Amy Spanger, Lee Roy Reams, 54 SINGS SARA BAREILLES and More Coming Up This Month At Feinstein's/54 Below

MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ, FEAT. JAIME LOZANO & MARINA PIRES!

MARCH 3 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The star of Broadway's On Your Feet!, Mauricio Martinez is back at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Mauricio was most recently seen in Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. In addition to playing Emilio Estefan on the Great White Way in the musical On Your Feet!, he also conquered the role on the national tour. In this concert, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, taking the audience on a musical journey of his multifaceted career, love life, and more. Martínez is an International Emmy Winner for the TV show "El Vato" (NBC Universo) and was a household name in Latin America before crossing over to Broadway, having starred as the leading man in the Mexico productions of Disney's Beauty and The Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Last 5 Years, and A View From The Bridge.

Featuring Jaime Lozano and Marina Pires.

Directed by Robbie Rozelle.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

SEAN STEPHENS: REDEMPTION OF A 90'S KID

FEAT. SEAN DOHERTY, EMERSON STEELE, & MORE!

MARCH 3 AT 9:45 PM

Sean Stephens achieved critical acclaim in Off Broadway's Camp Morning Wood in 2019 and its revival in 2021. After COVID cancelled his first attempt, he is thrilled to finally be making his New York solo show debut. Travel to summer 1997, crack open a Surge and take a journey of loss and discovery with the songs Sean typically belts out in his own home. Sean's Redemption of a 90's Kid will showcase this inspiring fresh performer at his most vulnerable with songs from Reba McEntire, Annie Lennox, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and a full out Goofy Movie showstopper.

Featuring Marti Gould Cummings, Sean Doherty, Walter Graham, and Emerson Steele.

Also featuring Najee Gabay, Beda Spindola, and Ashley Baier on drums.

Music directed by Mason Griffin.

Directed by Robbie Rozelle.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

AMY SPANGER: COME TO YOUR SENSES, FEAT. BRIAN SHEPARD!

MARCH 4 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

See Broadway powerhouse Amy Spanger in Come To Your Senses, a one night only live concert where she will belt her actual face off at Feinstein's/54 Below! This Drama Desk nominated Broadway Baby will sing songs from her celebrated career so far, including beloved tunes by Jonathan Larson, Cole Porter, Kander and Ebb and more! Her special guest is the brilliant Broadway veteran Brian Shepard, (who also happens to be her husband.)

Amy Spanger is a Drama Desk nominated Broadway television and film actress. She has starred in eight Broadway shows, including Kiss Me, Kate, The Wedding Singer, and Rock of Ages, originating roles in five of them. She was the original Susan in Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM! off-broadway. She most recently guest starred on "Chicago Med." She notably played Sally in Reefer Madness The Movie Musical.

$55 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

KIRA STONE: LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF, FEAT. ISABELLE MCCALLA, SAMANTHA PAULY, & MORE!

MARCH 4 AT 9:45 PM

Join Kira Stone, one of New York's most exciting young emerging female composers, for a one-night only concert at Feinstein's/54 Below, full of songs from her new and upcoming musical projects - SALEM, Built For This, Revival, and more. Kira's pop songwriting roots fuel her fusion of pop and hip-hop melodies, rhythms, and rhymes mixed with the storytelling of musical theater (and a touch of genre-defiance) that make Kira's sound completely her own. Kira will be joined for these world premiere performances by her friends and favorites: a slew of Broadway actors to be announced. Kira will intimately immerse you in her new stories and music, created during the great intermission of the last year and a half.

Featuring Zan Berube, Maria Bilbao, Jane Bruce, Ean Castellanos, Morgan Dudley, Crystal Lake Evans, Erica Ito, Khailah Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Carson Stewart, and Brianna Stoute.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

10 YEARS OF REUNION CONCERTS! CELEBRATING FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY

FEAT. JENNIFER LAURA THOMPSON, ROB MCCLURE, JEREMY KUSHNIER, & MORE! - MARCH 6 at 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM

The 7:00pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Get ready for a reunion 10 years in the making!

For the past ten years, Feinstein's/54 Below has played host to some magical cast reunions of Broadway shows, television, film and beyond. In honor of Feinstein's/54 Below's 10th anniversary, let's celebrate with 10 Years of Reunion Concerts. Join us as we bring together some of your favorite original casts of the past once again on the 54 Below stage!

There is no better time than now to reunite with Broadway and 54 Below!

To celebrate the 10th anniversary year of Feinstein's/54 Below, join us for a special monthly concert series. Each performance will showcase a different genre of our programming, and an all-star lineup of artists.

