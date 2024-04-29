Photos: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Opens At International City Theatre This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What if we were in charge of creating America today? What kind of future do we want for ourselves? International City Theatre artistic director caryn desai [sic] directs a new production of “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Heidi Schreck’s Obie and New York Drama Critics’ Circle award-winning play. See photos from the production.

The limited, three-week engagement begins previews Wednesday and opens Friday night at ICT’s home in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, where performances continue through May 19.

Inspired by her experiences at age15 when she traveled the country entering Constitutional debate competitions to earn scholarship money for college, Schreck’s funny, hopeful and achingly human play digs deep into the document’s beauty and contradictions. Actor Kelley Dorney resurrects Schreck's teenage and present self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her family and the founding document that shaped their lives. Joining Dorney onstage are Tom Trudgeon and Sheila Correa.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

