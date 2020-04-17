Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 4/20-4/24

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of April 20-24.







All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.







Monday, April 20 - KATY MIXON from the series "American Housewife" returns to "Live." Three-time SUPER BOWL champion ROB "GRONK" GRONKOWSKI and SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT Issue cover model CAMILLE KOSTEK talk about the "Survive & Thrive: COVID-19 Celebrity Challenge," and DR. DORIS DAY shares tips for taking care of your skin. Also, "Live" celebrates Earth Day throughout the week with "Live Goes Green Week."







Tuesday, April 21 - Kelly and Ryan talk with music icon PITBULL about his latest single, "I Believe That We Will Win." JOSH HUTCHERSON discusses the final season of "Future Man," and Science BOB demonstrates an experiment to make homemade ice cream with kids.







Wednesday, April 22 - Actor JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN chats with Kelly and Ryan, and NATALIE DORMER talks about the series "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels." Plus, MONICA MANGIN shares "upcycling" tips for "Live Goes Green Week."







Thursday, April 23 - Kelly and Ryan welcome RICKY GERVAIS back to "Live," and "Live Goes Green Week" ends with "green bargains" with MONICA MANGIN.







Friday, April 24 - TBD







"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.





