Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 11/11-11/15

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of Nov. 11. Please note, lineup is subject to change.



Monday, Nov. 11: Tamron kicks off love and relationships week with celebrity couple Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo, who turned the intimate details of their marriage into a social media sensation. Plus, heart surgeon and author Dr. Steven Gundry on why his plant paradox diet and cookbooks are going viral.



Tuesday, Nov. 12: NANCY GRACE on how her life has changed three years after leaving her popular cable news show. And Tamron's weeklong look at love and relationships continues with couples who have fallen in love after lockup.



Wednesday, Nov. 13: A young woman whose church lured her into sex trafficking and how she was empowered to fight back. Plus, meet a woman who went undercover to revolutionize the battle against sex trafficking cases worldwide. And Tamron's weeklong look at love and relationships continues with self dating.



Thursday, Nov. 14: Comedian D.L. Hughley with his secret to a long and successful marriage. Plus, actor Wilmer Valderrama ("That 70s Show," "NCIS"), and Tamron's weeklong look at love and relationships continues with a couple whose Uber Pool turned into love at first ride.



Friday, Nov. 15: Tamron wraps up her weeklong look at love and relationships with "Real Housewife" Cynthia Bailey and fiancé Mike Hill talking about finding love in your 50s. Plus, the woman whose doorman became her wingman - and how their story inspired a modern love movement.



