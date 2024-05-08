JERSEY BOYS, THE WIZARD OF OZ, and More Set For ZACH Theatre's 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ZACH Theatre has announced its 2024- 25 Season with five Mainstage and three Family Series productions along with Austin’s holiday tradition A Christmas Carol as a season add on.

The 2024-25 Mainstage Season will kick off with Jersey Boys, the Grammy, Olivier, and four-time Tony Award winner, including Best Musical. This international musical phenomenon tells the story of the 1960s rock’n’roll band, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons through each group members’ eyes with dramatized stories covering the bands climb to success with a high-energy evening that will have everyone singing the night away.

In Spring 2025, the Mainstage Season continues with the regional premiere of Bob & Jean: A Love Story, the stirring and romantic new play by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan. Based on recently discovered correspondence between Schenkkan’s parents during WWII, Bob & Jean tells the remarkable story of a tumultuous courtship and complexities of the human heart. Central character, Bob, has a decades long tie to Austin, including the start of KUT and KLRU so no surprise as a native Austinite, Schenkkan brings his newest work home.

What the Constitution Means To Me, Obie Award winner Heidi Schreck’s hilarious, hopeful, exploration, will run in the Topfer at ZACH April-May 2025. This boundary breaking play breathes life into the Constitution to create a timely conversation that is deeply personal.

“I’m ecstatic to be one of two theatres premiering Bob & Jean by Robert Schenkkan who has deep ties to Austin; and the remarkable and timely play What the Constitution Means To Me which is funny, thoughtful and extremely inspiring,” said Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. “We look forward to entertaining audiences with one of the most fun nights to be had with Jersey Boys, the perfect kind of musical for ZACH to create crowd-pleasing panache featuring the best voices!”

In an immersive ZACH360 experience, the Topfer at ZACH will transform with yellow brick roadsfor the journey to see the wonderful The Wizard of Oz directed by Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. Performed in the round with actors playing instruments, Dorothy and friends from L. Frank Baum’s classic novel come to life Summer 2025.

“I'm also very excited to create a new fully immersive ZACH 360 The Wizard of Oz experience for families and the young-at-heart. Inspired by our recent production of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet…, the Topfer will reconfigure again into theatre-in-the-round, as we take it to the next level with the story set in

Depression-era Kansas, a singing cowboy and cowgirl band greeting audiences with musical arrangements that spring out of the western heartland,” continues Steakley about the 2024-25 Season. “Once we cross over into Oz, the musical palette opens up in surprising and magical ways. I invite you to sit in the cornfield, or in the forest, or maybe you’d prefer the poppy field. I have a feeling some of you are down for a Munchkinland kind of adventure. Or maybe you like being at the very heart of the action in the Emerald City. Well, slip on those ruby red boots and join us on the yellow brick road, ‘cause we ain’t in Kansas anymore cowboy."

August 2025 will bring a soon to be announced “Director’s Choice” production to the Topfer stage.

The ZACH Family Series includes Luna, running September 24 – November 17 written by Ramón Esquivel, this magical play for all ages reminds everyone they are not alone and how to reach out to build community. Based on the award-winning children’s book, audiences can hop on board for an unforgettable ride with Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!, February – May, originally commissioned by The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and first performed at the Kennedy Center during the 2019-20 season; and back by popular demand for the 2024 season, ZACH family favorite, the return of Holiday Heroes this holiday season.

Sold out five years in a row, the holiday season add-on returns with Dave Steakley’s modern hit musical and family-friendly adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens including new songs and surprises for the season.

2024-25 MAINSTAGE SERIES:

JERSEY BOYS

January 29 – March 2, 2025 | The Topfer at ZACH

Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice

Music by Bob Gaudio

Lyrics by Bob Crewe

From the streets of New Jersey to the pinnacle of fame, witness the incredible 40-year friendship that fueled the success of four blue-collar kids as they rise to become pop music legends, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. With phenomenal music, unforgettable characters, and captivating storytelling, Jersey Boys delivers a theatrical experience you’re sure to adore. With chart-topping hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” as you journey through the highs and lows of their remarkable career. This Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical immerses you in an experience of pure entertainment that celebrates the timeless music that earned them a well-deserved place in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Age Recommendation: Ages 12 +. This production includes strong adult language and sexual references.

