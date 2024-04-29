Video: Get A First Look At THE CHOSEN at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Get a first look at the production, on stage through May 12th, 2024.
Get a first look at the cast of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's The Chosen One in action in this all new video!
How can two directly opposing ideas exist together? Chaim Potok’s classic novel intimately explores such complex and thought-provoking questions in a moving adaptation for the stage.
It’s 1940s Brooklyn where two Jewish boys, Reuven and Danny, are both immersed in the religious instruction of their fathers and the traditions of their disparate communities. They live five blocks from each other but are a world apart.
However, fate plays its hand, in the strangest of ways, and forges a life-changing friendship as they grow into adulthood. This hugely popular adaptation — often selling out theatres across the U.S. — is a heartfelt exploration of Jewish culture and the human ability to reach out across differences.
