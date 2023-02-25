Award-Winning Vocalist Celia Berk to Bring Her Album Show To 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Celia Berk in Now That I Have Everything on Tuesday, April 18 at 7pm. Berk will celebrate the release of her new, critically acclaimed third album with a special live performance. Arranged in the style of the Nat King Cole trio, Now That I Have Everything features the kinds of hidden gems that are Berk's trademark, including songs by Hoagy Carmichael, Ervin Drake, Carly Simon, Billy Strayhorn, and Stevie Wonder.

Berk reunites with arranger/pianist Tedd Firth and a trio of bass, guitar and percussion for an evening that explores the ways we try - successfully and not - to connect our heart to someone else's. In the album's liner notes, Will Friedwald writes "Celia Berk makes us realize, in a way few singers can, that love is, in fact, never, ever the same."

Celia Berk's Now That I Have Everything plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, April 18 at 7pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees) and a $25 food and beverage minimum per person. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Berk's second album, Manhattan Serenade, received the 2017 LaMott Friedman Award from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. It was arranged and conducted by Alex Rybeck and co-produced by Scott Lehrer, the team behind her debut album, You Can't Rush Spring. Lyricist David Zippel - whose "The Broadway Song" written with Cy Coleman received its first commercial recording on the album - wrote in the album notes, "A tribute to her hometown, this collection is anything but renditions of the obvious New York songs. Manhattan Serenade is curated: a connoisseur's compilation of one exquisite, undiscovered musical gem after another." You Can't Rush Spring and Berk's solo cabaret debut directed by Jeff Harnar earned her a 2015 Bistro Award: Vocalist, 2015 MAC Award: New York Debut/Female, 2015 BroadwayWorld Award for Best New York Cabaret Debut, and The 2015 Margaret Whiting Award. It appeared on a number of Best of 2014 lists. Since her debut, Berk has made memorable appearances at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall and Birdland. She has also released four singles: "April Showers" in 2022, "Still, Still Still" in 2021, and both "Holiday Bells Medley" and "A Simple Prayer" in 2020. Her music is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and streaming platforms worldwide.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield