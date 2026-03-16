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Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42

The bi-weekly variety show returns to the Green Room 42 on Tuesday March 24

By: Mar. 16, 2026

Susie Mosher's no-holds-barred variety show the Lineup was back on Tuesday March 10 at 7 pm with a talent-filled cast. The young Ezri Madeleine Wallace did her first gig without Mom and Dad in the band, singing a rendition of “All of Me” inspired by Ella Fitzgerald. Isaac “Algonzo” Ketter gave it his all on the sax backed by Mosher's wonderful house band. See a full set of photos from the March 10th show below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

For more on the Lineup, follow Susie Mosher on Instagram @thelineupwithsusiemosher

The bi-weekly variety show returns to the Green Room 42 on Tuesday March 24 at 7 pm with Alice Ripley, Kevin Chamberlin, Ari Axelrod, Van Hughes, EJ Adiele, Gerrilyn Sohn, Olivia Sargent, Emilia Buslovich, Avionce Hoyles, and Tori Palin. Tickets are available here.

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Clint DeGannon. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Mark William. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Mark William. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Mark William. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Ezri Madeleine Wallace. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Ezri Madeleine Wallace. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Ezri Madeleine Wallace. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Camille Diamond. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Camille Diamond. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Camille Diamond. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Tracy Stark. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Gene Taylor. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Gene Taylor. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Gene Taylor. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher and Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Martin Vincent Bonventre. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Martin Vincent Bonventre. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Martin Vincent Bonventre. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Algonzo. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Hightlights from Susie Mosher's 3/10 THE LINEUP at the Green Room 42 Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss




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