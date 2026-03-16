Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42

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Susie Mosher's no-holds-barred variety show the Lineup was back on Tuesday March 10 at 7 pm with a talent-filled cast. The young Ezri Madeleine Wallace did her first gig without Mom and Dad in the band, singing a rendition of “All of Me” inspired by Ella Fitzgerald. Isaac “Algonzo” Ketter gave it his all on the sax backed by Mosher's wonderful house band. See a full set of photos from the March 10th show below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

For more on the Lineup, follow Susie Mosher on Instagram @thelineupwithsusiemosher

The bi-weekly variety show returns to the Green Room 42 on Tuesday March 24 at 7 pm with Alice Ripley, Kevin Chamberlin, Ari Axelrod, Van Hughes, EJ Adiele, Gerrilyn Sohn, Olivia Sargent, Emilia Buslovich, Avionce Hoyles, and Tori Palin. Tickets are available here.