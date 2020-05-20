Scoop: Upcoming Storylines of THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, June 6, 2020
Below are the storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on June 6:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Bring Your Dog to Work Day" - Five rescued shelter dogs learn what it takes to join their future adopters in the workplace. (OAD 2/22/20)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Avalanche Airbags" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the medical device giving shots with pressure instead of a needle; testing your eyes for glasses with an app on your phone; the airbag backpack saving people during avalanches; and a glimpse at family life during the Great Depression. (OAD 2/22/20)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"A Chemist, More Chemists, and a Conservationist" - On this week's episode: a Science entertainer shows us the way to entertain using science; over 60 "Thundercloud" reactions are set off; and we meet an ecologist working to save our wetlands and coasts. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Monkey See" - When little terrier pug mix Tillie develops a lump on her forehead, Allison and Audrey step in to determine if it's benign or cancerous. Then, Dr. Pete gives a critically endangered cotton top tamarin monkey a checkup before she can go on exhibit at the local zoo. (OAD 1/25/20)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Bandit and the Birds" - Hope's team rehabs a raccoon named Bandit that had been raised in the home of a concerned neighbor, and a trio of bird species are ready for release. (OAD 1/25/20)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"A Kangaroo Plus Two" - How does a hunting dog have such a big fan in a falcon? Plus, the bond between a kangaroo, a deer and a lemur is beyond unusual, but their loving friendship is very familiar. (OAD 11/16/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
