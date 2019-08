Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 8/5-8/9

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of Aug. 5-9 (subject to change):1. Elisabeth Moss ("The Kitchen") 2. Sebastian Maniscalco ("MTV VMAs") 3. Musical Guest Ava Max1. Ben Stiller ("Escape at Dannemora") 2. Robin Thede ("A Black Lady Sketch Show") 3. Brad Paisley 4. Musical Guest Max ft. Quinn XCII1. Josh Gad ("The Angry Birds Movie 2") 2. Michael "The Miz" Mizanin ("WWE SummerSlam" and "Miz & Mrs") 3. Musical Guest Chris Janson1. Special Guest 2. Leslie Jones ("The Angry Birds Movie 2") 3. Musical Guest Monsta X ft. French MontanaTBDKimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)