth Hurts," and many more! This show will include iconic throwbacks like "Phone" and newer hits like "Rumors." From her body-positive influence on social media to winning multiple grammys for her debut album, this singing, dancing, rapping flutist is definitely a force to be celebrated and you are not going to want to miss this show!

Featuring Zenni Corbin, Kristin "Dave" Dausch, Michael Fisher, Kyle Freeman, Tatiana Lofton, Mark Mauriello, Aaron J. McKenzie, Josh Walker, Elyce West, and Maria Wirries.

Joined by Ben Covello as music director, Mark Beyer on guitar, Nathan Repasz on drums, Gene Taylor on bass, and Sarah Visconti on flute.

Produced by Assistant Programming Directors Kevin Ferguson and Alexa Spiegel.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $85 prix fixe menu.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN - WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH EDITION, FEAT. JUDY KAYE & MORE! - MARCH 13 AT 9:30 PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams.

This special edition of I WISH will be a Women's History Month celebration! Broadway and beyond's finest singing ladies will be center stage in a celebration of everything it means to be a woman in 2023 from the hilarious to the terrifying to the celebratory to the critical. Womanhood means many things and tonight you'll hear every angle of it sung from the stage to the rafters!

Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Featuring Jennifer DiNoia, Mariama Diop, Arielle Jacobs, Brittney Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye, Samantha Massell, Elizabeth Teeter and more stars to be announced!

Hosted and Conceived by Alexandra Silber.

Musical Direction by Drew Wutke.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAKE YOUR OWN PARTY: THE SONGS OF GOLDRICH AND HEISLER - MARCH 14 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Be one of the first to enjoy the new Marcy and Zina revue, Make Your Own Party: The Songs of Goldrich and Heisler. Conceived by Scott Coulter and performed by a cast of five, the show celebrates over three decades of quirky, heartfelt and utterly contemporary romantic comedy. From "Taylor the Latte Boy" to underappreciated altos, meet the cast of characters that inspired these inseparable, irreverent friends to write over three hundred and counting musical love letters to the city, the theatre, and the people who make them sing. With a Broadway band joining the action, it's an evening of story and heart as only these two award winning women can write.

Featuring Cole Burden, Alex Getlin, Jessica Hendy, Joe Kinosian, Kelli Rabke, and Austin Rivers.

Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich have been performing and writing together since 1992. Their critically acclaimed romantic comedy songs have been featured in venues across the world, recorded by artists across many genres, and appear in numerous folios and collected works. Their Off-Broadway musical Dear Edwina earned them a Drama Desk nomination, and other works have been produced by regional powerhouses such as Paper Mill Playhouse, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Goodspeed, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Their shows include Ever After, Junie B. Jones, and The Great American Mousical, based on the bestselling book by author/director Julie Andrews.

Marcy and Zina have been the recipients of the ASCAP Mary Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Award, Jamie De Roy and Friends Award, the Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, the Kanin/Seldes Award, The Edward Kleban Award, and the Fred Ebb Award.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEANA RAE CONCEPCION: LOVE LETTERS - MARCH 14 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Leana Rae Concepcion, said to be one of Broadway's rising stars, makes her solo concert debut at 54 Below. Love Letters is an exploration of the pivotal moments and extraordinary people that have shaped Leana and ultimately led her to where she is today. From Sondheim to Schwartz, and everything in between, this captivating young artist with powerhouse vocals will show you why it is important to love and be loved.

Music Directed by Patrick Sulken.

Directed by Jordan Goodsell.

Produced by Carly Heitner.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ASHLEY JOSSELL: HONORING BLACK WOMEN IN MUSIC! - MARCH 15 AT 7:00 PM

Ashley Jossell takes the stage at 54 Below to headline a special show titled Honoring Black Women in Music! This rising star will be joined by incredible Black artists to take you on a journey of self-love, community, and sisterhood. Being that March is Women's History Month, Honoring Black Women in Music! is inspired by Black female artists that held Ashley together throughout the pandemic, this show honors a wide variety of phenomenal Black women who paved the way for us. From Nancy Wilson to Nina Simone, and Aaliyah to Lianne La Havas, Honoring Black Women in Music! is designed to commemorate and celebrate Black excellence.

