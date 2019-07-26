Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 7/29-8/2

Jul. 26, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 7/29-8/2 The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of July 29-Aug. 2. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

Monday, July 29 - Author Bella Thorne ("The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray")

Tuesday, July 30 - Actor Idris Elba ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"); "The Bachelorette" recap with Rachel Lindsay; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Wednesday, July 31 - Actors Logan Browning, Antoinette Robertson and Ashley Blaine Featherson ("Dear White People"); "The Bachelorette" recap with Rachel Lindsay

Thursday, Aug. 1 - Actress Vanessa Kirby ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"); cooking with Carla Hall

Friday, Aug. 2 - The cast of "Queer Eye": Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Bobby Berk



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, August 8, 2019
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 7/29-8/2
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 7/29–8/2
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 7/26-8/1

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup