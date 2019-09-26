Bonnie Milligan & Natalie Walker, Betsy Wolfe, and More Highlight Next Month at 54 Below

This Month, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

LUCIE ARNAZ: I GOT THE JOB! SONGS FROM MY MUSICAL PAST, SEPTEMBER 30 - OCTOBER 2 AT 7:00PM

Celebrating a life on stage, Lucie Arnaz (Pippin, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, They're Playing Our Song) makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut in I GOT THE JOB! Songs From My Musical Past. From her first role at 14 as The Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland to a grandmother hanging upside down on a trapeze while singing about the preciousness of life in Pippin, Lucie and musical director Ron Abel offer audiences this brand new concert sharing stories and songs that Lucie has long been known for. With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors, and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway's greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them. Join us for an evening of honoring our great American musical theatre that is not to be missed!

Lucie Arnaz began her long career in a recurring role on the television program "The Lucy Show." At fifteen, she became a series regular on "Here's Lucy," and she later starred in her own series "The Lucie Arnaz Show." On film Lucie has co-starred in The Jazz Singer with Neil Diamond and Sir Laurence Olivier, as well as starring in several made for television movies including Who Killed The Black Dahlia and Down to You. On the stage, Lucie created the role of Kathy in the West Coast Premiere of Vanities at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles before starring as Gittel Mosca in the first national company of Seesaw alongside Tommy Tune. Lucie's Broadway credits include They're Playing Our Song, Lost in Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Pippin. Arnaz and her husband of thirty-eight years, actor/writer Laurence Luckinbill, teamed up to form ArLuck Entertainment, a film and television production company, and together produced the documentary Lucy & Desi: A Home Movie, which was honored with an Emmy. During her distinguished career, Lucie has received numerous accolades including a Golden Globe nomination, a Theatre World Award, and Chicago's famed Sarah Siddons award.

$55-$85 cover charge. $80-$105 VIP seating. $105-$125 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

KILLER KABARET: VILLAINS AND HORROR CHARACTERS, OCTOBER 1 at 9:30PM

One. Two. They're coming for you! There's nowhere to hide!

Enter the horrific graveyard at Feinstein's/54 Below... IF YOU DARE! Your favorite villains and horror characters are coming to the stage as never before! From Camp Crystal Lake to Elm Street and beyond the grave, you never know who (or what) might show up to perform at this open mic night! Like you, these characters have a wide taste in music, from Broadway to Disney to Rock and more! If you are a fan of horror and musical comedy, you won't want to miss the WORLD PREMIERE performance of Killer Kabaret, presented by Rainbow Sun Productions.

Featuring: Blair Goldberg, Michael I. Haber, Emily Harkins, Victoria Kingswood, Amanda Kronhaus, Tyler Martin, John McGowan, Katie Nail, Dylan Tomas Nieves, Madison Payne, Eric Scherer, and Kira Silverman.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Actors Reaching Out, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that uses theater to promote literacy and community outreach.

Rainbow Sun Productions is an entertainment company where all stories shine bright. The company develops and produces a variety of web content, series, films, and live theatrical events. Web content includes Converse-ations, Twinventures, Wanna Play?, Confusion & Delay, and Face Your Fears. Theatrical events include Killer Kabaret, and An Avengers Line. Further shows, concerts, and cabarets are currently in development for venues across the country.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JEWISH PRINCESS PARTY, OCTOBER 3 at 9:30PM

You're invited to the best Bat Mitzvah you've ever been to! Dust off your Tiffany heart bracelet and your Prada backpack (or your Sketchers, if you don't have a Prada backpack) and join some of Broadway's biggest stars to celebrate Jewish American women singers and songwriters from pop to rock to Broadway and everything in between! This is one party you don't want to miss!

Conceived and produced by Dara Paige Bloomfield

Featuring: Adinah Alexander (Parade, Urban Cowboy, Wicked, The Wedding Singer, Irving Berlin's White Christmas National Tour, Kinky Boots), Dara Paige Bloomfield (Ragtime), Dara Epstein (Seven Jewish Children at Columbia University, Co-founder of Hysteria Theatre), Blair Goldberg (Annie Get Your Gun, Carrie, Sister Act National Tour, Kinky Boots), Annabelle Kempf (Billy Elliot), Emily Klein (Parade, The Sound of Music National Tour), Cassidy Ladden (Annie, Annie Get Your Gun), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music National Tour), Kyra Miller (Rags at Theaterworks Silicon Valley, The Time of Your Life at Seattle Rep and A.C.T. in San Francisco, The Light in the Piazza at the Philadelphia Theater Company), Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), Allyson Rosenblum (54 Celebrates the Richard Rodgers, NY Summerfest, RWS Entertainment Group, Summer Theatre of New Canaan), Ayla Schwartz (Frozen), Rebecca Spigelman (Baby: in Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below), Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour), Elyssa Nicole Trust, and Rebbekah Vega-Romero (West Side Story at the 5th Avenue Theatre).

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BETSY WOLFE, OCTOBER 4 - 5 AT 7:00PM

Off her shift in Waitress on Broadway, and critically acclaimed for her performances in The Last Five Years and Falsettos, Betsy Wolfe has established herself as one of musical theatre's most keenly intelligent performers. Beyond Broadway, she has performed in sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall and in two operas at The Met.

And now, Betsy is doing a cabaret about the magical, mystical miracle, and existential anxiety of show business-but funny! Armed with a high belt and a questionable affinity for casinos, she takes the audience on a romp from cow pasture California to bright-lights-big-city New York to conquer Broadway. With the help of songs by Stephen Sondheim, Stevie Nicks, and Jason Robert Brown, she has a lot to talk about. And sing about.

