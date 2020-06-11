Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, June 13, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on June 13:JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD1003 - Exploring OtavaloJack heads to Ecuador's highlands to visit a colorful Ecuadorian market before heading to Parque Condor, a rehabilitation center for injured and orphaned birds of prey, like Owls, Eagles and Condors.JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD408 - Shamwari's Wild VetsJungle Jack is lending a hand to Shamwari's world-renowned veterinarians and anti-poaching unit as they work on the front lines of conservation in South Africa. Using cutting-edge technology, the team is doing everything from protecting rhinos from increasingly bold poachers, to caring for orphaned animals in need of a second chance. This is one adventure you won't want to miss!JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD1102 - Costa Rica's Bats & VipersJack and Suzi head deep into Costa Rica's jungles looking for Bats, before an up-close encounter with a deadly Fer de Lance viper. And, he meets a dog that can sniff out a rare Bushmaster species.THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL311 - Concrete JungleWorking around the antique fieldstone foundation, Kevin and Norm find Tom and mason Mark McCullough replacing the inadequate foundation under the addition and pouring a new slab in the basement with a concrete curb to bolster the walls. Breaking through the living room ceiling, they discover a lot more headroom, along with the original plaster moulding and medallion, almost completely intact.CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES207 - Paws for HelpHosted by Eva LaRue. Learning about the boundaries between people and wildlife; Women who rescue wild horses. A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; A specialty service dog transforms a girl's life.DID I MENTION INVENTION?206 - 3D StatuettesHost Alie Ward shows us: 3D printed statues of people and pets. The mother making sure all children can walk with their parents. Tunnels of sound with directional speakers. And, the inventors of Clear Solar Panels, that look like glass8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?RATING - TVG, 13-16