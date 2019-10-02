Dawn Derow Reprises Cabaret Show at the Beechman

In 2016, critically acclaimed cabaret performer Dawn Derow revisited her operatic roots and took home a Bistro Award as "Outstanding Vocalist" for LEGIT: A Classical Cabaret. Then in 2017 and 2018, Dawn explored the hit music of the "Greatest Generation" period with her MAC Award-winning ("Best Female Vocalist") MY SHIP: SONGS FROM 1941 (she was also nominated for BroadwayWorld.com Cabaret Awards for "Best Show" and "Best Vocalist"). In 2019, Derow decided to prove that you can go home again-musically, that is.

With two electric performances this past June at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Derow presented THE HOUSE THAT BUILT ME, a show inspired by her father's vast record collection that she heard from her adolescence through teen hood. Directed by multiple MAC Award-winning Director Jeff Harnar with Musical Direction by Matt Baker, Peter Calo on guitar, and Steve Doyle on bass, Derow weaves a story of how the songs she grew up listening to inspired her and helped her blossom into the multi-faceted performer she is today. Dawn's set includes include classic pop hits and Broadway show tunes from legendary performers such as Judy Collins, Jacques Brel, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and a young Rosemary Clooney, as well as by contemporary artists P!nk, and Miranda Lambert.

Dawn Derow will present two more performances of THE HOUSE THAT BUILT ME at The Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café (407 West 42nd Street @ 9th Ave) on October 27 at 1 pm and November 14 at 7 pm. The cover charge is $25 ($20 for MAC Members) with a $20 Food/Drink Minimum. Reservations at WestBankCafe.com or by calling 212-695-6909.