From the woman who was described by her doorman as "very talented, but please keep it down," and by The New York Times as "having a soaring soprano... and a rock collection," Betsy Wolfe presents an encore of her show, All Bets Are Off.

$55-$75 cover charge. $85-$95 VIP seating. $110-$120 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BIG FISH, OCTOBER 4 AT 9:30PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a larger than life musical in concert, Big Fish. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward's fantastical stories leave everyone around him spellbound - most of all, his loving wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's bold adventures. Overflowing with heart and humor, Andrew Lippa's masterpiece is full of beautiful music, "Time Stops," "Daffodils," "I Don't Need a Roof," "Closer to Her," and more!

Featuring a cast of NYC's rising stars, this concert is produced by Nicole Lippey and A Work of Heart Productions.

Featuring:

Edward Bloom: Pablo Barajas

Will Bloom: Jonathan Miller

Sandra Bloom: Nicole Lippey

The Witch: Laura Laureano

Amos Calloway: Marc-Anthony Lewis

Alabama Girls: Ally Hern

Josephine Bloom: Ally Hern

Also Featuring: Christina Freeman, Rebecca Brunelle, Hannah Bonnett, Danny Peter Smith, Aja Goes, Tiffany Tatreau, Sierra Naomi, Mairead Hurley, Alexis Aker, Sarah Joy Gugel, Jake Nicholson, Amie LeClair, Samantha Disney, and Adam Settlage.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOOD MORNING NEW YORK: ALBUM RELEASE SHOW, OCTOBER 4 AT 11:30PM

You're invited to an album launch concert at Feinstein's 54/Below! The musical Good Morning New York, written by Emmy Award-Winning journalist Jacklyn Thrapp, opens Off-Broadway on January 9, 2020. YOU get to be the first person to hear the Off-Broadway songs and get a FREE ALBUM. This includes hits like "Staten Island Ferry," "Swept Away," and "Best Of Me." All attendees get free gift bags provided by the show's sponsors plus the album (worth $50 in value). Don't miss the product of this musical that has been in development for nearly two years.

Executive Producer, Co-Composer, Lyricist, and Librettist: Jacklyn Thrapp

Co-Composer, Orchestrations, Music Director and Guitar: Jackson Bell

Co-Composer and Lyricist: Dylan Adler

Vocal Director: Reise Hooper

Director: Bridget Greaney

Piano: Diane Wong

Drums: Max Azarmehr

Bass: Clinton Greenlee

Featuring: Dylan Adler, Darren Cementina, Morgan DeTogne, Christae Evanson, Zach Holden, Jacqueline Keeley, Barrett Leddy, Therin Morrisey, Altagracia Nova, Carson Rammelt, Lexi Rosenblum, and John Vogel.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

ISAAC SUTTON, FEAT. AMANDA JANE COOPER AND ALI EWOLDT!, OCTOBER 5 AT 9:30PM

International theater and concert headliner Isaac Sutton returns to Feinstein's/54 below for an encore performance! Following his previous shows at Feinstein's/54 Below and most recent US concert tour which received rave reviews, Sutton returns with a unique celebration of Broadway entitled Broadway Israel, featuring beloved hits from Wicked, NBC's "Smash," Phantom of The Opera, Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, and many more.

Isaac Sutton will be joined by very special guests Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) and Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera)! He will be accompanied by Musical Director Dan Pardo on piano, Greg Orlando on double bass, and Matt Covey on drums.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 cover charge. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TYLER CONROY'S BROADWAY BAES HALLOWEEN, OCTOBER 5 AT 11:30PM

Feinstein's/54 Below is excited to welcome back Tyler Conroy for the fifth installment of his Broadway Bae series - a cabaret featuring Broadway's hottest & rising stars performing music from the shows they've been in and pop songs you love to sing in the shower. After a sold-out Christmas-themed show, the Broadway Baes will be going Halloween with selections from Wicked, Hocus Pocus, and even "Schitt's Creek." If you love scream-singing to songs from middle school dances & living your best life, then you will love this journey for you at Tyler Conroy's Broadway Baes Halloween. He will be joined by his Broadway Baes Band which features his dad, who is the reason why music is the best part of his life.

Tyler Conroy is a 27-year-old Taylor Swift enthusiast currently burning the Yankee Candle at both ends in New York City. He has performed in over twenty Feinstein's/54 Below shows, but he is most known on the internet for his viral videos in which he sings his orders at Taco Bell drive-thrus. You can stalk him @tyvid5 to see other weird videos and also check out his Taylor Swift biography, "This Is Our Song," published by Simon & Schuster which features a photo of him with Taylor Swift from the time she invited him over for pizza.

The Broadway Baes Band: T.J. Conroy (Guitar, Vocals), Daniel Mertzlufft (Music Director), Joshua Roberts (Drums), and Elmo Zapp (Bass).

The Baes: Melanie Brook (Summertime Dropouts), Adrian Grace Bumpas (Broadway Baes), Joey Contreras (Composer), Ian Fairlee (Three Points of Contact), Jacob Haren (Book of Mormon), Peter LaPrade (This Ain't No Disco), Jiana Odland (Broadway Baes), Luca Padovan (Newsies, School of Rock), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, Lion King), Anthony Sagaria (Wicked), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen) and Marco Zefi (54 Sings Taylor Swift).

$25 cover charge. $50 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

STEREO DAWN: ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT FEATURING CHRIS DWAN & WILL VAN DYKE, OCTOBER 6 AT 9:30PM

Stereo Dawn is a New York City based band comprised of performer Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland, Enter Laughing) and music director/orchestrator Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots, Rent). Inspired by singer-songwriters of the 90s, boy bands of the 2000s, and contemporary music of today, this duo will be joined by some of New York's best musicians to perform a set of original tunes from their debut album. With years of experience bringing new musicals to life on Broadway, regionally and across the world, Stereo Dawn has new music on the horizon.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY, OCTOBER 7 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

The Princesses are throwing a ball, and you're invited! After delighting audiences at dozens of sold out shows across the country, the Broadway Princess Party is making its triumphant return to Feinstein's/54 Below! Two-time Tony®-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony®-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) host the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (The Secret Life of Bees).

