54 Below Will Present 54 SINGS A STAR IS BORN Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Andres Quintero, Rossana Barrera, Julissa Reyes, Jared Adrian Williams, and Lari Panini in 54 Sings A Star Is Born on Saturday, August 24th at 9:30pm.

Ever heard a combination of pop, blues, rock and roll, and country, all in one night? Join us at 54 Below for a classic yet modern evening featuring songs from A Star Is Born. Yes, you'll hear songs from the Lady Gaga version, but also from the versions of the story that feature Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, and Janet Gaynor. Expect an unmissable celebration of music, romance and passion throughout the years from 1937 to 2018 with songs by Andrew Wyatt Blakemore, Paul Blair, Ray Heindorf, Max Steiner, and more such as “Shallow,” “The Man That Got Away,” “I Believe In Love,” and many more! Join musical theatre rising stars for an exciting night as they make their 54 Below debuts performing these stellar numbers! Produced by Lari Panini, with music direction by Paulie D Mills.

Featuring Andrés Quintero (Moulin Rouge!, La Llamada at Repertorio Español), Rossana Barrera (Rock of Ages and Little Women in Mexico, Lincoln Center), Julissa Reyes, Jared Adrian Williams (Prospect High: Brooklyn at Roundabout), and Lari Panini (“The Voice: Mexico,” La Llamada at Repertorio Español).

54 Sings A Star Is Born plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, August 24th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