BOB & JEAN: A LOVE STORY

March 19 – April 13, 2025 | The Kleberg at ZACH

Written by Robert Schenkkan

Directed by Dave Steakley

In Bob & Jean, two friends from college find unexpected love when they reunite in 1941 New York City. As Bob heads off to war and Jean tours as a USO actor, their love is tested across thousands of miles. Written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning playwright and Austin native Robert Schenkkan (All the Way, The Great Society), this true story follows the tale of his own parents’ love for one another - a story about overcoming distance and capturing the complexities of the human heart amidst wartime challenges through its timeless themes of love and resilience.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

April 9 – May 4, 2025 | The Topfer at ZACH

Written by Heidi Schreck

Since its premiere in 2019, this Pulitzer Prize finalist has captivated the theatrical world, revitalizing our Constitution into a living, breathing document and reimagining its impact on future generations of Americans.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. Now, the Obie Award winner recalls her teenage self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her own family and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship.

Age Recommendation: Ages 12 +

This production contains mentions of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and discussions of abortion and stigmatization.

THE WIZARD OF OZ

June 11 – July 20, 2025 | ZACH360 on The Topfer at ZACH

Book by Jim Eiler

Music by Jeanne Bargy and Jim Eiler

Lyrics by Jim Eiler

Adapted from the book by L. Frank Baum

Directed by Dave Steakley

Step into the immersive world of ZACH360, where yellow brick roads will wind through the Topfer Theatre guiding you on a journey like any other. Take part in the enchantment of The Wizard of Oz like never before where the audience, greeted by a Depression-era cowboy band, will be whisked away on a reinvention of the most beloved story of all time. Audience members of all ages will find themselves engaged in the storytelling, as actors and musicians invite you into this imaginative musical that reminds us there is no place like home.

Age Recommendation: Ages 5+

“DIRECTOR’S CHOICE”

Summer 2025

An exciting title to be announced later this year.

2024-25 FAMILY SERIES:

September 27 – November 17, 2024 | The Whisenhunt at ZACH

Written by Ramón Esquivel

Directed by Mateo Hernandez

Join Soledad, the daughter of migrant farm workers, on a heartfelt journey of friendship and resilience. Constantly moving from place to place, Soledad finds solace in books, stars, and her steadfast companion, Luna the moon. Struggling to make friends in her ever-changing world, Soledad discovers Frida and Emilio, two kindred spirits yearning for connection. With Luna's encouragement, Soledad takes a leap of faith, learning that true courage comes from embracing risks and taking chances.

Age Recommendation: 5 & up

HOLIDAY HEROES

December 7 – 21, 2024 | The Topfer at ZACH

Written by Shawn Wainwright-Branigan and Jerome Schoolar

Due to overwhelming demand, the beloved, Holiday Heroes, is back, now with even more festive fun and surprises! Join Ernie and Rufus in this uproariously entertaining holiday sing-along, guaranteed to get everyone into the spirit of the season. Experience the joy of the holidays with music, laughter, and heartwarming cheer for all ages.

Age Recommendation: 3 & up

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!

February 18 – May 18, 2025 | The Kleberg at ZACH

Script by Mo Willems and Mr. Warburton

Lyrics by Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Based on the book by Mo Willems

Get ready to take flight with a musical adventure unlike any other in Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!. When a bus driver takes an unexpected break, chaos ensues as an unlikely hero takes the wheel – none other than a feisty pigeon! Based on the beloved "Pigeon" picture books by Mo Willems, this whimsical musical extravaganza invites audiences of all ages to join the fun. With a script by Willems himself and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, composer of Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!", this production soars with laughter, song, and plenty of feathered fun!

Age Recommendation: 3 & up

HOLIDAY ADD-ON: A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 20 – January 1, 2025 | The Topfer at ZACH

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and Directed by Dave Steakley

Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

Back by popular demand for the tenth year running, Austin’s ultimate holiday tradition is here! Experience the musical journey through Dickens’ timeless tale, reimagined with fresh songs and festive enchantment. ZACH’s A Christmas Carol brings Victorian charm to life with a joyous spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles. Join Scrooge, the Cratchits, and three spirited ghosts on an unforgettable adventure of redemption and joy!

Age Recommendation: 6 & up

SUBSCRIPTIONS, TICKETING, AND MEMBERSHIPS:

The 2024-25 Mainstage Season is now on sale for subscription only. “Early Bird” deadline for current Season Subscribers to renew their seats is May 17.

ZACH XP Memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family Series shows including the remaining productions in the 2023-24 Season: The Prom, now through May 12, A Year with Frog and Toad, now through May 12, The Lehman Trilogy, June 19 – July 7, Beautiful, July 31– September 8, in addition to all 2024-25 shows. ZACH XP Members get early access to reserve seats for the 2024-25 Season in Summer 2024.

