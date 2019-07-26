Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 7/29-8/2
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of July 29-Aug. 2. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, July 29 - Author Bella Thorne ("The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray")
Tuesday, July 30 - Actor Idris Elba ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"); "The Bachelorette" recap with Rachel Lindsay; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, July 31 - Actors Logan Browning, Antoinette Robertson and Ashley Blaine Featherson ("Dear White People"); "The Bachelorette" recap with Rachel Lindsay
Thursday, Aug. 1 - Actress Vanessa Kirby ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"); cooking with Carla Hall
Friday, Aug. 2 - The cast of "Queer Eye": Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Bobby Berk
