54 SINGS LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA and More to be Presented at 54 Below Next Week

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Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including 54 Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda and much more.

54 SINGS LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA – MARCH 16 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will not appear at this performance.

Back by popular demand! Join us for 54 Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda as we sing through the beloved composer’s extensive repertoire from stage to screen and beyond! Lin-Manuel Miranda has revolutionized theatre since the late 2000s. Tonight, we pay homage and tribute to this iconic composer from In The Heights to Hamilton, from his work with Disney to some of his newest songs.

Produced by Noah Simau.

Co-produced by Dave D’aranjo.

Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Jaci Maite Calderon, Kyle Castillo, Tré Frazier, Isabel Gonzalez, Gabriela Henriquez, JP Lopez, Matte Martinez, Melanie Moreno, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Noah Simau, Vinny Supp, Cristina Vee, Joey B. Williams, Kaila Wooten, Danielle Yokley, and Bekah Zornosa.

Joined by Isabella Cruz on percussion, Dave D’aranjo on bass, Peter Douskalis on guitar, Ryan McCausland on drums, Emmanuel Sacasa Reyes on trumpet, and Joshua Turchin on keys.

For the 7pm performance: $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BABY THE MUSICAL: IN CONCERT – A BENEFIT FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD – MARCH 17 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Baby The Musical: In Concert featuring a star-studded cast with a portion of the proceeds going to Planned Parenthood? What could be better than that?!

For one-night-only, three generations of Broadway talent will come together for this star-studded benefit concert of the Maltby and Shire favorite.

Join former cast members and the most exciting names on Broadway as they sing through beloved favorites like We Start Today, What Could Be Better?, Fatherhood Blues, I Chose Right, and of course, The Story Goes On.

This once-in-a-lifetime concert is produced by Robert W. Schneider, directed by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Schneider, and music directed by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin as Arlene, Aeja L. Barrows as Lizzie, Tony Award nominee Caitlin Kinnunen as Nikki, JJ Niemann as Danny, Graham Rowat as Alan, Talia Suskauer as Pam, and more stars to be announced.

Joined by ensemble members John Amalfitano, Ashia Collins, Catherine DeLuce, Zach Kropp, Katelyn Lauria, MK McDonald, Davey Miller, and Brody Redman.

For the 7pm performance: $69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $91 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WIZARD AND I: LIZ CALLAWAY SINGS STEPHEN SCHWARTZ ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT – MARCH 18, 20, & 21 AT 7PM

The performance on Mar 20 will also be livestreamed.

Long an interpreter of the songs of Stephen Schwartz, Emmy winner and Tony and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway turns her full attention to the songwriter celebrating the release of her brand-new album The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz. Featuring songs from an extraordinary career that has spanned nearly 60 years—as well as a brand new song—Liz honors Stephen in her signature way, pairing his iconic songs with tales of their lifelong professional relationship and friendship.

Featuring Academy Award and Grammy-winning tunes from Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Baker’s Wife, and more, The Wizard and I is a personal celebration of the man who made a witch take flight and gave a bird sight.

Musical direction by Phil Reno.

Featuring the legendary Stephen Schwartz playing a song he wrote just for Liz Callaway on Mar 18 only.

Joined by Ritt Henn on bass, Phil Reno on piano, and Ron Tierno on drums.

Also featuring Ethan Carlson and Cole Wachman on backup vocals.

$85.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $140.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees) – $146 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA’S BFA MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2026 – MARCH 18 AT 9:30PM

26 Kids and Counting, the University of Florida’s BFA Musical Theatre Class of 2026, are proud to bring their senior showcase to 54 Below. Join us for a night of powerhouse ballads, Golden Age classics, smooth R&B, acoustic favorites, and a fabulous drag act. Featuring additional performances by UF alumni from Broadway and national tours, this celebration of Gator pride offers you a chance to see the future of musical theatre… and maybe sign it.

Music direction by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Ary’ana Nevaeh Davis, Adrian De Leon, Ethan Garrepy, Beatriz Arevalo Medellin, and Indya Skye, plus special alumni guests Allie Beltran (Golem Owned A Tropical Smoothie off-off Broadway), Felipe Bombonato (Les Misérables national tour), Sydney Kollas (dancer), Ava Madara (dancer), and Valerie Torres-Rosario (Camelot).

