The Green Room 42 Presents FABLES!

The Green Room 42 will presents the new musical Fables in concert on May 12th.

The cast includes Sienna Aczon (Atlantic Theater's Heart Strings), Scott Ahearn (Lincoln Center's The Gardens of Anuncia), Maggie Bera (Powerline Road), Anika Braganza (The Great Gatsby), Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong, Hair, Grease), Connor Delves (Starcrossed), Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Benjamin Harding (Matilda), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten, Legally Blonde, Little Women), Felice Kakaletris (Annie Live!, Schmigadoon), Connor Marsh (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Marquise Neal (Kinky Boots), Sofie Nesanelis (Les Miserables, How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Bex Odorisio (Hadestown), Sadie Mae O'Sullivan (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Leonay Reina (Evita, Little Miss Sunshine), Mélodie Romano (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Alyssa Wray (American Idol), and Lorenzo Hilliard (Special Guest Performer)!

Fables is a joyful and jazzy take on Aesop's famous fables! We spend one day in the forest where we meet ROOSTER and DOG, ready for an adventure; SUN and WIND, who heal old wounds; FROG and RABBIT who learn they have a lot in common; several stubborn GOATS who discover a new perspective; ANT and GRASSHOPPER who learn to work together; FOX and CROW who wrestle with selfishness; and MOUSE and LION who overcome society's expectations and become friends despite their different backgrounds. This show is appropriate for all ages - children are very welcome!

Fables debuted at Lincoln Center's Summer for the City, with development at The 92Y. Book and Lyrics by A. J. Freeman, Music by Dimitri Landrain. Director: Rebecca Miller Kratzer; Music Director: Ben Covello. Produced by Tiffany Schleigh.

Tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42

The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others.

