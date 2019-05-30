Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, June 8, 2019
UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING" ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, June 8, 2019: READY, SET, PET
105 - All Grown Up
Simone is looking for a high energy pup to keep her company in her studio apartment, and her sister Shawn is coming along to help her make the right decision. THE WILDLIFE DOCS
510 - The Doctor Will See You Now
Follow along as THE WILDLIFE DOCS make some medical house calls, including a visit to an Asian elephant with a tooth problem and a rare Malayan tiger with a lip issue. Plus, a young wallaby is due in for his first big exam! THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
210 - Swedish Design Details
Inside, our Scandinavian-style house will be white on white, except for some key accents of wood. Tom shows Kevin how he's installing Southern yellow pine boards on the ceilings at the bay windows for architectural interest. Out on the roof deck, Tom uses cellular PVC porch boards and a customized railing system to complete the space. In the kitchen, Norm shows Kevin the prefinished maple flooring they are using and how he's working from the middle of the floor out, to compensate in case the exterior walls are out of square. At the end of the day, the last detail is installing a custom cap for the roof deck railing. WELCOME HOME
110 - A Supermom and Two Superheroes
Quiana and her two young sons have lived in shelters across three different states trying to make it work. Finally, in a steady situation in a townhouse with room for three, Quiana wants to be a supermom to her two superhero sons, but all they have is one twin bed to sleep on. Treger and Rob work overtime to give this single mom a safe, fun and functional home to raise her two boys in a safe, healthy environment. CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
108 - Recover and Rescue
Hosted by Eva LaRue. A rescue for wild horses. Plus, stories of amazing and inspiring people who go above and beyond to care for, love, and help animals. DID I MENTION INVENTION?
105 - Wheelchairs for Pets
Host Alie Ward shows us: THE FAMILY making the wheels for disabled pets. Staying in touch when phones don't work. Raising funds for your inventions. And, using soundwaves to put out fires.