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOT EXACTLY PARIS: CABARET AT 54 BELOW – MARCH 19 AT 6:30PM

The performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sometimes, life doesn’t take us where we planned—but exactly where we need to go. Not Exactly Paris is a cabaret celebration of the unexpected: the missed flights, wrong turns, and surprising detours that shape us. Through song and story, performers explore the beauty in the unplanned, the joy in the misfit, and the quiet revelation that what we needed wasn’t always what we expected.

This year’s theme was inspired by the song Not Exactly Paris by Michael Leonard and Russell George.

Featuring Teagan Becker, Chloee Brill, Kinnley Burke, Allison Cento, Doug Delaney, Savannah Grace, Thalia (Angel) Hart, Katie Hayes, Hailey Higgs, Molly Johnson, Bailee Loging, Ian McCaslin, Tyler Newman, Jewel Ramos, Amberly Rodriguez, Matthews Rodriguez, and Sophie Zedler.

This is a private event for Flagler College.

SHELLY SHAZAM: A NEW MUSICAL BY ABBY AND JULIA SEGAL – MARCH 19 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a night of music and magic from the new musical Shelly Shazam, merging the worlds of musical theatre and magic from sisters Julia and Abby Segal.

The musical tells the story of a young girl who discovers a passion for magic, inspiring her to find wonder in the world and share that joy with everyone she meets.

Music direction by Julia Segal.

Featuring Bella Fisher, Robin Miller, Aden Pettet, Echo Deva Picone, Ethan Poisson, Abby Segal, and Camila Serrano.

Joined by Jake Staffin on drums and Joseph Thor on bass.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THEATRE TCU ALUMNI AND SENIOR SHOWCASE – MARCH 20 AT 9:30PM

Texas Christian University’s Department of Theatre returns to 54 Below for its seventh cabaret showcase featuring notable alumni and graduating seniors.

Co-hosted by Broadway veteran Ben Thompson (Waitress, Matilda the Musical, American Idiot) alongside Daniel Fredrick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), the evening brings together rising talent and Broadway professionals for a one-night-only musical celebration.

Please note this is a private event.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE IN THE KEY OF 1980S ROCK: PART 2 – MARCH 21 AT 9:30PM

Get ready to relive the glory days of rock with Love in the Key of 1980s Rock, an evening of your favorite ’80s rock hits including songs by Journey, Bon Jovi, and Guns N’ Roses.

Featuring Hannah Adams, Kendall Becerra, Benjamin Brooks, Riley Finn, Carmen Gemellaro, Parker Godnai, Zoe Holtzman, Kelly Hood, Daniel Jones, Audrey Lucas, Adrianna Neal, Alex Anthony Rodriguez, Ezekiel Wise, and Alex Wright.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM ON HIS BIRTHDAY – MARCH 22 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Emmy winner and Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway returns to 54 Below with her acclaimed show honoring Stephen Sondheim and celebrating his 96th birthday.

Musical direction by Larry Yurman.

Joined by Ritt Henn on bass, Ron Tierno on drums, and Larry Yurman on piano.

$85.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $140.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OFFSTAGE —-> ONSTAGE: BROADWAY CREW MEMBERS TAKE THE SPOTLIGHT, VOLUME 2 – MARCH 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Offstage —-> Onstage shines a spotlight on the ushers, merch teams, and backstage professionals who help create the Broadway experience.

Produced by Maddie Russell and Riley Shroyer. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Lynette Adames, James Suarez Butler, Morgan Brandt, Layla Hope Clarke, Olivia DeFilippo, Mollie Elyse, Gwendolyn Fuller, Eli Jacobson, Natalie Lacy, Kyle Morales, Leah Pagan, Tannalee Poythress, and Mitchell Turner.

Plus special Broadway guests Rayven Bailey, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Samantha Dodemaide, Heather Makalani, Christian Probst, and Arianna Rosario.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.