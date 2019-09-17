4 WOMEN 4 STORIES Returns To Don't Tell Mama Sept 18th

Following their sold-out show last spring, Helane Blumfield, Lynda Rodolitz, Peggy Schwartz and Deborah Zecher bring their cabaret show FOUR WOMEN, FOUR STORIES" back to Don't Tell Mama on Wednesday, September 18 at 7 PM.

Using the music of 'mostly' Jewish songwriters, FOUR WOMEN, FOUR STORIES offers a picture of the lives of four friends who got to know each other in Lennie Watts' cabaret classes. It highlights the choices we make in our lives and celebrates the paths our lives have taken. The show was created when the leaders of North Fork Reform Synagogue asked member Peggy Schwartz to perform a cabaret show as a synagogue fund-raiser. She invited Helane, Lynda and Debbie to join her. Calling upon their mentor and well-known cabaret director Lennie Watts to direct and Bobby Peaco to serve as their musical director, this show was born. FOUR WOMEN, FOUR STORIES was a sell-out in Cutchogue as was the first performance in NY at Don't Tell Mama. Bart Greenberg writing in Cabaret Scenes described the show as "a mix of spoken word and songs, with a healthy dose of humor,...this immensely moving show thrilled a packed audience."

After a 30 year career in advertising, Helane Blumfield returned to the stage six years ago with her debut show VERGE, followed a few years later with her second solo show CALL ME H. Most recently, she won a Broadway World award for her tribute show TIGHT PANTS AND TEARS OF JOY: MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH Tom Jones AND Neil Diamond performed at the Laurie Beechman Theater to sold-out audiences. "Ms Blumfield has a lot to say...listen to her voice-the one with which she sings and the other one that has been guiding her all along. (Front Row Center)

Lynda Rodolitz has worked as a video artist, a stand-up comic and an actress. She was a 2017 MAC Award nominee for Musical Comedy performance for her show "LYNDA RODOLITZ IS OFF HER ROCKER" and she was the 2018 winner of Mama's Next Big Act, a singing competition sponsored by Don't Tell Mama's. Her new show "ANIMAL MAGNETISM" will return to Don't Tell Mama in the fall after several sold-out performances this past winter.

Over the past several decades, Peggy Schwartz taught music and theater to normal and deaf children, was a co-founder of a small non-profit film and video production company and did industrial voiceovers. She has been a part of the New York City cabaret community for 5 years. After being part of several group shows, she is now preparing for her debut solo show in 2020.

After a very fulfilling 32 year career as a Reform congregational rabbi in NY, Maryland and the Berkshires, Deborah Zecher has embraced the next chapter of her life as a cabaret singer. Last May, she presented her NY debut show ON PURPOSE which was a nominee for Best Debut by MAC and Broadway world. She travels around the country to synagogues and other Jewish organizations as an artist-in-residence with her Jewish-themed cabaret shows including Broadway Bible which connects familiar show tunes with beloved Bible stories.

Lennie Watts is a 13-time MAC, 5 time Backstage Bistro, 3 time Nightlife and a 2014 BroadwayWorld Award winner. He is the only person ever to receive awards as an outstanding vocalist, director, producer and booking manager. He has been active in the New York cabaret scene for over 25 years and currently serves as the artistic director of Singnasium.

Jerry Herman described Musical Director, Bobby Peaco, as "the best show pianist I have ever heard." He has won nine MAC Awards and three Bistro Awards. Among a long list of major artists, directors, producers and shows, he has collaborated with the late Julie Wilson, Donna McKechnie, Jackie Hoffman, the late producer, Blake Edwards and producer Rosie O'Donnell.





