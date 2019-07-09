Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMÂ… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, July 13, 2019

STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, JULY 13:

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Gunner" - A couple reaches out to Brandon in hopes of finding a new playmate for their current dog. But before Gunner, the 6-month-old shepherd mix, can round out their family, he'll need to break his chewing habit and show enough maturity to work in an office environment. (OAD 3/2/19)

DR. CHRIS PET VET

"From Tip to Tail" - After a powerful snake named Hank the Tank bites his own tail and poisons himself, Chris rushes to the local reptile park to help. Then, beloved Labrador Scooby has trouble walking, and his family is worried about his future. Can the SASH team get him back on his feet? (OAD 3/2/19)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Gyroscope Boat" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the device that prevents waves from tossing around a boat; the library giving access to the highest tech tools; a design app laying out future floors; and the genius invention of the toaster. (OAD 3/2/19)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"A Trio of Eagles" - Hope makes a decision about three bald eagles, welcomes the rehab's first albino red squirrel and attempts to release a pair of house finches. (OAD 3/2/19)

TAILS OF VALOR

"Running with Wings" - Today, a therapy parrot perches proudly on her handler's shoulder so he may get back on his feet. Plus, a therapy dog's success inspires his handler's niece to also seek the help of a therapy animal. (NEW)

THE INSPECTORS

"Making Chemistry" - A college crook gets COLD FEET before he makes an acidic spray-rigged package and comes to THE INSPECTORS for help. Meanwhile, Preston joins a dating website, but he worries his profile picture could be misleading. (OAD 3/2/19)

