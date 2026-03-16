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Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below

The Leading Lady Club featured Grace Bacino, Keara Benton, Trèjah Bostic, Kayla Hatashita, and more.

By: Mar. 16, 2026

The Leading Lady Club was presented at 54 Below on March 7th, 2026 at 9:30 PM to celebrate Women’s History Month. See photos from the event here!

The Leading Lady Club featured Grace Bacino, Shanel Bailey (Gypsy, The Book of Mormon), Grammy Award Winner Abigail Barlow (Six, Moana 2), Keara Benton, Trèjah Bostic, Kayla Hatashita, Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love, Aladdin), Storm Lever (Six, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Caitlin McNeilage, Brooke Quintana, Olivia Scott, Khaila Wilcoxon (Redwood, Six, Hadestown) performed in

The Leading Lady Club was a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. The show was Music Directed by Anessa Marie Scolpini (Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Moulin Rouge!) and Produced and Hosted by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Leading Lady Club Cast

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Leading Lady Club Cast

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Lauren Montana & Caitlin McNeilage

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Brooke Quintana

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Khaila Wilcoxon

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Storm Lever

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Keara Benton

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Caitlin McNeilage

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Olivia Scott

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Kayla Hatashita

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Trèjah Bostic

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Grace Bacino

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Shanel Bailey

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Abigail Barlow

Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Abigail Barlow and More in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Image
Arielle Jacobs


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