This one-night-only concert event will also feature the Broadway Princess Party debuts of three fabulous Disney Icons: Tony®-nominee and Disney Legend Jodi Benson (the voice of 'Ariel' in The Little Mermaid, the voice of 'Thumbelina' in Thumbelina, star of Broadway's Crazy For You, Smile), as well as the star of this summer's stage premiere of Disney's Hercules, Krysta Rodriguez (NBC's "Smash," star of Broadway's The Addams Family, Spring Awakening, First Date), and the first actress of color to play 'Princess Anna' on Broadway, Aisha Jackson (Broadway's Frozen, Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

Your every dream will come true as these knockout voices sing the petticoats off every princess song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond! Critics call it: "spectacular," "enchanting," "empowering," - this is the princess party you WISH you'd had as a kid. Catch the carriage and embrace the adventure - bring your besties, your boyfriend, your girlfriend, your mom, your kids or anyone who will be tempted to sing along! Dress in your best royal attire (or cosplay) and you may even win a prize! Come see what over 23 million fans are raving about on YouTube! Get your ballgown out of the closet, dust off that tiara and make your way to Feinstein's/54 Below for a Broadway Princess Party you will never forget!

Featuring: Jodi Benson (the voice of 'Ariel' in Disney's animated film The Little Mermaid, the voice of 'Thumbelina' in the animated film Thumbelina), Susan Egan (Broadway's original 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, the voice of 'Megara' in Disney's animated film Hercules), Aisha Jackson (Broadway's original standby for 'Anna' in Frozen), Laura Osnes (Broadway's original 'Cinderella' in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Courtney Reed (Broadway's original 'Jasmine' in Aladdin), and Krysta Rodriguez (the original 'Megara' The Public Theater's stage premiere of Hercules).

$110 cover charge. $135 VIP seating. $165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHITA RIVERA, OCTOBER 8-16 AT 7:00PM

Back by popular demand after two sold out Feinstein's/54 Below engagements! The one and only Chita Rivera returns with her unique solo concert event. The incomparable Broadway legend and two-time Tony Award® winner will recreate signature moments from her illustrious career including numbers from West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Bye, Bye, Birdie, The Rink, and The Visit. In addition to a special tribute to her dear friends John Kander & Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman, and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio: music director Michael Croiter with Gary Adler (piano) and Jim Donica (bass).

$75-$105 cover charge. $110-$130 VIP seating. $140-$165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TUESDAYS AT 54...WITH ROBBIE ROZELLE!, OCTOBER 8 & 22 AT 9:30PM

Feinstein's/54 Below announces the new series Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle! Equal parts late-night talk show, variety show, game show, and open mic, Tuesdays at 54 is hosted by BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Robbie Rozelle, a "fabulous entertainer" (Cabaret Scenes) whose solo shows have been hailed as "brilliant" by BroadwayRadio. Theatre Pizzazz raves "there's no doubt you'll laugh, cry, and ultimately love every minute of it!" But this isn't just about Robbie... the show will feature guests from the worlds of theatre, cabaret, comedy and more as a madcap evening of song, stories, and games ensue, with delicious signature cocktails! Expect big stars, an open mic where you might discover the next big star, and lots of surprises!

Luke Williams will join Robbie as the resident accompanist for the shows!

Past shows have featured Matt Doyle, Ethan Slater, Justin Guarini, Billy Recce, Caitlin Kinnunen, Bonnie Milligan, Kyle Taylor Parker, Natalie Walker, Micaela Diamond, Nathan Saltone, Jonathan Reid Gealt, and many more stars.

Tuesday, October 8: Donna Lynne Champlin ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Sweeney Todd), Tony® nominee Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), and F. Michael Haynie (Frozen).

Tuesday, October 22: Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster!), and Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures).

$15-$20 cover charge. $30-$40 premium seating. 2 Item food & beverage minimum from our Special 9:30pm Menu.

FLEUR SEULE: STANDARDS AND SWEET THINGS, OCTOBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Fleur Seule, Manhattan's very own 1940s jazz band, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the release concert of their new album, Standards and Sweet Things. Reviving classic chanson, bossa nova, jazz standards, and more, this young group of old souls brings new life and fresh sounds to some of your favorite tunes, with some playful renditions and intimate moments to let you travel back in time. Led by "The Glamour Girl of Jazz," Allyson Briggs, this band has been keeping the classics alive in New York City, with sold out crowds at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola and a 5 year residency as the house band of Tavern on the Green. This is their 5th album and gives you a fuller look into the heart of Fleur Seule.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS FROM CULT CLASSICS CARRIE, HEATHERS, AND MORE TO BENEFIT THE ACLU, OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Songs from Cult Classics to Benefit the ACLU returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, now in it's third Smash year! Are you a diehard Carrie fan? Do you live for midnight showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show? Are you secretly hoping for another Jekyll and Hyde revival? Join emerging artists for an evening of songs (and a trivia contest!) from your favorite cult classics. Songs will revolve around the themes of propaganda, oppression, identity, and acceptance, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ACLU. You Zanna Don't want to miss it!

Audience members will be treated to tunes from Carrie, Jekyll and Hyde, The Rocky Horror Show, Shock Treatment, Heathers, and more.

