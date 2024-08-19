Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and More Set For THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Skivvies will return to Joe's Pub next month for The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, a Halloween treat that puts the signature stripped-down, mashed-up Skivvies stamp on the iconic songs from the cult favorite.

This year's special guests will include:

Michael Cerveris

Max Clayton

Alison Fraser

Nathan Lee Graham

Sydney James Harcourt

Amy Hillner Larsen

Andy Mientus

Krysta Rodriguez

Marissa Rosen

Nora Schell

Sutton Lee Seymour

Talia Suskauer

Two performances will be held September 30, at 7pm at 9:30pm. Tickets are $48 (inclusive of service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

About The Skivvies

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.

Molina (Broadway's Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Mary Zimmerman's Candide - Helen Hayes Award, Marry Me A Little) and Cearley (Broadway First National All Shook Up, Pageant, Buyer & Cellar) met in 2003 performing in Theatreworks USA's national tour of the "Just So Stories". Quickly becoming best friends and musical collaborators, they began performing together in the city, with clothes on. The Skivvies were born in 2012, when they became YouTube sensations with their unique covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. The videos led to live shows, and now this “musically thrilling”, undie-rock, comedy-pop duo continues to perform to sold-out audiences in New York and beyond.

Previous venues include their residency at 54 Below, 42 West, The Highline Ballroom, Roseland Ballroom, Joe's Pub at The Public Theatre, The Cutting Room, Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles, The Smith Center in Las Vegas, The Laguna Playhouse, The Purple Room Palm Springs, Tampa Theatre, Straz Centre for the Performing Arts, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Huntington Theatre Company in Boston, City Theatre in Pittsburgh, Bay Street Theatre, Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center, Key West’s Red Barn Theatre, and The Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA where they also starred as Brad and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show directed by Hunter Foster. Internationally, they have performed in Puerto Vallarta, and for My Vacaya at the Unico resort in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. The Skivvies have performed at events such as Broadway Bares (raising money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS), A Tribute to Angela Lansbury with Tyne Daly and Christine Ebersole, Broadway for Obama, Human Rights Campaign benefit, Theatre C. They have made appearances on NBC, and filmed pilots for FOX, A&E, and WE. Their single, "Hardbody Hoedown" and music video directed by Augusten Burroughs, bestselling author of Running With Scissors.

Theatrically, Nick and Lauren are co-conceivers, as well as Linus and Lucy in a new actor-instrumental version of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown that debuted at the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. They have also performed opposite each other in Broadway HD productions of It’s a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play and The Importance of Being Earnest (for Laguna Playhouse), Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man (Off-Broadway), and as Brad and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show(Bucks County Playhouse), directed by Hunter Foster. This production was the launching point for their love of the score to The Rocky Horror Show which inspired Cearley and Molina to put their signature mash-up twist on the tunes to the cult classic. This led to recording their debut album now available everywhere titled The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show.

Comments