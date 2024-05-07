Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The versatile and mega-talented performer Nathan Lane was awarded the Signature Theatre's Sondheim Award on Monday, April 29th and the unique sardonic humor and sophisticated sensibility was evident throughout the performances of those who paid tribute to his remarkable career. Lane’s authenticity and natural charisma bounced off the walls of the Anthem building ---where the Gala was held.

Though I have never had the pleasure of seeing Mr. Lane onstage, I certainly felt as if I had-- for there is such a wealth of television and film performances of his to relish. I must have watched his masterly performance in Douglas Carter Beane’s The Nance on PBS at least twenty-five times. For true aficionados, who could ever forget the appearance of Mr. Lane as her sole guest on the last episode of the Broadway-obsessed Rosie O’Donnell Show!

Mr. Lane is the ultimate quipster ---so fast with a quick and witty retort –but never in an overtly mean or snarky manner; I would love to see him team-up with Lily Tomlin sometime as they are both acute observers of the foibles of human nature with the same generous and humane sensibility.

As I watched the proceedings from the press section, I was glad to see that so many of the performers paid tribute to Mr. Lane’s professionalism and sheer humanity. An interesting film presentation of his career’s mooring points was the starting -point and it was interesting to refresh my memory of Mr. Lane’s close association with playwright Terrence McNally. Tony and Emmy -winner Lane mentioned how thrilled he was that Stephen Sondheim wrote new songs for him in the musical production of The Frogs.

Mr. Lane’s co-star in the classic musical Guys and Dolls, the ebullient Faith Prince, came onstage in a dazzling pink gown to sing an amusing medley of Sondheim’s “Broadway Baby” (from Follies) and the now iconic novelty song “Adelaide’s Lament” (from Guys and Dolls), which always bring the house down with laughter. (This novelty song is always in my pantheon as the greatest ever written ---alongside “Bosom Buddies” (from Mame), “The Grass is Always Greener” (from Woman of the Year) and the hardy perennial “You Gotta Have a Gimmick” (from Gypsy).

Local favorite Awa Sal Secka “knocked it out of the park” in a gorgeous sequined dress with a rousing rendition of “If I were a Bell” (from Guys and Dolls).

Tracy Lynn Olivera performing at the 2024 Sondheim Award Gala.

Photo by Margot Schulman.



Another beloved DMV favorite performer, Tracy Lynn Olivera, thrilled the audience with a lively version of “That Dirty Old Man” from Sondheim’s smash hit A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Broadway’s Christopher Fitzgerald spoke so openly of the generous spirit of Mr. Lane. Mr. Fitzgerald sang the lilting and poetic “Pretty Little Picture” from Sondheim’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Mr. Fitzgerald had the joy of working with Mr. Lane on the world premiere of Wise Guys by John Weidman and Stephen Sondheim. In honor of this world premiere collaboration, Mr. Fitzgerald sang the charming song “A Little House for Mama”.

James Caverly and Adelina Mitchell performing at the

2024 Stephen Sondheim Award Gala.

Photo by Margot Schulman.

Versatile entertainer James Caverly signed with warmth and poise as he mentioned how much he enjoyed working with Mr. Lane in the television show Only Murders in the Building. The talented Adelina Mitchell joined forces with Mr. Caverly for a very moving rendition of Sondheim’s enigmatic and poignant song “Anyone Can Whistle”. Mr. Caverly signed with ASL and Ms. Mitchell accompanied him with her lustrous voice. (This song is perhaps my favorite Sondheim song if I was forced to choose among such a wealth of musical riches!)

Performer Krysta Rodriguez spoke fondly of working with Mr. Lane in the Broadway show The Addams Family. Ms. Rodriguez spoke of Mr. Lane playing her father and how much she respected his advice and professionalism. Ms. Rodriguez sang a “soaring-to -the -rafters” rendition of another Sondheim standard, namely, “Being Alive” from his beloved and groundbreaking show Company.

Acclaimed director and choreographer Susan Stroman delivered several pointed comments about the sheer joy of working with Nathan Lane. Her real affection for his work ethic and friendship shot through the venue like a bolt of lightning.

Ms. Stroman presented the Sondheim Award to Mr. Lane to loud applause and shout-outs from the gala patrons. Mr. Lane accepted the award with his signature brio and subtly sardonic veneer, but I could tell that he was truly humbled by this prestigious honor.

L-R Nathan Lane, Maggie Boland, Susan Stroman, and Matthew Gardiner at

the 2024 Stephen Sondheim Award Gala.

Photo by Margot Schulman.

Mr. Lane personally thanked each and every one of the performers who came to pay him professional tribute and he reminisced about how thrilled he was to see a revival of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum years ago with Phil Silvers. He also mentioned how his view of the musical art form was changed by seeing Sondheim’s Pacific Overtures as well as a preview performance of the original production of Sweeney Todd.

In closing, Mr. Lane inferred that achieving a great work of musical theatre is one of the hardest feats to achieve. He said he was gratified to accept the Sondheim Award in the aspect of being someone who hopefully came anywhere near the respect attributed to Stephen Sondheim. Mr. Lane reiterated that he was in awe of Stephen Sondheim’s genius.

Running Time: One Hour and forty-five minutes

Signature Theatre’s Sondheim Award Gala 2024 honoring Nathan Lane was presented on Monday, April 29, 2024 at the Anthem located at 901 Wharf Street, SW, Washington, DC 20024.

Lead photo credit: Nathan Lane accepting the 2024 Stephen Sondheim Award.

Photo by Margot Schulman.