Musical Director: Bruce Baumer

Featuring: Ivonne Acero (Postmodern Jukebox Euro-African Tour 2018, La voz, "The Voice"), Kim Blanck (Octet, Alice by Heart), Theresa Burns (My Big Gay Italian Wedding, Temple of the Souls), Maria Byers (42nd Street), Noah Casner (Spring Awakening/Weathervane Theatre), Camden Espino (Hamlet/Shakespeare Downtown, Spring Awakening/LSTFI), Tripp Fountain (Hair/Broadway/1st National Tour, Cats/North American Tour, Evita/North American Tour), Gaby Greenwald, Jessica Hanson (Reefer Madness, The Musical of Musicals: The Musical), Noellia Hernandez (The Buddy Holly Story/National Tour, Temple of the Souls), John Krause (Hadestown, Wicked, American Idiot, Rock of Ages), Joana Meurkens, Eddie Rodriguez Jr. (Ramona, Furnace Festival), David Ventura, Stephanie Viegas (Frankenstein, It Came From Beyond, co-founder of Little Radicals Theatrics), and Christa Vrabel.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JARED WEISS SINGS BOB DYLAN, OCTOBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Singer-Songwriter/Actor Jared Weiss (Isolated Thunderstorms LP, Search: Paul Clayton, Joe Iconis & Family), makes his much anticipated Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut in Dylan on Dylan on Friday, October 11 at 9:30pm. After Bob Dylan (Weiss) suffers a post-show breakdown, he finds himself struggling through an identity crisis. Tortured by ghosts from his past, Dylan (with help from Joan Baez) pours over the human cost of his success. Featuring classic songs from his early Greenwich Village days through The Rolling Thunder Revue tour, this intimate, unexpected evening will celebrate and challenge everything you thought you knew about Bob Dylan.

The evening will feature Ereni Sevasti as Joan Baez, with Seth Eliser, Eric Stockton, Ian Kagey, and Eric March as The Band. Expect an eclectic mix of classic and lesser-known Dylan tunes in this raw, unfiltered exploration of the boy from Hibbing, Minnesota who became the voice of his generation. Get ready to hear Dylan like you've never heard him before.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDSAY MENDEZ AND RYAN SCOTT OLIVER'S ACTOR THERAPY FALL SHOWCASE, OCTOBER 11 AT 11:30PM

Classes are back in session, and Actor Therapy is back at Feinstein's/54 Below! A slew of fabulous young performers will share and celebrate their work at the culmination of our five-week program, featuring a thrilling mix of contemporary musical theatre, Golden-Age standards, and pop/rock favorites. Created by Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked) & world-renowned composer Ryan Scott Oliver, Actor Therapy is a musical theatre training program for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be a song interpreter and storyteller in NYC. For more information, check us out at www.actortherapynyc.com or follow us @actortherapynyc

Featuring: Angelina Plaza, Anthony Caputo, Cassidy Layton, Christa Cornay, Clair Rachel Howell, Connor Hadley, David Sheynberg, Elissa Hickey, Ethan Carlson, Fana Minea Tesfagiorgis, Jacob Rienstra, Jacqui Sirois, Jordan Yampolsky, Karla Liriano, Maura Lefevre, Michael Dufek, Michael Jayne Walker, Samantha Ferrara, Shelby Acosta, and Sydney Badway.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA, OCTOBER 12 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

Stars soon to be announced!

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLAINE ALDEN KRAUSS, WITH SPECIAL GUESTS J. HARRISON GHEE AND NOAH J. RICKETTS!, OCTOBER 13 AT 9:30PM

Blaine Alden Krauss, Broadway (The Cher Show, Kinky Boots, Great Comet), Symphony, and Feinstein's/54 Below favorite, makes his much anticipated New York City solo concert debut in From the Soul. With a bold and inspiring set list, Krauss offers his vocal interpretation on funk, pop and Broadway favorites. With a bold and inspiring set list, the high-spirited evening of music will feature an eclectic influence of artists/shows such as Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Diana Ross, Purlie! and The Wiz.

Under the musical direction of Dylan Glatthorn and with an arsenal of guest Broadway Voices, including Kinky Boots star J. Harrison Ghee, and Frozen heartthrob Noah J. Ricketts, you won't want to miss the feel-good show of the fall! Additional vocals will be provided by Anthony Murphy, best known for originating the Genie on the first national tour of Disney's Aladdin and by Broadway veteran and vocal powerhouse Jessica Hendy (Cats, Aida, Amour).

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BEST IN SHOWS: BROADWAY LEGENDS HONOR THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF NEW YORK, OCTOBER 14 AT 7:00PM

Expect the unexpected at Best in Shows, a one-night-only cabaret featuring Broadway stars serenading cute dogs. The evening benefits and honors The Humane Society of New York, loving and protecting New York City's animals since 1904.

The sixth annual Best in Shows - Broadway Legends Honor the Humane Society of New York, presented by Dorothy and Bill Berloni, will have music direction by Seth Rudetsky, who will also host the star-studded show featuring Broadway's brightest performers, joined by surprise two and four-legged guests, to be announced. Andy Karl and Orfeh will be awarded this year's Humane Society of New York's Sandy Fund Award in recognition of their deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals.

The Sandy Fund: In 1976, Bill Berloni rescued the first "Sandy" dog, just hours before he was slated to be put to sleep. The once abused and abandoned dog went on to become a star in the debut of Broadway's "Annie". It was the first time that a dog was cast to perform in a live show, and Sandy became known as "the longest running dog on Broadway," never missing a performance in over seven years. Bill and Sandy began a life and career together. It was an adventure that lasted until Sandy's passing sixteen years later. In his memory, Bill and his wife, Dorothy, established the Sandy Fund of The Humane Society of New York. The Fund helps the Society underwrite lifesaving care for the needs of homeless dogs and cats.

THIS IS A SPECIAL EVENT.

