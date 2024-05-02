Jake Gyllenhaal and Maya Rudolph to Close Out SNL's 49th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The final guests for Season 49 of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE have been announced as Maya Rudolph and Jake Gyllenhall.

Maya Rudolph will host “SNL” for the third time on May 11. The five-time Emmy Award winner currently stars in and executive produces the second season of “Loot,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Vampire Weekend will make its fourth appearance as musical guest. The Grammy-winning band is currently on tour with its newest album, “Only God Was Above Us.”

Jake Gyllenhaal will host the May 18 season finale, returning as host for the third time. The Academy Award-nominated actor stars in the Amazon film “Road House” and makes his series debut as star and executive producer of “Presumed Innocent,” premiering June 12 on Apple TV+.

Gyllenhaal has performed in numerous projects across the screen and stage. He starred in a West End production of the play This Is Our Youth and Broadway productions of the musical Sunday in the Park with George as well as the plays Constellations and Sea Wall/A Life. He is set to play Iago alongside Denzel Washington's Othello in a Broadway production of the William Shakespeare play that will open in Spring 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter will make her musical guest debut. She recently earned her first Billboard top 10 hit with her newest single, “Espresso.”

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