Featuring Giuseppe Bausilio, Felicia Finley, Damon J. Gillespie, Diana Huey, Sara Kapner, Jeremy Kushnier, Maggie Lakis, Natalie Lander, Dorcas Leung, Rick Lyon, Tony Award® nominee Rob McClure, Chris Medlin, Cassie Silva, Lianah Sta. Ana, Scott Stangland, Tony Award® nominee Jennifer Laura Thompson, Brynn Williams, and more stars to be announced!

Hosted by Julie James.

Musical directed by Drew Wutke.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

7:00pm - $55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

9:45pm - $50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

SHOBA NARAYAN, FEAT. LINDSAY PEARCE AND JASON GOTAY!

MARCH 7 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Shoba Narayan, star of Disney's smash hit Aladdin on Broadway, as well as Hamilton, Wicked and The Great Comet, makes her return to Feinstein's/54 Below. Featuring notable songs that shaped her career, as well as a few of her personal favorites. The evening is sure to be an experience you won't want to miss. Join us as we journey with Shoba through her past, present, and future with song. Music direction by Or Matias.

Featuring Jason Gotay (Bring It On: The Musical, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark) and Lindsay Pearce (Elphaba in Wicked).

The band will feature Ashley Baier on drums, Jamie Mohamdein on bass, and Tim Bason on guitar.

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

TYCE GREEN: DOING THE MOST, FEAT. SAMANTHA PAULY, CHRIS MCCARRELL, & MORE!

MARCH 7 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tyce Green returns to Feinstein's/ 54 Below with an all new show and an all new case of anxiety! Tyce Green: Doing the Most takes a good hard look at what it's like to have an existential crisis in show business! Picture it: he just turned 30 and has no dance skills... GO!

You'll laugh, you'll sing, you might even *gulp* RELATE!

Featuring special guest appearances by Broadway stars who may or may not also be socially awkward!

Tyce has appeared on ABC's "American Idol," toured with mega-hit bands Heart, Air Supply, and Berlin, and recorded a solo album with Grammy-Award winning songwriter Jim Steinman (Bat Out of Hell, Total Eclipse of the Heart, It's All Coming Back to Me). Tyce is also a runway model for "Project Runway" on Bravo and New York Fashion Week. He's currently on tour as Annas in the all-new production of Jesus Christ Superstar!

Featuring Karine Hannah, Arielle Murphy, Anne Fraser Thomas, Samantha Pauly, and Chris McCarrell.

Directed by Robbie Rozelle.

Music direction by Michael Ferrara.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

DAWN DEROW SINGS EYDIE GORMÉ, FEAT. JEFF HARNAR!

MARCH 8 AT 7:00 PM

"Dawn Derow has a vocal instrument that can sing everything from pop to Broadway. She is simply the best young cabaret singer on the scene today." - Opera legend Marilyn Horne

Dawn Derow makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut with Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé. In Ms. Derow's loving tribute to one of America's most admired yet underrated women singers from the 1950s-1970s, the 2018 MAC Award winner as "Best Female Vocalist" breathes new life into songs Eydie Gormé turned into standards. With her renowned Music Director Ian Herman at piano, Ms. Derow delivers superb arrangements of Gormé classic such as: "This Could Be The Start of Something Big," "It's Magic," "Frenesi," "If He Walked Into My Life," and many more. Ms. Derow's MAC Award-winning director Jeff Harnar joins her as a special on-stage guest.

Featuring Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

THE MUSIC OF ALEX PARKER & KATIE LAM, FEAT. L MORGAN LEE, ROB HOUCHEN, & MORE!

MARCH 8 AT 9:45 PM

For one night only, British musical theatre writing team Alex Parker & Katie Lam bring an evening of their songs to Feinstein's/54 Below. The award-winning duo - best friends since they were eight years old - make their New York debut with numbers spanning six of their musicals.

The evening will feature music from Alex and Katie's hotly anticipated upcoming musical adaptation of The Danish Girl, including performances of brand new songs that will never have been heard before.

Their other musicals include After You (original studio recording now available!), which was recently streamed from London's Coliseum, Am Dram and The Railway Children. Katie and Alex won the UK Emerging Writers Award in 2019.

The evening will feature leading artists including L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), British stars Laura Pitt-Pulford & Rob Houchen, and more to be announced!

Don't miss this opportunity to hear the work of this exciting new writing duo at their New York premiere, and hear exclusive brand new songs before anyone else.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

DAVID SABELLA: TIME HEALS

MARCH 9 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

After his sold out and critically acclaimed debut at Feinstein's/54 Below last November, David Sabella returns to the iconic club to celebrate the release of his new CD Time Heals. The album was recorded live at Pangea, and features new interpretations of musical favorites from Broadway, the Great American Songbook, and pop music, re-set in new, illuminating arrangements by Christopher Denny, Gregory Toroian, the late Rick Jensen, and Music Director Mark Hartman. The trio is rounded out by Dan Gross on Drums, and Sean Murphy on Bass.

