Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 3/23-3/27

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of March 23-27.







All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.







Monday, March 23 - Kelly and Ryan talk with MARK CONSUELOS about "Riverdale," CARSON KRESSLEY chats about the current season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and food and wellness expert SHAYNA TAYLOR demonstrates healthy recipes for viewers at home.







Tuesday, March 24 - Kelly and Ryan welcome "American Idol" judges LUKE BRYAN, KATY PERRY and LIONEL RICHIE to discuss the reality singing competition. And American Ballet Theatre principal dancers ISABELLA BOYLSTON and JAMES WHITESIDE ("The Cindies") demonstrate an at-home ballet workout.







Wednesday, March 25 - Acclaimed singer JOSH GROBAN visits with Kelly and Ryan and JOSHUA JACKSON talks about the television series "Little Fires Everywhere."







Thursday, March 26 - Kelly and Ryan chat with comedian and actor SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO.







Friday, March 27 - Kelly and Ryan catch up with KEVIN BACON. Goo Goo Dolls singer JOHNNY RZEZNIK performs a tune from the porch of his New Jersey home. And MONICA MANGIN returns to "Live" with health and wellness bargains for the "Live" audience.







"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