Featuring Karissa Harris, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Alicia Thomas, and Melissa Victor.

Directed by Dev Bondarin.

Music directed by Brandon Jackson.

Accompanied by Matthew Pinto on guitar, Aamir Juman on bass, and Brandon Jackson on drums.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! LADIES' LADY - MARCH 15 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for a hilarious evening featuring the songs of the new queer musical Ladies' Lady! This musical comedy tells the story of Julie D'Aubigny, the real-life 17th-century swordsman, opera singer, and bisexual icon. Experience the full original score live, performed by the cast of the sold-out Brooklyn run, as we celebrate the release of the cast album.

Featuring Theresa Alexander, Laurel Andersen, Brianna Justine, Joshua Legér, Sophia Radix, Matthew Cory Sniderman, and Vanessa Triplett.

Book, music, and lyrics by Naomi Park.

Orchestrations by Ashley Grace Ryan.

This concert is produced and organized by the playwright Naomi Park, orchestrator Ashley Grace Ryan, and director Jennie Hughes.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! MADDIE BY STEPHEN KEELING AND SHAUN MCKENNA - MARCH 16 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

New York City premiere! Revised since its acclaimed run on the West End, Maddie is ready to bring its ghostly spectacle to the heart of the theater district. Nick and Jan Cheyney have recently moved into a dilapidated attic apartment in downtown Los Angeles. Beneath the peeling wallpaper, they are amazed to uncover a message scrawled in lipstick by 1920s dancer Madeline Marsh. Fascinated by the discovery, they are unprepared for the return of its ghostly author, still desperate to become a movie star.

Maddie played at London's Lyric Theatre and is based on the Jack Finney novel 'Marion's Wall' (adapted as the film Maxie). It features music by Stephen Keeling, lyrics by Shaun McKenna, and book by McKenna and Steven Dexter. Director and choreographer is Andrew Winans, produced by Bennett Theatricals.

This high-energy concert presentation, starring a new cast, will showcase an illustrious score that has already developed a fanbase amongst theatergoers. The original London cast recording by Stage Door Records can be purchased here.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RYAN KNOWLES: THE OVER-THE-TOP, SUPER HAPPY, FUN TIME SHOW! - MARCH 16 AT 9:30 PM

"With a thundering voice and mammoth charisma...the rubber-limbed, vocally dextrous Ryan Knowles is a scene-stealer of the highest order." - The New Yorker

Ryan Knowles, award-winning entertainer and star of Broadway's The LightningThief (a New York Times Best of the Year performance), makes his 54 Below solo debut with an electrifying and hilarious one-night only entertainment with the truth-in-advertising title of The Over-the-Top, Super Happy, Fun Time Show!

Knowles, who also starred for years in the iconic Off-Broadway hit Newsical The Musical, will combine his sure-fire comedy chops with his extraordinary vocal versatility to perform a show with a repertoire of famous (and famously challenging) tunes that only a musical theater high wire performer would ever attempt - and he'll do it without a net -:). Yes, it will be over-the-top. Yes, it will be Super Happy. And, yes, it will be a fun time show!"

This wonderfully unique show will be directed by NY impresario Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. He has directed Michael Feinstein, Carole J. Bufford, and Maxine Linehan, among others. He is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director and host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, not to mention more than 100 Volumes of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits at 54 Below.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: LA VIE EN ROSE WITH NICOLAS DROMARD AND DESIRÉE DAVAR - MARCH 17 AT 7:00 PM

Two triple threats walk into a cabaret...and magic happens. There's no punchline here; just an evening of show-stopping, heartfelt, and high-octane entertainment. Broadway stars and real-life couple Nicolas Dromard & Desirée Davar return to 54 Below with Superheroes in Love: La Vie en Rose.

Each with an impressive résumé of Broadway and theatrical credits, including Wicked, Jersey Boys, Disney's Mary Poppins, and West Side Story, this dynamic duo invites you to a more intimate showcase of their talents, their love, and their stories. Join them for an evening of out-of-this-world vocals and delightful choreography. Harkening back to the golden age of Broadway and vintage Hollywood, this award-winning couple promise an evening that will warm your heart and bring you to your feet cheering for more.

