Joyce Manor Make Live TV Debut on JOHN MULANEY PRESENTS: EVERYBODY'S IN LA

With over fifteen years and six albums under their belt, California’s own Joyce Manor made their live TV debut and played two of their most beloved songs on ‘John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA’ last night live via Netflix.

Personally requested by Mulaney, the band performed 2011’s stand out track “Constant Headache” and “Catalina Fight Song” from 2014’s ‘Never Hungover Again.’ The performance is available to watch on Netflix HERE.

"A confident, focused record” hailed NPR at the time of its release, and “the kind of album you can play three times in a row without any part wearing out its welcome,” Pitchfork raved.

In 2022 the band released the critically acclaimed album ’40 oz To Fresno’, “a relentlessly tuneful 17-minute collection of all-killer, no-filler power-pop,” declared The New York Times. Back on the road this summer, Joyce Manor will be going on a short Southwest run in June with Playboy Manbaby and then joining The Gaslight Anthem on cross-country spanning dates from July 26th to August 24th. Tickets are available HERE.

Joyce Manor Tour Dates

Jun 4 – El Paso, TX – The Lowbrow Palace #

Jun 5 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater #

Jun 6 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater #

Jun 8 – Pomona, CA – No Values*

Jun 30 – Manchester, England – Outbreak Festival

Jul 26 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom %

Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union %

Jul 28 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center %

Jul 30 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo %

Jul 31 – Forest Grove, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge %

Aug 2 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield %

Aug 3 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim %

Aug 4 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park %

Aug 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater %

Aug 9 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Ampitheater %

Aug 10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Downstairs %

Aug 11 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas %

Aug 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern %

Aug 14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works %

Aug 16 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage %

Aug 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway %

Aug 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem %

Aug 21 – New York, NYC – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage %

Aug 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia %

Aug 24 – Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater %

Aug 25 – Toronto, Canada – History %

Aug 27 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center %

Aug 29 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoors)

Aug 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis %

Sept 1 – Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit %

Oct 25 – Oct 27 – Gainesville, FL – The Fest (Playing Never Hungover Again)

W/ Playboy Manbaby & Dogbreth #

W/ The Gaslight Anthem %

Joyce Manor is a band who have never relied on gimmicks. Since forming in Torrance, California, in 2008, the band—vocalist/guitarist Barry Johnson, bassist Matt Ebert and guitarist Chase Knobbe—have built-up a feverish fanbase by writing catchy, pop-punk songs that seem straight-forward on the surface but teeming with carefully crafted nuances upon multiple listens. The band has since released six studio albums; Joyce Manor (2011), Of All Things I Will Soon Grow Tired (2012), Never Hungover Again (2014), Cody (2016), Million Dollars to Kill Me (2018),Songs From Northern Torrance (2020) and 40 oz To Fresno (2022). Not many bands can take influence from both Black Flag and Big Star, but Joyce Manor’s unique musical language takes these seemingly disparate influences and creates something unique that is distinctively their own.

