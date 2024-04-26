John Ertman and Friends Come to 54 Below in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present John Ertman (John Ertman: The Abbey Road Live Sessions, Alone: Concept Cast Album), Jeremy Stolle, Q Smith, Lawrence Stallings, Carson Stewart, and more in John Ertman & Friends on May 6, 2024 at 9:30 pm. Fresh off a recording and music video series at the acclaimed Abbey Road Studios in London, John Ertman is back in New York and over the moon to make his NYC solo debut at 54 Below!

Teaming up with top Broadway talent, dear friends, and family, John will take you on a musical journey through the many eras that define his writing and performance style. Featuring all six songs performed at Abbey Road, as well as selections from his musicals Alone, Mews, and Moriarty (co-written with Joseph Mathusek), John will share his unique lyrical and musical stylings and demonstrate how his process incorporates all the music he loves into a truly unforgettable pop and MT sound. Directed by Mary Tomei (King of Pangaea at NAMT), with music direction by Patrick B. Phillips (Suffs).

The concert will feature performances by guest artists Jeremy Stolle (Phantom of the Opera), Q Smith (Come From Away), Lawrence Stallings (The Book of Mormon), Carson Stewart (The Notebook), Cassidy Sledge (Dungeons & Dragons - The Twenty-Sided Tavern), Ellis Gage (The White Rose), Lauren Elledge (Disney’s Mary Poppins - The Fulton), Maddie Burton (Here We Are Concert - Carnegie Hall), Natalie Pereira (Alone: Concept Cast Album), and Katherine Ertman (Alone: Concept Cast Album). In addition, the concert will feature John’s co-writer Joseph Mathusek. Band and additional talent to be announced.

John Ertman in John Ertman & Friends plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 6, 2024 at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) – $51 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are VIP Seating: $62 (includes $7 in fees)-Premiums: $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.