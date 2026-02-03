Don Farrell to Return to Perform at Feinstein's in February

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The name Don Farrell is widely recognized in Central Indiana. Farrell is a versatile singer, actor and producer known for his fantastic vocals and performances at various venues in the area. With over 36 years of experience, he has appeared in Off-Broadway productions, national tours and as a guest soloist with major symphonies, including the Cincinnati Pops. He is the President and CEO of Crossroads Entertainment.

Feinstein's Cabaret, located inside The Hotel Carmichael, will feature Farrell and the performers who are a part of Crossroads Entertainment at their venue. In February, he brings two of his most popular shows back to the Feinstein's stage.

Coming up on February 5 is Because of You...A Tribute to Tony Bennett. For this amazing evening, Farrell is joined by the very talented Terry Woods and his Jazz Quartet, In this handsomely produced show, they pay homage to the legendary artist Tony Bennett. You will celebrate and reminisce about Tony Bennett's life and legacy with many chart-toppers including "Because of You", "Rags to Riches", "Cold, Cold Heart", "The Good Life" and of course his signature song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

So, come to Feinstein's and live again the urbanity, grace, and style of the man who dared to do it his way. Because of You: A Tribute to Tony Bennett will be celebrating the last of the legends and a man dubbed "Best singer in the business" by the likes of Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin and Frank Sinatra.

Then, on February 12, it's high school again as Farrell presents Summer Nights: The Music of Grease.

Get your fine dining and fine performance experience with a healthy serving of teen angst as 4 of Indy's finest musical theatre performers join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Band as they sing about peer pressure, hormones, teenage rebellion and love while sharing behind the scenes stories of the musical that brought rock and roll to Broadway!

Come dressed in your nostalgic letter sweaters and dungarees, poodle skirts and Bobbi socks as the cast leads you in the Hand Jive and sing-a-longs. There will even be an award for best dressed! Doors open at 5:30 pm both evenings with shows beginning at 7:30.