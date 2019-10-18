Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 10/18-10/25
Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.
Friday, Oct. 18
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton; musical performance by Wilco (OAD: 9/30/19)
*Monday, Oct. 21
Julie Andrews; Jonathan Groff; musical performance by YUNGBLUD featuring Dan Reynolds (n)
*Tuesday, Oct. 22
John Lithgow; Camila Mendes; Ree Drummond (n)
*Wednesday, Oct. 23
Ronan Farrow; Andrea Savage (n)
*Thursday, Oct. 24
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi; Rob Corddry, from the new CBS comedy THE UNICORN; musical performance by Toby Keith (n)
*Friday, Oct. 25
Steve Carell (n)
Friday, Oct. 18
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton; musical performance by Wilco (OAD: 9/30/19)
*Monday, Oct. 21
Julie Andrews; Jonathan Groff; musical performance by YUNGBLUD featuring Dan Reynolds (n)
*Tuesday, Oct. 22
John Lithgow; Camila Mendes; Ree Drummond (n)
*Wednesday, Oct. 23
Ronan Farrow; Andrea Savage (n)
*Thursday, Oct. 24
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi; Rob Corddry, from the new CBS comedy THE UNICORN; musical performance by Toby Keith (n)
*Friday, Oct. 25
Steve Carell (n)