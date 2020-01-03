Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 1/6-1/10

It's resolution-ary week with Tamron's mind, body and soul over-Hall, including ways to save money, get organized and get in shape. Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of Jan. 6. Please note: Lineup is subject to change.



Monday, Jan. 6: Tamron's mind, body and soul over-Hall week kicks off with inspirational stories of weight loss and how you can get healthier in 2020. Plus, clear the clutter, clear your mind with popular organizational expert Peter Walsh.



Tuesday, Jan. 7: Tamron's mind, body and soul over-Hall week continues with "black-ish" star Marsai Martin on embracing natural beauty and a preview of a special episode of the hit show. Plus, here's to financial success in 2020! Meet supersavers Mike and Alyse Rosehart, who retired at age 24; and financial expert Anthony O'Neal on how to make the most of your money.



Wednesday, Jan. 8: Tamron's mind, body and soul over-Hall week continues with a look at how the "Meatless Monday" trend is now a staple at fast food restaurants. But how healthy are these new menu options? Plus, he got Beyonce to go vegan - nationally renowned exercise physiologist Marco Borges shows the TamFam a simple switch to losing weight. And, inspirational fit-over-50 success stories, along with fitness guru Jorge Cruise.



Thursday, Jan. 9: Tamron's mind, body and soul over-Hall week continues as we detox from detoxing: psychologist Dr. Gail Saltz on the potential dangers of the detox obsession. Plus, putting an end to the silence: Clark Fredericks killed the man who he says abused him as a child. Now a motivational speaker, he is encouraging other victims to speak out.



Friday, Jan. 10: Tamron's mind, body and soul over-Hall week concludes with the "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott on making a house a home. Plus, motivational speaker, author, and new spiritual thought leader Gabrielle Bernstein on tuning in to your intentions and self-care for the new year.



From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.



"Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. Talia Parkinson-Jones is the co-executive producer. The show, which premiered Sept. 9, 2019, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. It is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.