By purchasing tickets for this Special Event you agree to share your contact information with the hosts of this event. All tickets include an open bar and small plates.

$225 main dining room ticket. $350 premium ticket.

CAROLE J. BUFFORD: DECADENT STANDARDS, OCTOBER 15 AT 9:30PM

Carole J. Bufford returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a special one night only show which will travel by decade, from 1910s to 2010s, to explore songs we already consider standards to those which could be considered standards 100 years from today. With exciting takes on songs both old and new, expect an evening of powerhouse vocals, stories behind the music, and Bufford's inimitable delivery of songs you love and, perhaps, a few discoveries in Decadent Standards. With music by Irving Berlin & Cole Porter to Carole King & Paul Simon to John Legend & Martin Sexton.

A recipient of the Nightlife, Bistro, and BroadwayWorld Awards for Outstanding Vocalist, Carole has become one of the most sought after young performers on the American jazz and cabaret scene. Her shows, speak easy. Featuring the Grammy Award-winning Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Come Together, and You Don't Own Me earned her rave reviews from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Times (UK).

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRIDGING THE GAP: SHOWCASE OF THE NEXT GENERATION OF CABARET ARTISTS, OCTOBER 15 AT 11:30PM

Bridging the Gap is a five-week master class, taught by acclaimed cabaret performer Ari Axelrod. The course focuses on how to bridge the gap between musical theatre performance and the intimate art of cabaret by honing the performer's foundational training and getting in touch with their most authentic self.

Each performer will do a two-song set coached by Ari and Bridging the Gap's guest teacher, cabaret icon Lina Koutrakos. Join us as these incredible artists, through storytelling and song, bridge the gap between musical theatre and cabaret in this culminating showcase.

Directed by: Ari Axelrod

Music directed by: Mike Stapleton

Guest teacher: Lina Koutrakos

Featuring: Dani Apple, Elizabeth Carson, Sean Diveny, Amanda Higgins, Katelyn Hodge, Britton Hollingsworth, Joel Hunter, Irene Keogh, Alyssa Muniz, and Kelsey Roberts.

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

NICOLE HENRY SINGS WHITNEY HOUSTON, OCTOBER 16 AT 9:30PM

I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Music of Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston was one of the greatest and most beloved singers of our time whose musical contributions will remain in the American music lexicon for generations to come. Not many singers can do justice to her recordings, however the dynamic and passionate Soul Train award-winning vocalist and actress Nicole Henry will remind you of the Greatest Love of All when she takes the stage. Ms. Henry will share her personal journeys through Whitney's most beloved hits including: "I Have Nothing," "Didn't We Almost Have It All," "I'm Your Baby Tonight," "I Will Always Love You," and other timeless classics.

Written and directed by acclaimed theatre and concert director Will Nunziata (Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho and Tony Award®-winner Lillias White), this captivating show will celebrate Whitney's messages of courage, truth, and love - all qualities Whitney shared in her music and life, and themes Ms. Henry also clings to in her life's quest.

Joining Ms. Henry onstage will be musical director/arranger Eugene Gwozdz, drummer Mark McLean, bassist Richie Goods, and a fabulous trio of some of NYC's best vocalists: Dani Apple, Clayton Bryant, and Marissa Rosen.

Nicole Henry has earned three TOP 10 U.S. Billboard & HMV Japan jazz albums, she's won NYC's coveted BISTRO Award in 2010, and she's headlined in 20 countries in cities including Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, and Miami Beach. Don't miss this highly anticipated Whitney salute honoring this once-in-a-generation talent, with this world-class vocalist.

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARILYN MAYE: BLAME IT ON MY YOUTH!, OCTOBER 17-26 AT 7:00PM

Back by popular demand! In Blame It On My Youth! the marvelous Marilyn Maye returns to her home away from home to share a once-in-a-lifetime show with her favorite audiences once again. As always, Marilyn carries the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the singers who perform these songs today and will carry them on to future generations.

Ms. Maye is an artist for connoisseurs and her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience is what holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$70-$90 cover charge. $105-$115 VIP seating. $135-$145 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ERROLYN HEALY & CRIS O'BRYON: SWING AND A MISS, OCTOBER 17 AT 9:30PM

Errolyn Healy & Cris O'Bryon return to NYC after their successful 2018 debut at Feinstein's/54 Below with Moonlight Cocktail. And now, they are sliding in with another brand new show, Swing and a Miss, featuring some of the best tunesmiths around from Broadway to jazz to American Songbook favorites (reimagined in a jazz/swing vein) while backed by the perfect combo of piano, drums, bass, and horn! Stories and class, with rhythm and sass. Some cool, some hot, some funny, some not. This show will take you for a delightful trip around the basses in the game of life. Come swing with us!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS: A NIGHT WITH THE FUTURE OF BROADWAY, OCTOBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Oceanborn, a musical written by two fearless teenage girls, took to Feinstein's/54 Below's stage last July to bring the tale of fearless female leaders and their unlikely friendship to New York. This October Apples and Oranges, Deborah Barrera w/ FireMused Productions, and Randi Zuckerberg bring to Feinstein's/54 Below some of today's most powerful female writers and performers in a rousing celebration of the power of the feminine on stage.

On the roster will be stories by, for, and about women, whether they are the mythic leaders of ages past or today's teenage girls. Featuring songs from Oceanborn, Fly, Akira & the Merpeople, Higher Education, and Wayward Sisters, Girls Will Be Girls is your chance to see the up and coming female powerhouses of this generation, and witness firsthand the evolution of Broadway storytelling.

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALLISON FRASCA: ONLY SMALL PARTS, OCTOBER 18 AT 11:30PM

Broadway renegade Allison Frasca (All Star the Musical) presents a celebration of Broadway's smallest parts with the biggest hearts. Side characters with only one song, ensemble members with only one line, the songs you skip on the cast album - this is their time to shine. Featuring some tall guests, Only Small Parts brings you the gems Broadway forgot.