David Sabella, best known for his years on Broadway as Mary Sunshine in the musical Chicago, is also an award-winning actor, and an internationally recognized classical singer whom Luciano Pavarotti proclaimed "Excellent, not good, excellent!"

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

THE TYLER CAPA TIKTOK CABARET, FEAT. NATALIE JANE, JIM HOGAN, & MORE!

MARCH 9 AT 9:45 PM

Come see some of Tiktok's newest and finest perform some of Broadway's most beloved hits exclusively at Feinstein's/54 Below. This evening's performance will include performers who have been selected from 1,600 applicatications to perform live in New York City with musical director, Tyler Capa. He created the idea early in 2020 to cast a show while using the duet feature on the Tiktok app to hear what these incredible vocalists can create while staying safely at home towards the beginning of the pandemic. Over a year later, the Tyler Capa Tiktok Cabaret will be happening LIVE in NYC!

Featuring Erin Engleman, Luke Ferrari, Tommy Gedrich, Mia Gerachis, Gabriella Gonzalez, Brody Grant, Jim Hogan, Natalie Jane, Liam McGettigan, David Medina, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, and Hope Schafer.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

LEE ROY REAMS: GOODBYE, KENTUCKY! HELLO, BROADWAY!

MARCH 10 & 11 AT 7:00 PM

The March 11 performance will be livestreamed . For tickets and more information, click here.

Join Lee Roy Reams on a journey from his hometown of Covington, Kentucky to the bright lights of Manhattan where he encounters "Broadway's best."

Watch as Lee Roy demonstrates his first tap dance lesson that eventually led to his square dancing on the stage of Nashville's Grand Ole Opry. Listen as he recalls his first Broadway audition for the great Richard Rodgers that resulted in his portrayal of Will Parker in the Lincoln Center revival of Oklahoma! Ever wonder what it's like to appear opposite Lauren Bacall in Applause or Carol Channing in Lorelei and Hello, Dolly!, or make Broadway history starring in the legendary 42nd Street? Wonder no more! Lee Roy will tell you!

You're sure to have a grand time laughing and crying through this very personal and entertaining musical evening as hometown boy makes good.

This performance will have a special guest appearance by Rita Gardner.

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM, FEAT. SARAH RICE, PATRICK CASSIDY, & MORE!

MARCH 10 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us in celebrating the life and works of Broadway titan Stephen Sondheim in Swingin' With The Music of Stephen Sondheim. The evening will feature rearranged versions of beloved Sondheim songs for the SWTM Band, a 6-piece jazz combo. Special guest vocalists include performers from original and revival Broadway companies of Stephen Sondheim shows. Hear their stories of working on these groundbreaking productions with the great Stephen Sondheim before enjoying his music in a way you haven't before. Share in the joy and celebration of this unique musical night of recollection.

Featuring Patrick Cassidy, Ramona Mallory, Ann Morrison, Sarah Rice, and Pablo Rossil.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

TEXAS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY ALUMNI AND SENIOR SHOWCASE, FEAT. BEN THOMPSON, MIMI BESSETTE, & MORE!

MARCH 11 AT 9:45 PM

Texas Christian University's Department of Theatre is proud to be returning to Feinstein's/54 Below for their third cabaret-showcase featuring noteworthy alumni and graduating seniors. Hosted by Broadway veterans Ben Thompson (Waitress, Matilda, American Idiot) and Mimi Bessette (Bonnie & Clyde, Best Little Whorehouse), members of TCU's 2022 Senior Showcase will team together with alums Allison Whitehurst (Beautiful Nat. tour, Born for This), Anthony Fortino (Fun Home Nat. tour), Sophie Morris (Chicago and Dirty Dancing Nat. tours), Taylor Quick (Anastasia the Musical Nat. tour) and many others for a one-night-only musical extravaganza. Featuring everything from pop songs to classic musical theatre fare, come find out why everyone is buzzing about TCU and meet these current, and future, Broadway stars!

Featuring Ben Thompson, Mimi Bessette, Anthony Fortino, Sophie Morris, Taylor Quick, Shelby Ringdahl, and Allison Whitehurst.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!

MARCH 12 AT 7:00 PM & 19 AT 9:45 PM

The March 12 performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Musical direction by Ron Abel.

