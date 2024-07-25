TWO THOUSAND MILES: A NEW MUSICAL To Be Presented Live At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After two successful industry presentations this past March at Open Jar Studios featuring cast members of How To Dance In Ohio, Two Thousand Miles makes its triumphant return to New York City this fall. The concert will serve as a pre World Arthritis Day celebration, honoring writer Alyssa M. Williams's annual tradition of commemorating her life-long journey with arthritis through performance.

Two Thousand Miles, written and conceived by Alyssa M. Williams, with music and lyrics by Anthony Bologna & Hans Zanger, and additional book and lyric material by Jaclyn Nash, weaves together the interwoven stories of a group of friends from California to New York City. At its heart are Davis, a former business student turned playwright battling lupus, and his boyfriend Nate, an accomplished composer. Together, they navigate life's challenges while writing a musical, witnessing their friends confront issues ranging from rheumatoid arthritis to career setbacks and unexpected pregnancy.

"We are excited to bring this heartfelt and poignant musical back to New York City," says Alyssa M. Williams. "Two Thousand Miles not only tells a compelling story but also shines a light on the strength and resilience of those living with chronic illnesses."

Tickets for the concert start at $21, with no food or beverage minimum, offering accessibility for all audiences. More information and ticket purchases are available at www.thegreenroom42.com. The cast for this special performance will be announced at a later date.

