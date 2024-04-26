Previews: THE VETERAN CIVILIAN ARTS ENSEMBLE at Straz' TECO Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On stage at Straz' TECO Theatre on Saturday, April 27, is The Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble (VCAE). Founded in 2018, this showcase is an event that beautifully bridges the worlds of veterans and civilians through the power of art in all its forms, promising an inspiring and thought-provoking experience.

The Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble collaboration provides a unique opportunity for civilians to gain deeper insights into the veteran experience. Simultaneously, it empowers veterans to engage in an artistic journey that supports their well-being and aids reintegration into civilian life.

The free public annual event showcases local veterans' fine art, music, writing, dance, and theatre. The program's goal is to connect, heal and create.

With an original score by Fred Johnson, Straz's Community Engagement Specialist, the show features 10 veterans and six civilians – several are USF dance students. The topics of the productions are items the veterans and civilians have discussed. The production features musicians, dancers, actors, singers, and a photographer sharing artwork.

The piece asks who the veterans are now in civilian life. Where's their place now? It also poses the question of how civilians approach veterans and how they reintegrate into civilian life.

John Parks, a legend in dance and USF Associate Instructor of Dance for over 30 years, says, "It's a real potpourri of different things. This (show) is their maiden voyage. It's about finding one's identity- I see you; you see me. It's the process that I feel is the most exciting thing. I really enjoy the connection between what you do as an artist, and more specifically, as a dancer, and what they understand as being veterans. Some of the terminology, discipline, and stamina we share. I'm empowered by that. It's a company, both in terms of a dance company and the military. Realizing that some of the trauma and stress are being alleviated through rehearsing, and working on movement, song, and the arts is liberating for them. I really enjoy that."

Parks started his career at the tender age of five, and his training and resume read like a Who's Who of dance. He feels blessed to share his choreography and masterful dance skills with this special ensemble.



Parks proudly tells how veterans overcome triggers such as loud sounds like yelling or anxiety of groups of people being in close proximity through movement and dance.

He said he loves hearing that they've worked through that (trigger) through being in the VCAE.

"At the end of the process, they end up with less stress and anxiety, and can better handle their PTSD."

Bernie Dunn is one of the military veterans showcasing her talents. She discovered VCAE through her therapist at a Dance Movement therapy class at the VA. While she is also a visual artist and a storyteller, she will dance and perform on stage in the production.

"I was searching for a connection, and this was a safe place for me to land," she explains. "What we're doing is very important for communication and building bridges. I found many benefits to this. I want to share it more with other veterans and other civilians. We're just learning a different language and changing our minds about things we used to think. Finding these new outlets for me is an awakening. I'm learning to trust myself on a way different level."

Before, she would stop herself from taking opportunities; now, she says trusting herself is a "huge piece to living your life in peace."

Dunn hopes the audience will contemplate participating in healing events like VCAE on the drive home. "If that's not their thing, I hope they will find their place."

Before the production, VetChat Live will host three workshops: a Visual Art Session with Paint22, a Yoga Session with Annie Okerlin, and a Drumming Session with Don Laurin Johnson. These workshops are a part of VetChat Live (another monthly event), and Straz encourages guests to stay for lunch in Rehearsal Hall before heading back to TECO in time for the VCAE Showcase from 2:00-3:30PM. For more details and to register for this free event, visit https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2324-season/veteran/vetchat-live-vcae-showcase.

Guests are also able to walk up and join us for the events as well.