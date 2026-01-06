Can M. Yasar Comes to Pangea With a Brand New Cabaret Show

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Can M. Yasar will invite audiences on a compelling journey of survival and perseverance with his new cabaret show coming to Pangea. Through a blend of covers and original songs, he shares his personal story on the Pangea stage offering a new show that is deeply moving, often hilarious, and unmistakably his own.

Can M. Yasar (pronounced “John”) is an award-winning Turkish actor, writer, and musician based in New York City. His work blends cabaret, musical theatre, and solo performance to tell stories of identity, faith, and belonging. Can's solo show A Hundred Dollar Bill won the “Best Autobiographical Award” at the United Solo Theater Festival. His cabaret debut Turkish Rhapsody at Don't Tell Mama earned the Broadway World “Best Cabaret Debut” Award and a MAC Award nomination for “Best Male Debut.” He was a fellow at The O'Neill Cabaret Conference under the leadership of Emmy and Grammy Award winner John McDaniel.

“Can Yasar Live @Pangea” is created by Can M. Yasar, Tracy Stark and Lennie Watts. It is directed by Lennie Watts, a 19 time MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets), 5 time Backstage Bistro, and 3 time Nightlife Award winner and music directed by Tracy Stark, a 15-Time MAC Award winner, in the categories of Music Director, a Bistro Award winner for Music Direction, a Broadway World winner for Music Direction.

Pangea East Village Restaurant, Bar and Alt-Cabaret Supper and New Work Incubator. The intimate East Village supper club Pangea is known for supporting artists of all persuasions; offering an essential safe place for taking risks; and for its delusion and spirited Downtown hospitality. Its role as an incubator for new work, in a city where the cost of living has become prohibitively stratospheric for artists, is seen as vital to preserving the East Villages identity as a counter-culture hotbed. A favorite haunt of East Village scene makers and artists since opening as Spaghetteria in 1986, Pangea started programming music and performance in 2015. An impressive roster of some of the most daring alt-cabaret artists working on the cusp if music, theater and spoken word use Pangea's cozy 60-seat showroom as their home base: Sidney Myer, Tammy Faye Starlite, Penny Arcade, David Cale, Salty Brine, Laywoman, Raven O, Carol Lipnick, Joey Arias, Flotilla DeBarge, the Jazz Bastards, Rachelle Garner and producer Kevin Malony. The NY Times has called the Joe's Pub neighbor a bohemian oasis not unlike the fabled Max's Kansas City from days gone by. In these urgent times, New York and America need places like Pangea more than ever.