$50 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA

MARCH 12 & 26 AT 9:45 PM

The March 26 performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ron Abel.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

SHANA FARR: THE SONGBOOK OF JULIE ANDREWS

MARCH 13 AT 7:00 PM

Multi award-winning performer Shana Farr returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with an encore performance of Whistling Away the Dark: The Songbook of Julie Andrews. Just back from London, this 5-star, critically acclaimed show is packed with iconic songs from Broadway and the great American Songbook that have become synonymous with Ms. Andrews. Celebrating the English rose who quickly became America's sweetheart, Ms. Farr brings her own voice and interpretations to these classics, weaving together a splendid evening of music and stories. With numbers from Thoroughly Modern Millie, My Fair Lady, Disney's Mary Poppins, Cinderella, Victor/Victoria, Camelot, Darling Lili, Star!, and of course, The Sound of Music, you do NOT want to miss this one-night encore performance of a show with many of your favorites.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

STEPHANIE TORNS: WITH LOVE

MARCH 13 AT 9:45 PM

With Love is a journey through Stephanie's most important life chapters; career, heartbreak, growth and discovery towards self love. She will tell her story through some of her favorite songs, career favorites, and special guests, in this exciting concert.

Come join Stephanie Torns, most recently seen in Waitress and Wicked, as she makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut.

"Life is a crazy, yet beautiful ride. Through the ups, the downs, and the dreams in between-I am ready to share mine with you. With Love, Stephanie"

Featuring Nicola Barrett and Daphne Charrois.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

DEAD OUTLAW: A NEW MUSICAL BY DAVID YAZBEK AND ERIK DELLA PENNA

MARCH 14 & 18 AT 7:00 PM

Instead of the usual band-show that David Yazbek regularly offers at Feinstein's/54 Below, he will be presenting a full cycle of songs from the upcoming musical Dead Outlaw, written by him and collaborator Erik Della Penna and performed by the composers and a full band.

Dead Outlaw is a true story about Death, Money and Fame and all the other things that make this country run.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to be among the first to hear the score of this thrilling new American musical.

$70 cover charge. $115-$120 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 CELEBRATES THE AL HIRSCHFELD THEATRE, FEAT. DANIELLE FERLAND, LEE ROY REAMS, & MORE!

MARCH 14 AT 9:45 PM

Moulin Rouge! Kinky Boots! Into the Woods! Bye Bye Birdie! Candide!

Those five musicals, plus many others, all made their Broadway debut on West 45th Street at the historic Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Now, in its 97th year of bringing memorable stories and life changing performances to audiences, Feinstein's/54 Below will be celebrating the Al Hirschfeld Theatre's rich, legendary history with an all-star musical celebration.

Join us on March 14th for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to grace the Al Hirschfeld stage!

Feinstein's/54 Below Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Behind the Curtain's Robert W. Schneider will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the theatre that has been home to such legends as Rodgers and Hart, Jerome Robbins, Pearl Bailey, Chita Rivera, Stephen Sondheim, and Billy Porter!

Expect some of the Al Hirschfeld's favorite artists to make an appearance and take a musical stroll down memory lane.

Produced by Robert W. Schneider and Benjamin Nissen.

Featuring Major Attaway, Stephanie Bacastow, Todd Buonopane, Natascia Diaz, Danielle Ferland, Eric Michael Gillett, Amy Jo Jackson, Tony Award® Nominee Lee Roy Reams, J Savage, Rebecca Spigelman, Ryan Vona, and Mark William.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

MAKE YOUR OWN PARTY: THE SONGS OF MARCY HEISLER AND ZINA GOLDRICH, FEAT. KELLI RABKE, SCOTT COULTER, & MORE!

MARCH 15 AT 7:00 PM

Join award-winning songwriters Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler ("Taylor the Latte Boy," "Alto's Lament," Ever After) as they bring their vivacious, romantic, and seriously funny songbook to Feinstein's/54 Below, along with new selections from their revue Make Your Own Party: The Songs of Goldrich and Heisler. Surprise special guests will be on hand to ring in this one-night-only, all original gather with old favorites, new debuts, and sneak peeks at upcoming projects.

Featuring Scott Coulter, Alex Getlin, Jessica Hendy, Clinton Kelly, Kelli Rabke, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Conrad Korsch on bass.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

MIA PINERO: GROWING UP: AN ALBUM RELEASE CELEBRATION IN CONCERT

MARCH 15 AT 9:45 PM

Mia Pinero makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut, celebrating the release of her debut album, Growing Up! From waiting in the wings as an understudy in the highly anticipated revival of West Side Story, to making her Broadway debut as Maria, Mia Pinero's star was on the rise, until a global pandemic landed her back in her hometown of Racine, Wisconsin. Months of deep reflection sparked newfound realizations that evolved into stripped down interpretations of musical theatre and pop classics, ranging from the lyric driven brilliance of Stephen Sondheim to the soulful, boundary pushing compositions of Donald Glover. Including beloved hits such as "The Nearness of You," "Stop This Train," and "Children Will Listen," Growing Up explores what it means to reconnect to your past and uncover its difficult yet hopeful complexities, leading to perhaps the most vital growth yet.

Join Mia as she sings through the album live, taking you through the process of its creation through an intimate night of story and song.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

SAM HARRIS: OPENLY GRAY!

