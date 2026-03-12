Q. Smith Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Q. Smith will join the Moms' Night Out concert at The Green Room 42 on April 18th. Moms' Night Out is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite showbiz mamas gather for an evening of storytelling in song. Come for the music, stay for the laughs, and make a core memory with the moms (and Dads) in your life that you'll never forget! AND, a portion of the proceeds from this spring show will go to benefit Moms First.

Q. Smith created the role of Hannah and others in the Tony Award winning musical (for Best Director) Come From Away. She is also in the film version on AppleTV+. Q. has toured with the North American Broadway show A Night With Janis Joplin, playing the roles of Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone. Before Come From Away, Q. closed the Broadway production of Mary Poppins. She was the first African American to have a leading role in the history of Mary Poppins. Also on Broadway, Q. was in the 1st revival of Les Miserables and Off-Broadway she performed the role of Mabel Washington and recorded the soundtrack for Fame: On 42nd Street. Other noted credits include Abyssinia: A Gospel Celebration with Wynton Marsalis at the Lincoln Center, Showboat in concert at the renowned Carnegie Hall, guest soloist for Hillary Clinton's Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards at the Kennedy Center, and guest soloist Barack Obama's inaugural ceremonies. She has shared the stage with Gladys Knight, Rita Coolidge, and Gary U.S. Bonds in Smokey Joe's Café, as well as Ledesi and Loretta Devine, and has traveled the world with various productions including Central America, Germany, and the entire USA. Not only is she an entertainer, but a passionate educator. Q. and her husband Lawrence created a coaching company called Your Stage. Your Moment! Where they offer workshops, private coachings, and masterclasses for all ages and levels across the country. Her goals are to build a performing arts school integrated with the juvenile system, open a bed and breakfast in Hawaii, travel the world, continue her concert work and voice-over career, and publish her book Queens of the Theatre.

Previously announced cast members include Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique, The Queen of Versailles), Carla Angeline Mongado (The Clockmaker's Daughter), Katie Mitchell (Funny Girl), Taylor Rae Roman (Succession, On the Outside, Motown the Musical Nat'l Tour), and Rachel Zatcoff (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide). Stay tuned for additional casting announcements!