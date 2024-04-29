Video: First Look At WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at The Denver Center Theatre Company's production of Where Did We Sit on the Bus? in this all new video.

For information and tickets, visit denvercenter.org. The DCPAccess reduced price ticket on sale for Where Did We Sit on the Bus? will take place on Tuesday, March 19 at noon and The Lehman Trilogy on Tuesday, April 16 at noon. Through the DCPAccess program, made possible by citizen support of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), the DCPA can provide a limited number of reduced-price tickets to the community to select DCPA productions.

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? features Satya Chávez (American Mariachi, Dallas Theatre/Goodman Theatre/Curious Theatre) as Bee Quijada with direction by Matt Dickson (Smart, Ensemble Studio Theatre), scenic design by Tanya Orellana (For the People, Guthrie Theatre), lighting design by Pablo Santiago (A Little Night Music, DCPA), sound design by Alex Billman (Theater of the Mind, DCPA), and stage management by Corin Davidson (Rubicon, DCPA) and Michael G. Morales (Cebollas, DCPA).

Play Broadway Games