MARCH 16 & 17 AT 7:00 PM

The March 17 performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The legendary Sam Harris returns to his favorite New York intimate hub with a brand new show, featuring his definitive interpretations of pop, theatre, and standards, accompanied by his long-time musical director, Todd Schroeder. It's an evening of celebration and reflection, filled with Harris's singular comedic observations and soul-bearing introspection.

Harris is a Tony Award® nominated Broadway favorite (The Life, Grease, The Producers, Joseph...) and platinum recording artist, making the list of Rolling Stone Magazine's "Top 100 Vocalists of All Time." In a career that spans four decades, Harris burst onto the scene in the premiere season of television's "Star Search," with 25 million viewers a week cheering him on. He has toured the world in concert, appeared on countless television shows and specials, at The White House, and has sold out venues to Carnegie Hall to London's West End. Most recently, during the isolation of Covid, the film of Harris's hit one man show, HAM: a Musical Memoir, (which played to great acclaim in New York and Los Angeles), was released on all major streaming channels.

Sam has come out of the closet and reveals his true color, in Openly Gray!

"Sam Harris belongs to the ever-diminishing brand of old-school, lay-it-all-out-on-the-line entertainers whose every move generates excitement. Mr. Harris pulls out all the stops and proves himself a winner every time." -The New York Times

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

RAFA REYES: A MEXICAN AFFAIR

MARCH 16 AT 9:45 PM

Cultural Representative of Veracruz, Rafa Reyes, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with A Mexican Affair. Performing a spicy blend of bolero, Latin rhythms and jazz, Rafa celebrates the influence of Mexico in American theatre and film. Directed by Gabriela Garcia (Chicago) and with musical direction by - Latin Grammy winner percussionist - Felipe Fournier, the show features all-time favorite songs by Agustin Lara, Consuelo Velazquez, Maria Grever, and Alan Jay Lerner, among others. This will be a fun and delicious evening for lovers, and for those allured by romance with a Latin kick.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS LIZZO, FEAT. MARIA WIRRIES, & MORE!

MARCH 17 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lizzo will not be appearing at this concert.

Do you have the Juice? Can you keep the Tempo? Well the Rumors are true! Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as we celebrate the music of the and only LIZZO! Get ready to dance in your seat to your favorite uplifting Lizzo jams like "Good As Hell," "Truth Hurts," and many more! This show will include iconic throwbacks like "Phone" and newer hits like "Rumors." From her body-positive influence on social media to winning multiple Grammys for her debut album, this singing, dancing, rapping flutist is definitely a force to be celebrated and you are not going to want to miss this show!

Featuring Amara Brady, Michelle Dowdy, Michael Ray Fisher, Mark Mauriello, Kelly McIntyre, Anthony Murphy, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Beda Spindola, Rachel Simone Webb, Elyce West, and Maria Wirries.

Music direction by Elijah Caldwell.

Co-Produced by Assistant Programming Directors Kevin Ferguson and Alexa Spiegel.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS SARA BAREILLES, FEAT. HENRY PLATT, BAILEY MCCALL, & MORE!

MARCH 18 AT 9:45 PM

Sara Bareilles will not be appearing at this concert.

We all have that one artist who has a song to fit into every one of our playlists. Grammy Winner and Tony Award® Nominee Sara Bareilles has written that soundtrack to our lives: the kind that holds your hand through heartbreak and celebrates you through all your wins From longtime favorites like "Love Song," and "Brave," to hits from Waitress, her timeless music never ceases to fit that perfect moment when you need it the most. Come join us as we celebrate the multi-genre star and her incredible career.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

Featuring Joseph Allen, Julia Bain, Leana Rae Concepcion, Christine DuFur, Erin Engleman, Luke Ferrari, Mia Gerachis, Mia Cherise Hall, Michelle Beth Herman, Jake Levy, Bailey McCall, Vaibu Mohan, Emily Kristen Morris, Henry Platt, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Anthony Sagaria, and Analise Scarpaci.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NICOLE HENRY: TIME TO LOVE AGAIN

MARCH 19 AT 7:00 PM

Award-winning jazz vocalist Nicole Henry follows up her Cabaret Award-nominated show I Wanna Dance with Somebody with a special CD release concert celebrating Time To Love Again! The album was named one of the best of 2021 on BroadwayWorld and is presently in its 9th week in the TOP 10 at US Jazz Radio.

$65 cover charge. $110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

LOVE IN SPRINGTIME: NYC'S RISING OPERA STARS

MARCH 20 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

New York City's rising opera stars celebrate love in its many forms in an evening of popular love songs spanning from classical and Broadway to ballads and ragtime. The evening will include powerful voices featured in the Grammy Award-winning production Porgy and Bess and the sold-out Fire Shut Up in My Bones at the Metropolitan Opera in 2021.