Music Direction by Nissa Kahle

Produced by Philip Romano

Featuring: Max Ash (Shiz), Alex Gibson (Octet, The Great Comet), and Abe Goldfarb (Beetlejuice).

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

JEN FELLMAN, OCTOBER 19 AT 9:30PM

October 19 performance added by popular demand!

Jen Fellman makes her Feinstein's/54 Below Debut to celebrate the release of her debut solo album Forbidden Drive (released by Broadway Records). Featuring songs from the worlds of jazz, standards, Broadway, and French chanson, Jen says, "I sing to share my story and explore love and identity. The songs on this album draw from a diverse repertoire of love songs that tell stories we all share - regardless of whom we love."

Poignant and beautiful, Forbidden Drive maps the journey of a romantic relationship from beginning to end, and the path from heartache to hope. The album musically embodies Jen's journey as an artist and as a gay woman while exploring her life between NYC & Paris. Winner for Best One-Woman Musical (Frenchy - A Parisian Affair, United Solo/Theatre Row), Jen has performed to sold-out audiences in the US and France. She now takes you deeper into her personal and musical journey with the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Michel Legrand, Hoagy Carmichael and more!

Produced by Grammy Nominee and 8-Time Emmy Winner Michael Croiter, with original arrangements and orchestrations by Music Director, Arranger, & Orchestrator Bob Goldstone, Forbidden Drive invites you into Jen's world, and onto a journey of your own. With full band and featuring special guest Jacqueline Keeley, you don't want to miss this magical show!

$30-$45 cover charge. $70-$75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT, OCTOBER 20 AT 7:00PM

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - marking its 50th anniversary and being the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award - throws a party in New York with a one night only concert celebrating its history as a home for great musical theatre.

This cabaret brings together notable Broadway and Off-Broadway performers who are TheatreWorks alumni as well as the composers and lyricists who have developed their shows at TheatreWorks. Highlights will include numbers from TheatreWorks world premieres Memphis (2010 Tony for Best Musical), Paul Gordon's Emma (inaugural show/stage musical in the web), and The Prince of Egypt (based on the DreamWorks' animated film, West End opening February 2020), among many others.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

EMILY KOCH: EMULBOY5, OCTOBER 20 AT 9:30PM

Emily Koch of Broadway's Wicked and Waitress performs a solo-ish show based on her middle school journal, which was ironically addressed "Dear Elphaba".

eMulbOy5 is a preteen saga of love, fandom, and identity. When 11-year-old Emily's best friend moves away unexpectedly, she decides to change her identity entirely to become a boy named Emul, whose AIM screen name is eMulbOy5. Is being Emul more important than playing the lead in the 8th grade musical? Can she change her family computer's home screen to pictures of Idina Menzel enough times that her parents will take her to see Wicked in New York? And will Quinn Powell finally wise up and marry Emul so they can just live happily ever after? With the help of her friends and her favorite music, all will be revealed.

Featuring special guests: Carrie St. Louis (Rock of Ages, Wicked, Kinky Boots), Liana Hunt (Mamma Mia, Newsies, Wicked, Bright Star), Jake Boyd (Rock of Ages, Carrie, Wicked, Becoming Nancy) and Nick Rehberger (The Glass Menagerie, Fiddler on the Roof).

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NELL BENJAMIN AND LAURENCE O'KEEFE PRESENT: I REMEMBER IT DIFFERENTLY, OCTOBER 21 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

The incomparable Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe return to Feinstein's/54 Below to showcase songs from some of their most beloved musicals!

Mean Girls. Heathers. Legally Blonde. Bat Boy. Sarah, Plain And Tall. Dave. Because of Winn Dixie. Together and separately, these brilliant composer/lyricist/bookwriters have crafted classic stories, ballads, and lyrics that have inspired massive fan bases and bonafide cult followings across the globe. Now, they're combining their repertoires publicly onstage for the first time since 2014.

For one night only at Feinstein's/54 Below, both Benjamin and O'Keefe will join some of their current and former cast members to perform tunes from their favorite shows in which they have written or composed.

With Benjamin's Mean Girls currently breaking box office records on Broadway, and O'Keefe's Heathers taking the West End by storm, you never know who may pop by this evening of masterful storytelling.

Music Directed by Laurence O'Keefe

Directed by Nell Benjamin

Produced by Amy Sapp (54 Sings Heathers, 54 Sings 1776)

Featured special guests to be announced.

$35-$50 cover charge. $75-$80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! THE PICHER PROJECT, OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening of music from The Picher Project, a new musical which explores the rise, boom, destruction, and fall of the abandoned mining town of Picher, Oklahoma.

Once the world's largest producer of lead and zinc, Picher and the surrounding area was one of the first places on the EPA's Superfund Site list, once deemed "The most Toxic Town in America". The music is co-written by New York based musicians and composers, Lauren Pelaia and Alex Knezevic, with book-writer and director Quentin Madia assisting the two with lyrics, creating a contemporary score with a bluegrass and folk twist that explores Picher's town politics, involvement with the native Quapaw tribe, disease and illness, natural disasters, and the earth literally falling apart underneath them.

Cast to be announced.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ETHAN PAULINI, OCTOBER 24 AT 9:30PM

Ethan Paulini returns to Feinstein's/54 Below this fall to celebrate the 55 year history of the Weathervane Theatre, an American Theatrical Institution. As Producing Artistic Director of this unique alternating repertory theatre in the White Mountains, join Ethan and the incredible alum that make up the Weathervane family!