Nicolas and Desiree will be accompanied on stage with world class musicians Gillian Berkowitz on the piano, Steven Morris on upright bass, Aaron Irwin on saxophone, and David Lamoureux on drums.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TEXAS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY'S DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE SENIOR AND ALUMNI SHOWCASE - MARCH 17 AT 9:30 PM

Texas Christian University's Department of Theatre is proud to be returning to 54 Below for their fourth cabaret-showcase featuring noteworthy alumni and graduating seniors. Hosted by Broadway veteran Ben Thompson (Waitress, Matilda the Musical, American Idiot) alongside TikTok famous John Devereaux (Hamilton national tour), members of TCU's 2023 Senior Showcase will team together with alums Alex Vinh (Kimberly Akimbo), Allison Whitehurst (Beautiful national tour, Born for This), Anthony Fortino (Fun Home national tour), Sophie Morris (Chicago and Dirty Dancing national tours), Taylor Quick (Anastasia national tour) and many others for a one-night-only musical extravaganza. Featuring everything from pop songs to classic musical theatre fare, come find out why everyone is buzzing about TCU and meet these current, and future, Broadway stars!

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JACKIE SMOOK - MARCH 18 AT 7:00 PM

"You feel like you're sharing drinks, songs, and stories in Smook's living room, with the puppets, of course." - Third Coast Creatives

Chicago creative Jackie Smook ("American Idol," "Chicago Fire," Parade) makes her 54 Below debut with her charmingly hilarious solo show, which was featured as a solo act in Chicago Cabaret week, recommended by the Chicago Tribune, and currently holds a residency at the famous Davenport's Piano Bar.

Smook, along with a gaggle of her own expertly crafted puppets, put on a show that everyone will adore. The Jackie Smook Program of De-Dumb-Ification is a reflection of becoming a woman, through the grueling trials and tribulations of finding internal worth and learning how to not take yourself too seriously. It's more than just a story of growing up - Smook will uncover the secrets of her own de-dumb-ification, so that you too can de-dumb-ify into the high achieving king / queen / quang you were always meant to me!

Jackie Smook is an actor, singer, comedian, writer and puppet maker. She has produced two TV shows and has been in two national commercials. Smook has worked on TV shows such as "Chicago Fire" as a co-star, "The Marvelous Ms. Maisel," and emerging comedy pilots for Netflix. Smook will be in the next upcoming season of "American Idol" airing February 19th. She has written many solo shows and holds a residency in Chicago. Her show has continuously sold out and has been reviewed by multiple magazines. The time has come to finally take this show out of Chicago. Currently, Smook is gearing up for her Directors Program Showcase at Second City.

Jackie Smook will be joined by her fabulous pianist, Joseph Chimes.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STORM LARGE: LOVE, STORM - MARCH 19, 21, & 22 AT 7:00 PM

Storm Large has made a name for herself from tours with Pink Martini to orchestral appearances at Carnegie Hall to the television stage of "America's Got Talent." But it is with her loyal and fearless band, Le Bonheur, that she grabs audiences by the lapels and refuses to let go. Love, Storm is a new show featuring a playlist of songs by pop luminaries, rock goddesses, Storm's fiery originals, and much more. The show is-after so much time apart-a love letter from Storm to her fans to tell them how much she's missed them.

$60-$70 cover charge ($67.50-$78.50 with fees). $95-$105 premium seating ($106-$117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE MUSIC OF CRYSTAL MONEE HALL - MARCH 19 AT 9:30 PM

Black Theatre Coalition Composing Fellow Crystal Monee Hall shares the stage with her music as she and guest artists collaborate on this evening to celebrate her work and the work of the Black Theatre Coalition Fellowship Program.

This concert is presented under the direction of BTC Directing Fellow TaNisha Fordham and musical direction of BTC Music Directing Fellow, John Bronston.

Ms. Hall's fellowship is funded by Sony Music Group. Ms. Fordham's fellowship is funded by American Express. Mr. Bronston's Fellowship is funded by Stage Entertainment and the Nederlander organization.

Guest artists to be announced soon...

