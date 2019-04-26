Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 4/29-5/3

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of April 29-May 3.



Monday, April 29 - CHRISTINA APPLEGATE speaks about the series "Dead to Me," and TIFFANI THIESSEN chats about the children's book "You're Missing It!"



Tuesday, April 30 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "Long Shot" star SETH ROGEN, and LAURA CARMICHAEL discusses the series "The Spanish Princess."



Wednesday, May 1 - CHARLIZE THERON talks about the film "Long Shot," and "Dead to Me" star LINDA CARDELLINI stops by. Plus, world-renowned performance painter DAVID GARIBALDI makes a special appearance, and Kelly and Ryan celebrate their second anniversary as co-hosts with a look back at standout moments from the past two years.



Thursday, May 2 - The hosts welcome journalist DIANE SAWYER, and "Tolkien" star NICHOLAS HOULT visits.



Friday, May 3 - RYAN REYNOLDS previews the film "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu," and "Good Girls" star RETTA drops by.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).





