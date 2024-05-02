QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL Coming to Disney+; First Concert Film Available in IMAX Enhanced Sound

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its record-breaking success as the most successful IMAX concert film ever, “Queen Rock Montreal” will make its global streaming premiere May 15th on Disney+ as the first concert film available in IMAX Enhanced sound.

Subscribers on IMAX Enhanced certified devices will be able to feel the full dynamic range of every heart-pounding moment of the digitally remastered concert film, which captures the world’s most iconic rock band at the very peak of their live powers.

In a previous statement, Brian May said “I don’t think we quite realized it at the time, but this film has preserved one of the highest peaks in Queen’s touring life, on stage in the old glory days. The director was very much focussed on Freddie, and this now stands as probably the most precious intimate capture ever of Mr. Mercury at his full awesome power."

“Queen Rock Montreal” presents Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon at their most exciting and exhilarating. The original concerts, which took place on November 24 and 25, 1981, were arranged specifically to be filmed for a full-length concert film to document their live show. The film was restored for IMAX by Mercury Studios. Executive producers include Geoff Kempin and Alice Webb for Mercury Studios and Jim Beach and Matilda Beach for Queen Films.

Watch a preview of the concert below:

