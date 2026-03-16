Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below
The Leading Lady Club featured Grace Bacino, Keara Benton, Trèjah Bostic, Kayla Hatashita, and more.
The Leading Lady Club was presented at 54 Below on March 7th, 2026 at 9:30 PM to celebrate Women’s History Month. See photos from the event here!
The Leading Lady Club featured Grace Bacino, Shanel Bailey (Gypsy, The Book of Mormon), Grammy Award Winner Abigail Barlow (Six, Moana 2), Keara Benton, Trèjah Bostic, Kayla Hatashita, Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love, Aladdin), Storm Lever (Six, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Caitlin McNeilage, Brooke Quintana, Olivia Scott, Khaila Wilcoxon (Redwood, Six, Hadestown) performed in
The Leading Lady Club was a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. The show was Music Directed by Anessa Marie Scolpini (Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Moulin Rouge!) and Produced and Hosted by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana.
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson
Leading Lady Club Cast
Leading Lady Club Cast
Lauren Montana & Caitlin McNeilage
Keara Benton
Kayla Hatashita
Trèjah Bostic
Grace Bacino
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