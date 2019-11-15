Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/18-11/22

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Nov. 18-22. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Actor Cameron Mathison on his cancer diagnosis and treatment; author Marie Kondo ("Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship"); cooking with Joanna Saltz; holiday looks with makeup artist Luis Casco- Baby sleep expert Cara Dumaplin ("Taking Cara Babies"); country singer Garth Brooks ("Garth Brooks: The Legacy Collection"); author Vashti Harrison ("Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History"); "Dancing with the Stars" eliminated couple- Actress Evan Rachel Wood ("Frozen 2"); baby feeding experts Judy Delaware and Megan McNamee ("Feeding Littles"); a performance by Trisha Yearwood- Cooking with chefs Marcus Samuelsson, Ryan Scott and Pati Jinich

Friday, Nov. 22 - Cooking with Adam Rapoport; actor Jonathan Groff ("Frozen 2"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson





