Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY, 5/24-6/7

Currently in its 16th season on NBC, "Last Call with Carson Daly" continues to push the boundaries of late-night television. Each night, "Last Call" hits the streets, taking the entire show on location, and bringing viewers along for the ride. Host Carson Daly introduces his audience to the emerging artists and stories you simply won't find anywhere else.In recent years, "Last Call" has garnered acclaim for its documentary style, emphasis on exceptional storytelling, and status as late-night TV's unofficial music tastemaker. Highlights from last season include conversations with actors Sterling K. Brown and Chloe Grace Moretz, spotlights on five-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, and acclaimed 'La La Land' director, Damien Chazelle, plus performances from English indie rock band, Foals, New York rapper Pusha T and electronic debuts for Classixx and Shlomo."Last Call with Carson Daly" is produced by Universal Television. Stewart Bailey and Carson Daly are the executive producers.Friday, May 24: A look back at 2,000 episodes of "Last Call." This will be the final original episode.**Monday, May 27: Guests include John Bradley with musical guest Aurora and guest Mamoudou Athie. (OAD 4/12/19)**Tuesday, May 28: Guests include Bill Pullman with musical guest Talos and guest Vir Das. (OAD 4/29/19)**Wednesday, May 29: Guests include Maggie Siff with musical guest BadFlower and guest Julius Sharpe. (OAD 4/30/19)**Thursday, May 30: Guests include Jared Harris with musical guest Morgxn and guest Diane Guerrero. (OAD 5/1/19)**Friday, May 31: Thursday, May 2: Guests include Anna Chlumsky with musical guest Robert Delong and guest King Keraun.(OAD 5/2/19)**Monday, June 3: Guests include Pam Grier with musical guest Ex Hex and guest Sarah Goldberg. (OAD 5/6/19)**Tuesday, June 4: Guests include Baron Vaughn & Open Mike, Eagle with musical guest Feels and guest Kimrie Lewis.(OAD 5/7/19)**Wednesday, June 5: Guests include Katie Nolan with musical guest Haelos and guest Diarra Kilpatrick. (OAD 5/9/19)**Thursday, June 6: Guests include Ed Begley, Jr. with musical guest HalfNoise and guest Nate Bargatze. (OAD 5/13/19)**Friday, June 7: Guests include Nate Corddry with musical guest Rayland Baxter and guest Griffin Newman. (OAD 5/14/19)These listings are subject to change.**denotes changes or additions