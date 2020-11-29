Bobby Conte Thornton Joins Jim Caruso's PAJAMA CAST PARTY This Week

Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.

Broadway leading man Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale: The Musical) has just signed on to perform live on the upcoming "Pajama Cast Party," which will take place Monday, November 30 at 8pm, and also feature Broadway performers James Snyder (Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Charl Brown (Tony Award nominee as Smokey Robinson, Motown: The Musical), Kara Lindsay (Katherine, Newsies), Christine Pedi (Mama Morton, Chicago and Sirius-XM) and Justin "Squigs" Robertson (Singer, Broadway's favorite caricature artist).

In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Isaac Mizrahi, Joely Fisher, Kathy Najimy, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, Monica Mancini, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.

After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic nightclub on West 44th Street put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. So put on your favorite pair of PJs, pour yourself a beverage, and join the high-spirited Caruso, a lineup of showbiz superstars, and featured students (who won't be able to participate in this year's senior recital or high-school musical) for an evening full of effervescent wit, impromptu conversation, and a selection of songs from Broadway, jazz, and cabaret.

More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.