From Broadway legends to current Tony Award winners, you won't believe all the incredible performers who have tread the boards at this New Hampshire theatre. From Broadway to the North Country, stay tuned for an absolutely jaw-dropping roster of guest stars!

Featuring: Jorge Donoso, Ira Kramer, Nicole Lewis (Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune), Alison Mahoney (Evita), Alaina Mills (Beautiful), Clyde Voce (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and more to be announced!

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

GLORIA REUBEN: FROM BALLADS TO BOSSA, OCTOBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Join actress and singer Gloria Reuben as she performs favorites from ballads to bossa from her soon to be released album For All We Know! Gloria's dream of creating an incredibly intimate album, with just vocals and guitar, has come true. From the gorgeous ballads "Where Do You Start" and the title track "For All We Know," to the fun and frisky tunes like "How High The Moon" and "Sing My Heart," Gloria brings a fresh and unique take on every song she performs! In addition to her favorites from her new album, enjoy Gloria's tribute to Nat King Cole, done in unique vocals and guitar arrangements. Join Gloria for an intimate night of song that will leave your heart full, open and refreshed!

Advanced copies of For All We Know will be available for purchase!

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

KELSEY WARREN PRESENTS BLAK EMOJI: THE INFLUENCES, OCTOBER 25 AT 11:30PM

"The latest from Blak Emoji is an enticing hook-filled seduction, the kind of song that makes you want to turn the lights down low the second it hits your speakers." -Afropunk

Singer, multi-instrumentalist, and composer Kelsey Warren of NYC's electro-pop quartet Blak Emoji makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo concert debut. In this performance, Warren strips down the Blak Emoji's catalog to one man with his voice, keyboard/programs, and guitar. Warren's music and compositions have been featured in TV shows such as "Quantico," "The Young & The Restless," and on various MTV and BET programs.

Influences is a special night where Warren pays homage to his musical inspirations Prince, Tom Waits, Ella Fitzgerald, Outkast, David Bowie, St. Vincent, and Barbra Streisand. Expect an eclectic blend of electronic, pop, R&B and - yes - cabaret. You won't want to miss this intimate event with Warren and his very special guests.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, OCTOBER 26 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Stars soon to be announced!

$40-$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ERICA VON KLEIST PRESENTS SONGS OF WOMANHOOD IN 'BOOBS...AND OTHER STORIES', OCTOBER 26 AT 11:30PM

Bubbling up from the depths of the Broadway orchestra pit (Addams Family, Chorus Line, Gypsy), multi-instrumentalist Erica von Kleist sticks it to "the man" in her brand new project BOOBS...and other stories. This riotously funny compilation of gutsy, original songs takes on the vicissitudes of womanhood, with songs about dating, breastfeeding, menstruation, religion, and politics. Featuring Erica at the helm on piano and voice, this debaucherous one-woman show the musical lovechild of the comedic styles of Tim Minchin and Amy Schumer, and rips the proverbial band-aid off the discussion about women's rights and equality.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drinks or $20 food & beverage minimum.

VOCAL EASE BENEFIT, OCTOBER 27 AT 2:00PM

Tony Award®-winning Broadway star Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone, Baby It's You, 42nd Street, Crazy for You...) will host Vocal Ease's Sunday, October 27th 2:00 PM benefit performance. Beth will be accompanied by a cast of gifted performers singing favorite standards, pop, and musical theater songs.

For 20 years and running, the enormously popular nonprofit singing organization Vocal Ease has performed professional, heartfelt, cabaret-style shows for New York City senior citizens at hospitals, nursing homes, senior centers and senior residences. Over the years its lively, audience-interactive performances have brought immeasurable joy and excitement to more than 100,000 seniors.

This event is an opportunity for music lovers of all ages to experience the infectious joy of a Vocal Ease show while supporting a local nonprofit that's doing great things for our New York City seniors.

Food will not be available at this event. Ticket prices include an open bar from 1:30pm - 4:00pm

Tickets are to be purchased from specific seating sections, but specific seats may not be selected within a seating section. Please make note of the number of tickets you intend to purchase within a seating section before clicking the purchase tickets button.

THIS IS A SPECIAL EVENT. By purchasing tickets for this Special Event you agree to share your contact information with the hosts of this event.

$35 sideview & bar seating. $50 main dining room seating. $75 VIP & bar rail seating. $100 premium & ringside seating.

INTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS, OCTOBER 27 AT 7:00PM

Sweeney Todd meets the witches, giants, and mysterious men of Into the Woods...

Back for a seventh smash year to celebrate Halloween!! Well Hello, Little Girl... There are Giants in the Sky at Feinstein's/54 Below when host Phil Geoffrey Bond (Sondheim Unplugged) and some of Broadway and cabaret's spookiest talents (along with a ghoulish trio of Sondheimhood's creepiest musicians) collide for a night celebrating the music of these two landmark musicals. God, That's Good! The trees rustle, a wolf howls, something's eerie in the night air: it's The Last Midnight. The perfect way to end your Halloween celebrations - or perhaps start them! City on Fire! ... He shaved the necks of gentlemen who never thereafter...

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN WITH ZACH ADKINS, KARA LINDSAY, RYAN MCCARTAN, AND MORE!, OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Hosted and Conceived by Alexandra Silber

Musical Direction by Ben Caplan

Produced by Jen Sandler

Featuring: Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Etai Benson (The Band's Visit, Wicked), Richard H. Blake (A Bronx Tale, Legally Blonde), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Jawan M. Jackson (Ain't Too Proud), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Beautiful), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Heathers), Manu Narayan (My Fair Lady, Merrily We Roll Along), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Alexandra Silber (Master Class, Fiddler on The Roof)

and Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels, Spring Awakening).