Within the industry, this cast of singers is one of the most influential of our generation. Audiences can expect to hear a wide array of popular tunes, including "Habañera" (Bizet), "Lippen Schweigen" (Lehàr), "Some Enchanted Evening" (Rodgers and Hammerstein), "A Real Slow Drag" (Joplin), and many more. Come join these fantastic singers in what will be a concert no opera or Broadway music lover should miss!

Featuring Christian Mark Gibbs, Makeda Hampton, Tesia Kwarteng, and Markel Reed.

Felix Jarrar serves as piano player and music director for this performance.

Co-Produced by Pier Lamia Porter and Makeda Hampton.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NEW WRITERS AT 54! CHEEYANG NG, FEAT. ZACHARY NOAH PISER, KUHOO VERMA, & MORE!

MARCH 20 AT 9:45 PM

Cheeyang Ng (they/he) makes their solo debut at 54 Below with songs at the intersection of queer, Asian and immigrant stories. Winner of the 2021 Princess Grace Award for Theatre, 2020 Eric H Weinberger Librettist Award, and featured back-to-back at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals (Eastbound '20 and Māyā '21), Cheeyang will share hits from their musicals in development as well as brand new works-in-progress. Music directed by Cynthia Meng, with special guests Zachary Noah Piser (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked), Kuhoo Verma (Off-Broadway: Octet, Fairycakes; TV: Hulu's Plan B) and more.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

ANNE BOBBY AND FRIENDS: I'M STILL STANDING... AND STREAMING!

MARCH 21 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

It's the show so nice they're doing it twice - this time with an in-person performance AND a livestream!

Back in December, award-winning actress Anne Bobby returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with stories and songs about a year like no other. The response was tremendous, so now 54 is bringing her back (with a few new surprises) to share her songs and stories wherever you are.

Together with Christopher Schelling, Shannon Ford, Marissa Licata, Laura Dean and Steve Gettinger, Anne picks up where The Songs That Came In From The Cold and Back To My Routes left off, with an evening devoted to the city, the people, and the moments that made last year one to treasure more than ever.

Having worked with everyone from Stephen Sondheim to Clive Barker on Broadway, TV, film and beyond, Anne Bobby's cabarets never fail to weave episodes from her journey with the songs that inspire her. From Mad About You to Cop/Rock, from Smile to Bioshock, from Merrily We Roll Along to Born On the Fourth Of July, Anne's filled this show with everything from Jacques Brel to Jethro Tull, from Demi Lovato to Carly Simon and from Cat Stevens to Yola.

Gather your friends and celebrate this midwinter eve that we're ALL "Still Standing."

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NEW MUSICAL! FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL IN CONCERT, FEAT. CHAD BURRIS, TATIANA LOFTON, & MORE!

MARCH 21 AT 9:45 PM

With music by Nat Zegree and lyrics by Zegree and Eric Holmes of CBS's "The Good Fight," the score of Fly More Than You Fall will break your heart and mend it all in one night! Featuring Broadway stars and a few on the rise, this Broadway-bound score will have you humming the tunes for weeks afterwards. Come meet Malia, a young girl dealing with the tragic news of her mother's diagnosis in the only way she knows how - through her writing. celebrates the discovery of hope within our darkest moments with music that will lift your soul.

Featuring Chad Burris, Bobby Daye, Morgan Dudley, Jennifer Fouché, Troy Iwata, and Tatiana Lofton.

Music direction by Haley Bennett

Produced by Jen Sandler

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

A SPECIAL SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED CONCERT: REMEMBERING STEVE, FEAT. DANIELLE FERLAND, ANNIE GOLDEN, & MORE

MARCH 22 AT 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM

The 9:45pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Our long-running, hit series salutes the genius of the American musical theatre, Stephen Sondheim, in honor of what would have been his 92nd birthday. Some of Broadway's best, many of whom originated roles in Sondheim musicals, converge on our stage for a one night only musical blockbuster. Because look... he made a hat. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

The 7:00pm performance will feature special guest Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna).

Starring Natalie Douglas, Michelle Dowdy, Marquee Five, Rob Maitner, Leenya Rideout, Jennifer Sanchez, and Lucia Spina.

The 9:45pm performance will feature special guests Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods' original Little Red Riding Hood, Sunday in the Park with George's original Louise), Annie Golden (Assassins' original Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme), Liz McCartney (Mrs./Harriet, Sunday in the Park with George Broadway revival), Manu Narayan (current Broadway revival of Company), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna), and Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along's original Franklin Shepard)

Starring Marquee Five, Soara-Joye Ross, and Lucia Spina.

7:00 pm: $60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

9:45 pm: $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM

MARCH 23-26 AT 7:00 PM

The March 26 performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever - Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Hal Prince), and opening at the same theater. Now, with her new show To Steve with Love, she pays homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner and Tony Award® nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim.