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit Black Theatre Coalition's Fellowship program.

www.blacktheatrecoalition.org

Crystal Monee Hall is the current Composition Fellow with the Black Theatre Coalition. Her varied career as a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and actress has included roles on Broadway (RENT), sold-out tours with acclaimed musicians Mickey Hart (Grateful Dead) and Dave Schools (Widespread Panic), being a featured vocalist on "Saturday Night Live" and also a guest appearance on the HBO comedy-drama "High Maintenance." She has released three albums (one solo as well as two with Hart) with work from her most recent EP "If You Breathe" called 'riveting' by Billboard Magazine. With her career continuing to flourish, Hall looks forward to reaching new listeners with her message, music, and voice. https://www.crystalmoneehall.com/

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS TAYLOR SWIFT'S MIDNIGHTS - MARCH 20 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Taylor Swift will not appear at this performance.

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

From her debut album to Evermore, if there has ever been an artist who could rock a nation with a new album, it's Taylor Swift. Come join your fellow swifties and theatre favorites in Broadway's beloved living room for a night celebrating Taylor Swift's newest album, Midnights. It is sure to be a night full of emotions, great music and memories. Don't wait until Midnight, get your tickets now! You won't want to miss this.

Featuring Ethan Carlson, Jerusha Cavazos, Leana Rae Concepcion, Tyler Conroy, Cara Rose DiPietro, Max Heitmann, Joey LaBrasca, Katie Lemmen, Mariah Lyttle, Bailey McCall, Vaibu Mohan, Morgan Reilly, Carolina Rial, Wren Rivera, James Rose, Kira Stone, Becca Suskauer, and Ashley Wettlin.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

Music direction by Drew Wutke.

7:00pm performance: $55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performance: $45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ACCENT: THE BEST IN A CAPPELLA - MARCH 21 AT 9:30 PM

In the increasingly popular world of a cappella singing groups, Accent has carved out its own niche. Inspired by the wizardly jazz harmonies of TAKE 6 and, before them, The Hi-Lo's, the six singers of Accent, all of them accomplished arrangers and instrumentalists in their own right, are taking their love of close-harmony jazz singing - the denser and more intricate the better - as far as it can go.

The improbable meeting of Jean-Baptiste ("JB") Craipeau (France), Simon Åkesson (Sweden), Danny Fong (Canada), Andrew Kesler (Canada), James Rose (England), and Evan Sanders (USA), six self-described "jazz vocal nerds," could have happened only in the age of social media. After becoming long-distance fans of each other's multi-tracked videos on YouTube, they joined forces in 2011, collaborating online on songs and videos.

Since then, they have released five albums, performed at the London A Cappella Festival, played dates across Europe, North America and Asia, and were featured in 2 sold-out Christmas shows at London's Royal Albert Hall. Their singular blend and arrangements have been acclaimed by a cappella devotees and fellow musicians alike, including Cedric Dent of TAKE 6 and Clark Burroughs of The Hi-Lo's.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TAKE3: THE GENRE SMASHING TRIO WHERE BACH AND BIEBER COLLIDE - MARCH 22 AT 9:30 PM

Celebrate with Los Angeles based, Juilliard trained, genre smashing trio, TAKE3 (violin/vocals, cello, piano) as they stop in at 54 Below during their 9 month "On the Road Again" tour. If you haven't seen them yet, you have definitely heard them; their feature on Netflix's soundtrack for "The Witcher" has topped the charts worldwide and has now been released by Sony. Known for combining the refinement of a rigorous classical music background with rock-star charisma, TAKE3 serves up your favorite hits from Bach and Beethoven to Billy Joel and Bieber, reimagined. As if that weren't enough, for one night only, TAKE3 teams up with Yanni's vocal star, Lauren Jelencovich, who has sung in over 60 countries on the world's biggest stages, so be prepared for a sprinkling of Broadway classics in the mix.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAIRI DORMAN PHANEUF: MUSIC OF BROADWAY FOR CELLO AND PIANO, FEAT. LIZ CALLAWAY - MARCH 23 AT 7:00 PM

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Broadway cellist of The Bridges of Madison County, Sunday In The Park With George, and Evita, returns to 54 Below with Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano. With her long-time friend Charlie Alterman on piano, she will perform selections from her debut album and welcome Liz Callaway as her special guest vocalist.

