Sunday in the Park With George comes to Santa Fe Playhouse this summer. Performances run June 27, 2024 - July 28, 2024.

One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter Georges Seurat won a Pulitzer Prize. It was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Book by James Lapine; Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Directed by Anna Hogan.

Inspired by the painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim, and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love, and the creation of art.