$65 cover charge. $105-$110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

ELTON JOHN BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION CONCERT! FEAT. SHEREEN PIMENTEL & MORE

MARCH 23 AT 9:45 PM

Artists across New York come together to celebrate Sir Elton John's 75th Birthday at Feinstein's/54 Below. Elton John's music and flair have influenced generations of artists on the charts and onstage since the '70s. Featuring music from his prolific career as a pop/rock star and a Broadway composer of shows like Aida, Billy Elliot, and Disney's The Lion King, performed by a cast of all-star artists who love him. Conceived by Sandy Sahar Gooen, a multidisciplinary artist and a lifelong Elton John nerd. Come celebrate with us!

Featuring Cory Alexander, David Beran, Marissa Ghavami, Z Infante, Karla Liriano, Marilyn Monhoe, Phanesia Pharel, Shereen Pimentel, Sean Stephens, Joseph C. Townsend, TUCKER, and J.P. Viernes.

The band features Matthew Berzon, Michael Carmine Di Bianco, and Alexander Greenberg.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NEW MUSICAL! A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND IN CONCERT!

MARCH 24 At 9:45 PM

Where Rent Meets Spring Awakening in the Waterfront Park of Portland

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an uplifting evening featuring the songs from the new musical, A Symphony for Portland, written by a Player's Theatre Residency playwright and 2020 Rave Theatre Festival Finalist, Christina Hemphill, as she and her cast prepare for their limited engagement at the Player's Theatre in Greenwich Village, August of 2022. A Symphony for Portland is a fictional story, with original music that ranges from the light-hearted opening song, "Here in This City" where "No City is Righter! No Lefter than We!" to the soulful belt of "The Holidays" (...beyond our misery, will find joy and peace) to the final reprise of "Swan Song" (I'll shake the hate from my wings and I'll fly). Even with its heavy themes of LGBTQ+ intolerance, domestic violence, sex trafficking and long-lasting grief, this concert of songs will help prove that those dark themes are no match for the power of faith, family and forgiveness.

Directed by David Mitchum Brown

Music Arranged by Cameron Jones

Featuring Aubrey Malakoff, Adam Boggs McDonald, Alexis Richelle, and Jake Schuster.

Pianist, Writer of Book and Score, and Produced by Christina Hemphill

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

ERIC WILLIAM MORRIS

MARCH 25 AT 9:45 PM

Eric William Morris Does His Own S*&%t!

In celebration of the release of his upcoming debut album, come join Broadway actor/singer Eric William Morris (King Kong, Coram Boy, Mamma Mia!, Joe Iconis & Family) for a night of his ORIGINAL music.

He's played this hallowed room many times, but this night will mark the debut of a whole evening of songs of his own. Joined by a killer band and a few very special guests, Eric will make his way through a whole night's worth of bops, jams, and clap-a-longs (you wont know the words so just clap for now and don't try to sing yet... cool? Cool.).

He's very excited to share it all with the world for the first time.

It's gonna be a blast.

Come.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

OUT OF THE BLUE: OXFORD'S ALL-MALE A CAPPELLA SENSATION

MARCH 27 AT 7:00 PM

Out Of The Blue comes to the Big Apple from Oxford University. This student-run all-male a cappella group sings an eclectic mix of songs, focusing on covers of modern rock and pop hits. A sensation in England, they were semi-finalists in "Britain's Got Talent," have won numerous competitions and to date have produced 14 studio albums, three live albums and one compilation album. As part of their mission they regularly donate and create charity singles to benefit Helen & Douglas House, the world's first children's hospice. They are all accomplished in both academics and music and these talented young men will leave you wanting more. With millions of fans including many well known celebrities, there is no doubt you will want to join the group or start your own. A cappella is hot!

For this special performance, Out Of The Blue will present a whirlwind of musical genres and timeless fan favourites that guarantee a good time. Our group promises the best that professional a cappella and Oxford have to offer, with modern and exciting twists on feel good music. The evening will include classic songs, such as "I'm Still Standing," "Never Too Much," and "How Deep is Your Love," as well some more modern choices, like "good 4 u" and "Watermelon Sugar." The cheeky and fun set merges the best that dynamic musical theatre performance has to offer as well as the intricacy and musical complexity that will please all types of viewers, be it music enthusiasts or those there for a fun night. Musically directed by professional singer Dec Foster and choreographed and staged by 5-time tap World Champion Cameron Tweed, please come join us and enjoy an evening of quintessential British fun.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN, FEAT. JEWELLE BLACKMAN, LAUREN MARCUS, & MORE!

MARCH 27 AT 9:45 PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Featuring Jewelle Blackman, Ben Davis, James Harkness, Lauren Marcus, Mauricio Martínez, Alexis Michelle, Presley Ryan, and Adam Shapiro.