Featuring classic melodies by Alan Menken, Richard Rodgers, Stephen Schwartz, The Sherman Brothers, and Stephen Sondheim, Mairi creates a lush and romantic show highlighting some of the most beautiful music ever written for Broadway, while sharing stories from the nineteen Broadway chairs she's held in the last nineteen years! Don't miss this chance to enjoy an intimate evening of Broadway chamber music.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AZUL EP RELEASE CONCERT, FEAT. MANDY GONZALEZ, ROBIN DE JESÚS, & MORE! - MARCH 23 AT 9:30 PM

"Nuestra tierra es un tesoro!" Come celebrate our EP Release with us at 54 Below for a vibrant evening featuring the songs from the new bilingual musical AZUL! In an unforgettable celebration of this musical previously programmed at the 2020 National Music Theatre Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, NAMT 2021 Annual Festival of New Musicals, and the 2022 NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, the creative team will be presenting a constellation of songs blending traditional Latin American sounds with contemporary musical theatre to create a fresh new show unlike anything you've heard before. Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Tatiana Pandiani (director/book writer), Melis Aker (book writer), and Jacinta Clusellas (composer) who will also be performing with the band. Arrangements and orchestrations by Jacinta Clusellas, Kurt Crowley, and Alex Lacamoire.

Starring Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon, Robi Hager, Mandy Gonzalez, David Merino, Martín Solá, Henry Gainza, Florencia Cuenca, and Xavier Cano.

Joined by Ben Moss, Federico Diaz, Pablo Lanouguere, and Franco Pinna.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DARWIN DEL FABRO: REVISITING JOBIM - MARCH 24 AT 7:00 PM

Darwin Del Fabro makes his triumphant return to 54 Below to celebrate the release of his new CD, Revisiting Jobim. Darwin recently starred in the Blumhouse film They Them, alongside Kevin Bacon. Darwin is excited to get back to his roots, taking a deep dive into Jobim's music, with fresh takes on the arrangements. Singing the English translations, Darwin's soaring tenor expertly navigates the pathos and passion in the songwriting.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEIL MCLINDEN AND TYLER MCCALL: RADIO 54.1 - A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING! - MARCH 24 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Enter the world of RADIO 54.1: A Little Bit of Everything!, A fictional radio variety show coming to you LIVE! from 54 Below. Join our two radio hosts and musical curators, Tyler McCall and Neil McLinden, (both storied 54 Below Alumni) as they take you through an evening broadcast of musical performances spanning the decades, drawing from some of the most legendary and influential hits of pop, rock, folk, jazz, and Broadway!

Join us for a laid-back, comedy-filled evening in the broadcast studio, featuring music from artists/composers like Stephen Sondheim, Radiohead, Jason Robert Brown, Gregory Alan Isakov, Michael Bublé, and more.

This broadcast features special musical guest stars Abigail Carter, Adan V. Gallegos, and Alyssa Wray.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UTE LEMPER: LILI MARLEEN - FROM WEIMAR TO THERESIENSTADT - MARCH 25 AT 7:00 PM

Back by popular demand, 54 Below presents renowned international chanteuse and star of Broadway's Chicago, Ute Lemper with her new show, Lili Marleen - From Weimar to Theresienstadt.

Ute Lemper takes us back to Weimar Republic Berlin and its music, theatre, and cabaret scene. After the Nazis destroyed Weimar culture in 1933, the 'Kabarett in the Exile' was formed briefly by Brecht and Eisler. What followed their expression of truth was the extraordinary music written by the Jewish prisoners in the Ghettos and Theresienstadt. In an epilogue, Marlene Dietrich asks: "Where have all the flowers gone?"

Featuring Vana Gierig on Piano, and Cyrus Beroukhim on violin.

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $100 premium seating ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA - MARCH 25 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 500 major concerts all over the world.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED - MARCH 26 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program, this time both live AND in the comfort of your own living room via the magic (beans?) of livestream (what an Epiphany!) A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good.

Stars to be announced!

