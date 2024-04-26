Review: BRETT YOUNG at Mystic Lake Showroom

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brett Young at Mystic Lake Showroom

Photo by Jared Fessler

Brett Young made a memorable stop at the Mystic Lake Showroom during his tour on April 25, 2024 at the Mystic Lake Showroom in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Brett delivered a captivating performance that left a lasting impression on the audience. The stage was adorned with a backdrop featuring his name, accompanied by his talented band and crew, creating an immersive atmosphere enhanced by occasional stage smoke.

Kicking off the night with the infectious energy of "Sleep Without You," Young seamlessly transitioned into fan favorites like "Like I Loved You" and "You Didn't." Renowned for his heartfelt romantic ballads, Young's soulful rendition of "Mercy" had the audience swaying and singing along as he sat perched on a stool, pouring emotion into every note.

Photo by Jared Fessler

Adding a surprising twist to the setlist, Young delighted fans with a cover of N-Sync's "It's Gonna Be Me," showcasing his versatility as an artist. The evening took another turn as Young's talented crew, all accomplished musicians in their own right, took the spotlight to perform a song, further elevating the concert experience.

Photo by Jared Fessler

As the night reached its crescendo, Young delivered one of his most beloved hits, "In Case You Didn't Know," captivating the crowd with its heartfelt lyrics and infectious melody.

Thank you, Brett Young, for an unforgettable night filled with soul-stirring music and heartfelt performances.

For more information on upcoming tour dates and ticket availability, please click the ticket link below.

