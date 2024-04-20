Review: GIRL DINNER Is a Delightful Romp at Pangea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With the tagline “An Evening of Delight and Delusion,” this reviewer knew she was in for a treat! And what a treat Girl Dinner was at Pangea on Tuesday night.

Singer-songwriter Gracie Hyland

Led by singer, songwriter, performer and self-described “hopeless romantic” Alex Petrullo, Girl Dinner is a highly energetic female-centric variety show. Featuring cleverly written songs penned by Petrullo and musical director Tina deVaron, as well as wonderful country-inspired tunes by singer-songwriter Gracie Hyland, witty standup sets by comedians Meg Chizek and Heather Colvin, and even a hint of burlesque, the premise of the show focused on the love lives (or lack thereof) of this bevy of beauties.

From original songs entitled, “Meet Cute at the Dig Inn on the UES” and “City Girl Country” to “Hot Girl Flirting,” “Insanity,” and more, this show has just the right mix of delulu and delight for a perfect girls night out! That didn’t stop more than a handful of men from attending – though probably dragged to the show by their partners, it was clear that they, too, were beguiled by this talented gaggle of gals.

Tina deVaron on piano and back-up vocals

Petrullo is an engaging storyteller and has a vocal range and styling akin to pop sensation Katy Perry, and her lyrics are impeccably clever and relatable. Tina deVaron provided wonderful accompaniment and back-up vocals, as well as her own witty ditty, “The Thing About an Onion” and Gracie Hyland’s gorgeous country-infused vocals paired perfectly with her stellar guitar playing.

Comics Meg Chizek and Heather Colvin both seemed a little nervy to start, but once they both settled into their various sets, discussing situationships and the like, they landed joke after joke, with panache!

Audience interaction is always a favorite for this reviewer, and this show did not disappoint. With pencils and paper at the ready on guests’ tables, Petrullo and co. sought examples from the audience asking the question, “What is the craziest thing you did for love?” With answers like “paid his student loans,” and “watched six seasons of Dr. Who,” the audience laughed as the girls then broke into a satirical rendition of Marvin Hamlisch’s “What I Did for Love.”

Overall, Girl Dinner is worth checking out. Petrullo says they aim to produce the show once a month, so keep an eye out on the interwebs. And in the meantime, in the words of the group, “Stay true to your delulu!”

