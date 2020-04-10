Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 4/13-4/17

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of April 13, 2020. Please note: content is all-new and lineup is subject to change.







Monday, April 13: "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison on the franchise's latest spinoff, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," and fan and franchise-favorite Colton Underwood on life since being diagnosed with virus and his new book, "The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV." Then, New York Times' op-ed columnist Charles M. Blow on the fact that people of color are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and why social distancing is a privilege.







Tuesday, April 14: Rapper/actor DJ Jazzy Jeff on being one of many who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the National Brotherhood of Skiers event; and pastor Tony Spell on being arrested for holding church service despite Louisiana's statewide "stay at home" order. Then, Tamron is joined by the daughter of 71-year-old travelers who were stranded on a cruise ship with COVID-19.







Wednesday, April 15: Prison inmates, their families and those working within the system respond to the potential release of select prisoners to prevent the spread of virus.







Thursday, April 16: Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on his Washington Post op-ed calling upon Asian Americans to become part of the solution against COVID-19 and his non-profit organization Humanity Forward; financial expert Suze Orman on her new book "The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+" and podcast "Women & Money."







Friday, April 17: "Live" co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on sheltering at home; actress Olivia Munn on her new Netflix film "Love Wedding Repeat" and her commitment to helping animals find a home during the COVID-19 pandemic; and couples from TLC's popular "90 Day Fiancé" join the show to talk about the new spinoff, "90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined."