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

RACHEL BAY JONES: SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL, OCTOBER 28-29 AT 7:00PM

In her new solo show, Rachel Bay Jones (Tony®, Grammy, and Emmy Award Winner from Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen) shares the songs and stories that have shaped her life and career. Rachel's intimate yet soaring voice creates an incredibly dynamic evening, featuring music by David Yazbek, Lyle Lovett, Paul Simon, and Pasek & Paul, among others.

Directed by Jack Cummings III and Musical Direction by Randy Redd.

Rachel Bay Jones is best known for originating the role of 'Heidi Hansen' in the Original Broadway Cast of Dear Evan Hansen, and received a Tony Award®, Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Lucille Lortel Award, and Drama League Nomination for her performance. She can currently be seen on the hit ABC series "Modern Family," CBS' "God Friended Me," and in the feature film Ben Is Back, opposite Julia Roberts. She stars in the upcoming feature film Critical Thinking, directed by and opposite John Leguizamo. Additional Broadway credits include Pippin, Hair, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Off-Broadway & Regional/National Tour include Dear Evan Hansen (Drama Desk Nomination) at Second Stage, First Daughter Suite at The Public Theater, Hello Again, A Christmas Story, Pippin, Sylvia, and The King and I. On television, Rachel recently appeared on NBC's "Law & Order: SVU," ABC's "The Family," and the FX series "Louie." She is currently touring her new solo concert series Something Beautiful, and her debut solo album ShowFolk can be purchased on iTunes and Amazon.

Randy Redd has been seen on Broadway in Million Dollar Quartet, Ring of Fire, and Parade. Off Broadway, in Max Vernon's The View Upstairs, Terrence McNally's Some Men, The Burnt Part Boys, Pump Boys & Dinettes, Lucky Stiff, Alain Boublil's Manhattan Parisienne, and Allegro directed by John Doyle. Directing credits include Swing Wings, Extraordinary Joe, Million Dollar Quartet, Smoke on the Mountain, The Who's Tommy, Sweet Potato Queens, Les Misérables, and Fiction in Photographs. Original works: Awful/Good, Touché, Mississippi Sugar, What's That Smell with David Pittu, Elkin Dab, and Sons of Levi. Recordings: Jason Robert Brown's Wearing Someone Else's Clothes, The Burnt Part Boys, Ring of Fire, Lucky Stiff, Parade, The View UpStairs, NEO, Robin Skye's House of Love, and ShowFolk with Rachel Bay Jones.

$70-$80 cover charge. $105 VIP Seating. $135 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW STAFF SHOW, OCTOBER 28 AT 9:30PM

They've served you food. They've put on your shows. They've helped you purchase tickets. They've put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, back by popular demand, they're starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of Feinstein's/54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more - there's a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

Produced by Dylan Bustamante

Hosted by: Dylan Bustamante and Kevin Ferguson

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MONSTERSONGS BY ROB ROKICKI, OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Zombies and mummies and ghosts, oh my! With Halloween approaching, what better way to celebrate than with the Feinstein's/54 Below premiere of Monstersongs, written by Rob Rokicki, composer of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (now on Broadway!). Monstersongs flips the switch on the monster narrative, inviting audiences to explore the humanity that binds us all. Scary, silly, and heartfelt, Monstersongs is unlike anything you've experienced before. Featuring some of your favorite performers from Be More Chill and more, this eclectic evening is sure to surprise you in more ways than one. After all, what's Halloween without a surprise or two?

Produced by Undivided Productions in Association with Jamie Maletz Musicals, it's going to be a frightfully good time. And there will be candy. On. Every. Table.

FEATURING: Mad Scientist Father, Mad Scientist Mother, The Mummy, Medusa, Troll, Zombie Girl & Vampire Girl, Igor, The Ghost, The Dragon, The Doppelgänger, The Witch, Yeti, and Sasquatch.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BONNIE MILLIGAN & NATALIE WALKER: THE GRAVEYARD SMASH, OCTOBER 30 AT 8:30PM & OCTOBER 31 AT 7:00PM

Their sold-out magnum opus Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Were Always Supposed To Do A Show On September 6th and Have Been Working On It For Months drew raves like "how is this legal?" and "something is terribly wrong with everyone involved." Unrepentant for and unsatisfied by the previous carnage wrought, Bonnie Milligan (Theatre World Award winner, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominee) and Natalie Walker (Central New York Region BroadwayWorld Audience Award 4th Runner-Up) now return to their opulently chaotic karaoke room for a two-night Halloween engagement that promises to be as sinister, depraved, and utterly twisted as when the Joaquin Phoenix Joker trailer used "Send in the Clowns" and you went "is that... 'Send in the Clowns'?"

It is Belting. It is Bloodshed (Natalie's larynx trying to keep up with Bonnie). It is "Boo" (famous Halloween word popularized by ghosts). It is Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker: The Graveyard Smash.

$45-$55 cover charge. $70 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ZOMBIE PROM, OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30PM & 11:30PM

"Don't miss it! Slicker than GREASE, smoother than ROCKY HORROR, bigger and funnier than LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS" - WOR

ONE NIGHT ONLY! Join us this Halloween at Feinstein's/54 Below for a special presentation of Zombie Prom! This is a kooky, creepy, campy, feel-good musical comedy for the whole nuclear family.

The evening is produced by Shawn Thibault, directed and choreographed by Andrew Winans, and musical directed by Matthew Lowy - returning to Feinstein's/54 Below after presenting 54 Sings The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Off the Line. Joining them are assistant choreographer Briana Fallon and drummer Aaron Drescher.

Music by Dana P. Rowe

Book and Lyrics by John Dempsey

Based on a story by John Dempsey and Hugh Murphy

$30-$40 cover charge. $50-$65 premium seating. At 9:30pm: $25 food & beverage minimum.

At 11:30pm: 2 drink or $25 food & beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You