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BARBIE, FEAT. ELIZABETH TEETER & MORE! - MARCH 26 AT 9:30 PM

Back by popular demand! Come on, 54 Below, let's go party! Join us for a magical evening celebrating songs from the Barbie™ movie-musicals of the 2000s and 2010s. Get ready to hear some hidden gems of the "princess catalogue," including songs from Barbie™ as the Princess and the Pauper, Barbie™ as the Island Princess, Barbie™ and the Diamond Castle, and more! Wear your most fabulous, bedazzled outfit, grab a tiara, and meet us at Broadway's Supper Club for a night of glitter-tastic fun! Produced by Jillian Michelle Smith.

Featuring Maggie Bera, Gabrielle Bieder, Regina Brown, Cara Rose DiPietro,

Morgan Dudley, Callie Henrysen, Alyssa Jaffe, Sejal Joshi, Jacob Tyler Kent, Anna Chase Lanier, Ashley Oviedo, Brenna Patzer, Devi Peot, Teah Renzi, Molly Russo, Jillian Michelle Smith, Sasha Spitz, Elizabeth Teeter, Abigail Tucker, Tory Vagasy, and Alyssa Wray.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS TIKTOK, FEAT. CARA ROSE DIPIETRO, MIA CHERISE HALL, & MORE! - MARCH 27 AT 7:00 PM

STOP SCROLLING!!! Let's be honest, you've been on TikTok way too long. Time to put your phone down, get off the couch, and come experience the music of your favorite app live. 54 Below is presenting Your For You Page- live in concert! Be prepared to sing and dance along to your favorite bops - we're talking the most viral sounds, #TheatreTok, 2020 nostalgia, and more. Just like your For You Page, the possibilities of 54 Sings TikTok are infinite.

Produced and directed by Courtney Anne Nelson and Hallie Walker. Music direction by Canaan Harris, with arrangements by Rebecca Rand.

Featuring Cameron Mitchell Bell, Cara Rose DiPetro, Andy Donnelly, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Hannah Ellowitz, Mia Cherise Hall, Max Heitmann, Jahir L. Hipps, Eric May Liu, Ally Massey, Aidy McKeon, Courtney Anne Nelson, Rebecca Rand, Jahmar Ortiz, and Hallie Walker.

Joined by Logan Anthony on guitar, Alex Crossland on drums, and Canaan Harris on keys.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIKINI BOTTOM: A CELEBRATION OF THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS UNIVERSE - MARCH 27 AT 9:30 PM

Come join us as 54 goes below the sea to the iconic town of Bikini Bottom to visit famous sea creatures such as Spongebob Squarepants, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, and more! The highly anticipated sequel of The Swamp: A Celebration Of The Shrek Movies and Musical will bring you songs from the Spongebob Squarepants TV show, movies, and musical. Come hear favorites such as "Goofy Goober Rock," "The Best Day Ever," "(Just a) Simple Sponge," and more! Come dance like jellyfish and celebrate everyone's favorite sponge who lives in a pineapple.

Featuring Cydney Clark, Erin Engleman, Luke Ferrari, Gabriella Gonzalez, Max Heitmann, Fernell Hogan, Nikki Kimbrell, Mateo Lizcano, Andrew Maroney, Trevor Neal, Sam Primack, Chloe Rice, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Natasha Roland, and Piper Watkins.

Produced by Erin Engleman and Cara Weglarz. Music direction by James Stryska.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SAMPLE PLATTER: SONGS FROM THE HEARTY MEAL THEATER COMPANY BY RJ CHRISTIAN AND CAMERON REESE, FEAT. JJ NIEMANN, MAJOR ATTAWAY, & MORE! - MARCH 28 AT 7:00 PM

RJ Christian (Ratatouille, For You, Paige) and Cameron Reese are proud to serve their gooberish and heartfelt flight of songs to 54 Below! Produced by their company The Hearty Meal and Zeynep Akca, The Sample Platter is an evening of the young writers' five current musical projects including the viral Morbius parody musical. Featuring guest performers from Broadway, TikTok, and more, The Sample Platter will restore your faith in musical theatre (or die trying). Don't miss the 54 Below debut of the writers who write faster than Sondheim!

