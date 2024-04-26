John Coons & Jonah Wheeler to Perform NOCTURNAL OMISSIONS at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of John Coons andJonah Wheeler in “Nocturnal Omissions,” their brand-new evening of queer frivolity, on Wednesday, May 22 at 7:00 PM. The show features unhinged mash-ups, surprising original songs, sharp banter, and fun looks. About half the songs in the show are John’s original writing, with featured mashups include Madonna and Phantom, Joni and Judy, TV themes with hymn songs, Jessie Ware and forgotten Sondheim. John and Jonah are a performing duo in addition to being romantic partners. John is the primary writer and frontperson and Jonah is arranger, music director and leader of the four-piece band. They've been performing their show “BLEAK! Songs for the Not-Quite-End of the World” together over the past year in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, and Woodstock. John describes the new show as “rediscovering how stupid (and horny) we can be now that I’m on antidepressants. If our previous show is black humor, this is blue humor.”

John Coons (he/they) is a singer-actor based in New York City. He has performed with the Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony, Boston Symphony Pops, Pittsburgh Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, and has sung the national anthem for the Boston Red Sox. They’ve shared the stage with popular acts Ben Folds, Amanda Palmer, Foreigner, and Joshua Bell, and made their Broadway stage debut singing in the memorial of Jerry Herman. Quickly becoming a fixture on the NYC cabaret scene, he’s performed at The Green Room 42, Joe’s Pub, The Duplex, and Club Cumming, though many young New Yorkers would recognize him as Dr. Theremin on WNET’s “Let’s Learn.”

Jonah Wheeler likes you to look at him. Following a decade-long career as a theatrical music director and orchestrator (Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street, Gigi on Broadway, performances with Molly Pope), he pivoted during the pandemic into adult entertainment. Jonah’s video work is noted for genuine connection, goofy enthusiasm, and friendly authority role-play. He holds the questionable distinction of being the only person to work at both MormonBoyz and The Book of Mormon on Broadway. Creative thirst traps and deep dives on sexual psychology are fun, but he still returns to the piano for shows with Jon-Michael Reese, Seth Sikes, and his partner John Coons. He was reacently featured inn Club Shortbus: An Immersive xxperience, adapted from John Cameron Mitchell’s 2006 film Shortbus.

John Coons and Jonah Wheeler will perform “Nocturnal Omissions” on Wednesday, May 22 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

Play Broadway Games