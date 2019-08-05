Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 8/5-8/9
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of Aug. 5-9 (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 5
1. Elisabeth Moss ("The Kitchen") 2. Sebastian Maniscalco ("MTV VMAs") 3. Musical Guest Ava Max
Tuesday, Aug. 6
1. Ben Stiller ("Escape at Dannemora") 2. Robin Thede ("A Black Lady Sketch Show") 3. Brad Paisley 4. Musical Guest Max ft. Quinn XCII
Wednesday, Aug. 7
1. Josh Gad ("The Angry Birds Movie 2") 2. Michael "The Miz" Mizanin ("WWE SummerSlam" and "Miz & Mrs") 3. Musical Guest Chris Janson
Thursday, Aug. 8
1. Special Guest 2. Leslie Jones ("The Angry Birds Movie 2") 3. Musical Guest Monsta X ft. French Montana
Friday, Aug. 9
TBD
Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