Featuring Major Attaway, Cayleigh Capaldi, RJ Christian, Anika Deshpande, Samy Figaredo, Eli Gonzalez, Danny Marin, Ace McCarthy, Erin McMillen, JJ Niemann, Cameron Reese, Morgan Reilly, Heath Saunders, Kaila Wooten, and Alyssa Wray.

Music direction by Adam Dorfman.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DIAMOND ESSENCE WHITE: DIAMOND UNDER PRESSURE (WHY NOT ME?) - MARCH 28 AT 9:30 PM

Diamond Essence White, from Broadway's The Lion King and Dear Evan Hansen, makes her 54 Below solo debut in Diamond Under Pressure (Why Not Me?). Paying homage to musical artists and genres that have influenced her vocally and the shows that have built her career, Diamond performs the songs that have spoken to her most as a singer and as a musical theatre artist. She will revisit songs from her Dear Evan Hansen days, songs from musical giants like Whitney Houston and The Clark Sisters, and songs from other musicals that she performed in prior to making her Broadway debut. Diamond is often more comfortable playing a character on stage or singing background behind artists, but she challenges herself by stepping to the front while inspiring and empowering others to do the same through the story of her journey.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY AT FULLERTON'S MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2023 - MARCH 29 AT 7:00 PM

California State University at Fullerton is proud to introduce the Musical Theatre Class of 2023 in an evening of song and celebration at 54 Below! Directed by Professors Josh Grisetti and Marty Austin Lamar, Showcase'd features fourteen musical theatre dreamers ready to take on the world! Featuring songs from across the musical theatre canon and beyond, Showcase'd will dazzle you with the talents of the West Coast's premiere Musical Theatre BFA program, CSUF!

Join us to celebrate K. Zedric Acruz, Leyna Camacho, Audrey Lyn Crabano, Emmy Girouard, Wyatt Hatfield, Chris Ho, Maegan Hood, Kelly Kudlik, Evan Martorana, Braxton McGrath, Kainoa Miller, Sydne Piatek, Naya Ramsey-Clark, and Alex Riley!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OUR TIME: CELEBRATING "HIGH SCHOOL THEATER KIDS" GONE PRO WITH DOS PUEBLOS - MARCH 29 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

These Dos Pueblos High School theater geeks are all grown up and taking over the Big Apple! Join us for Our Time: Celebrating "High School Theater Kids" Gone Pro, to honor Clark Sayre, beloved high school theater teacher, and Broadway veteran. Get ready to hear some songs from our favorite high school productions like West Side Story, In the Heights, Disney's Mary Poppins, and Pippin, as well as some tunes we learned after graduating and going off to our various theater programs across the country!

Featuring Luana Psaros, Sofia Ross, Erika Mireya Cruz, Riva Brody, Nolan Montgomery, and Matthew Kleeberg.

Music direction by Fernanda Douglas (DPHS Class of 2012), hosted by Ryan Lea (DPHS Class of 2015), and produced by Luana Psaros (DPHS Class of 2015)

Join us at 54 Below for an evening of reminiscing and giving thanks to the man that got us all started, as we celebrate these theater geeks who are still geeking, but now, professionally.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HANNAH REIMANN SINGS JONI MITCHELL'S BLUE - MARCH 30 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Joni Mitchell will not appear at this performance.

Back by popular demand! Celebrating the iconic Joni Mitchell and her album Blue, Hannah Reimann (vocals, piano & dulcimer) and guitarist Michele Temple first played this renowned album in its entirety in 2012 with their colleagues at The Bitter End where Mitchell played in the 1960s. Since that time, they have performed over 40 songs from Mitchell's catalogue from seven albums and continue to add more songs to their repertoire with each performance in venues in four US states. What sets their show apart from other Joni Mitchell cover acts are their dedication to playing an authentic concert in the same keys and arrangements as the original studio and live recordings, plus seeking out great jazz, pop and Broadway collaborators In New York City who are willing to do the same with them.

On March 30th, Blue will be bookended by hits from Mitchell's other albums including "Both Sides Now," "Big Yellow Taxi," "Help Me," and more. This is one concert no Broadway, or folk/pop music lover should miss!

