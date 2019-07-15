Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 7/15-7/19
As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.
An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News. The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band.
Monday, July 15: Guests include Jesse Eisenberg, Fran Lebowitz and musical guest Denzel Curry. Show 1090
**Tuesday, July 16: Guests include Chance The Rapper, Special Cameo by Jennifer Lopez, David Crosby & Cameron Crowe and musical guest David Crosby. Show 1091
Wednesday, July 17: Guests include Joel McHale, Marc Maron and Dusty Slay. Show 1092
Thursday, July 18: Guests include Kenan Thompson, Joe Manganiello and musical guest Robyn. Show 1093
Friday, July 19: Guests include Chris Hemsworth, Jonas Brothers and musical guest Jonas Brothers. OAD 6/12/19
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