Hosted and conceived by Alexandra Silber

Music direction by Drew Wutke

Produced by Jen Sandler

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NEWSIES 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, FEAT. BEN FANKHAUSER, KARA LINDSAY, ANDREW KEENAN-BOLGER, & MORE!

MARCH 28 & 29 at 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

It's been 10 years since a group of newsies first Seized the Day at the Nederlander Theatre so it's time to celebrate! Join dozens of Newsies cast members from Broadway and the tour as they take to the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below to sing your favorite Newsies songs, as well as songs that were cut and behind the scene stories. This evening will serve as a benefit for Covenant House.

The evening will feature music from (and cut from) Disney's Newsies the Musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein. Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White. Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Music directed by Steven Malone.

Produced by Aaron Albano (Broadway OBC) and Shoshana Feinstein

Cast subject to change. All listed performers might not be in attendance at all shows.

Featuring Aaron Albano, Mark Aldrich, Joey Barreiro, Giuseppe Bausilio, Turner Birthisel, John E. Brady, Joshua Burrage, Kevin Carolan, Caitlyn Caughell, Ben Fankhauser, Jonathan Fenton, JP Ferreri, Kaitlyn Frank, David Guzman, Liana Hunt, Molly Jobe, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Beth Stafford Laird, Jess LeProtto, Kara Lindsay, Stuart Marland, Tommy Martinez, John Michael Pitera, Becca Petersen, Daniel Quadrino, Andy Richardson, Jordan Samuels, Jack Sippel, Ethan Steiner, Stephanie Styles, Nick Sullivan, Daniel Switzer, Laurie Veldheer, Andrew Wilson, Lavon Fisher Wilson, Alex Wong, Iain Young, Stuart Zagnit, and more stars to be announced!

$65 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

CAT MCTIGUE

MARCH 30 AT 7:00 PM

Cat Mctigue, who has made appearances on BBC's "Top of the Pops," "Sounds Like Friday Night," and Channel 4's "Sunday Brunch Live" at the Royal Albert Hall makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut all the way from the UK. Singing jazz, pop favorites, soul staples, and songs from movies and musicals like Les Misérables, La La Land, Phantom of the Opera, and Dreamgirls, Mctigue serves up an exhilarating roller coaster of a show you will not want to miss!

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY AT FULLERTON'S MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2022: SHOWCASE'D!

MARCH 30 AT 9:45 PM

California State University at Fullerton is proud to introduce the Musical Theatre Class of 2022 in an evening of song and celebration at Feinstein's/54 Below! Directed by Professors Marty Austin Lamar and Josh Grisetti, Showcase'd features twelve Musical Theatre dreamers ready to take on the world! Featuring songs from across the Musical Theatre canon, Showcase'd will remind you of a simpler time, when the world was full of possibilities. Join us to celebrate Maddie Delgros, Layla Elefante, Taylor Evans, Audrey Forrester, Maya Garza, December Hassler, William Hawkes, Tyler Jenkins, Jonah Meyer, Kai Rosales, Emily Tripp, and Ailie Wood!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

LORNA LUFT: THE JOY OF SPRING

MARCH 31 - APRIL 2 AT 7:00 PM

The Joy of Spring is found in the embracement of change, perseverance through obstacles, and the celebration of life.

Join Lorna Luft as she celebrates the full meaning of Spring through the Great American Songbook, songs made famous by her mother and film legend, Judy Garland, as well as through personal stories from a lifetime in show business.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on "The Judy Garland Show." Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from Grease 2 and Where the Boys Are '84 to the series "Murder She Wrote" and "Sean Saves the World." Lorna was co-executive producer of "Life with Judy Garland," the 5 time Emmy award-winning miniseries based on her best-selling memoir, Me and My Shadows.

$75 cover charge. $125-$130 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

ANN TALMAN: THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE

MARCH 9:45 PM

Ann Talman is an actor, singer, storyteller, award winning documentary filmmaker, and four-time Broadway veteran. This is her Feinstein's/54 Below debut. She joined Actors' Equity with co-star Elizabeth Taylor in 1981 when she landed the plum role in The Little Foxes playing Taylor's daughter on Broadway. The show traveled the world for eighteen months and their loving friendship lasted for the rest of Miss Taylor's life. Ann's new cabaret show, The Shadow of Her Smile, is directed by Bistro and MAC Award winners Lina Koutrakous with musical direction by Alex Rybeck, also a Feinstein's /54 Below favorite. The show is an evening of story and song about Ann and Elizabeth's amazing bond. It is filled with hilarious and touching stories that only Ann can tell, woven with Broadway and Great American Songbook gems. Ann's imitation of Elizabeth is so spot on, if you close your eyes, you'll swear they're together again!

"Talman is nothing short of amazing in telling her own tale. This is a master class in acting." -Broadway World

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

To read or download our Safety Plan, click here.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:45pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.