Featuring Hannah Reimann, Michele Temple, Thad DeBrock, Scott Chasolen, Mike Viseglia and more band members to be announced!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GHOST GIRLS: AN UNDARK TRUE STORY, FEAT. KERI RENÉ FULLER, DEANNE STEWART, & MORE! - MARCH 30 AT 9:30 PM

Bryan Blaskie & Laurie Hochman make their 54 Below team debut with Ghost Girls: An Undark True Story, a historical adaptation they began writing at NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Program.

Set between the tail-end of WWI and the late 1920s and featuring a haunting, ethereal score, Ghost Girls tells the story of the women who developed radiation sickness while working in an undark watch dial painting factory, exploring their fight through an undark, unforgiving unravelling of events long-forgotten. Inspired by the story of the real Radium Girls, Ghost Girls is a story of love and hurt, of power and pain, and of brother- and sisterhood.

Featuring Keri René Fuller, Sarah Goldstein, Jonathan Mousset, Heath Saunders, Heather Sawyer, Morgan J. Smart, and DeAnne Stewart.

Book and Music by Bryan Blaskie.

Book and Lyrics by Laurie Hochman.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JENNIFER SIMARD: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? - MARCH 31 & APRIL 1 AT 7:00 PM

The second banana never gets the song. Until tonight! This Two-Time Tony Award® Nominee has made a career as one of Broadway's go-to funny ladies. In this evening of Broadway songs, along with musical director Steve Marzullo, Simard takes the lead and sings some of her favorite show tunes.

Jennifer Simard is a two-time Tony Award®, four-time Drama Desk Award, two-time Drama League Award, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee, who most recently played the role of Sarah in the Tony Award® Winning Broadway revival of Company. She is also a co-host of the Broadway Podcast Network's "The Fabulous Invalid." Broadway credits include: Mean Girls (Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George), Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical.

Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU, The Thing About Men, and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas," "Wish You Were Dead," and "Sisters." Television credits include: "GIRLS5EVA," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens", and "Younger."

$70 cover charge ($78.50 with fees). $120 premium seating ($133.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SETH ELISER: BAYOU TO THE BIG CITY, FEAT. JOE ICONIS & MORE! - MARCH 31 AT 9:30 PM

Seth Eliser, recently seen in Punk Rock Girl (world premiere), Godspell (PCLO), and Ring of Fire (VT Best Actor in a Musical), makes his 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in Seth Eliser: Bayou to the Big City. You'll hear songs and stories that shaped this Louisiana boy into the performer he is today, featuring music by Joe Iconis, Rob Rokicki, Jim Croce, Michael Bublé, and Radiohead, as well as some original tunes. Seth is a contemporary quadruple threat - singer, actor, dancer, and multi-instrumentalist. Seth's one night only concert will combine all of his talents for what is sure to be a raucous good time!

Directed by Megumi Nakamura.

Featuring Joe Iconis, Rob Rokicki, and Allie Seibold.

Joined by Ashley Baier on drums, Jacob Brandt on banjo/guitar, Mark Galinovski on piano, Ian Kagey on bass, Nick Lerangis on guitar/vocals, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and Lily Talevski.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

AMANDA MCBROOM & ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: DIVALICIOUS March 4 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ: 5'11, BASED IN NYC March 5 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

THE LEADING LADY CLUB: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND March 5 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER AND THE WOMEN SHE INSPIRED March 6 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

TAYLOR IMAN JONES March 7 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

HENRY PLATT: FEELING THE BEAT March 7 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

SYNDEE WINTERS March 8 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

VAIBU MOHAN: PURE BROWN NOISE March 12 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MAKE YOUR OWN PARTY: THE SONGS OF GOLDRICH AND HEISLER March 14 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

LEANA RAE CONCEPCION: LOVE LETTERS March 14 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

NEW MUSICAL! MADDIE BY STEPHEN KEELING AND SHAUN MCKENNA March 16 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

54 SINGS TAYLOR SWIFT'S MIDNIGHTS March 20 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

NEIL MCLINDEN AND TYLER MCCALL March 24 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

OUR TIME: CELEBRATING "HIGH SCHOOL THEATER KIDS" GONE PRO WITH DOS PUEBLOS March 29 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

HANNAH REIMANN SINGS JONI MITCHELL'S BLUE March 30 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.