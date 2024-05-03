Interview: Alan Bach of BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alan Bach as Barry Mann in Beautiful the Musical

Photo by Dan Norman

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is currently captivating audiences at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. This enchanting production will continue its run until September 28, 2024

We chat with Alan Bach who plays Barry Mann in this production.

What do you enjoy most about playing your character in the show?

I love playing Barry Mann in Beautiful so much! He’s fun and funny and spontaneous. He’s quirky and lovable and the coolest nerd around. It’s been an absolute joy bringing Barry Mann to life on the CDT stage.

What is your favorite song in the show?

Ooh, there are so many that come to mind. But if I had to pick one it would be “Up On The Roof.” Gerry Goffin (played by Shad Hanley) sort of introduces it and then the Drifters lead by John Jamison II take it over and all the vocals are just spectacular.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment in the show is probably the end of the song “Walking in the Rain.” Barry and Cynthia Weil (played by the incomparable Shinah Hey) get up from the piano and walk away from the audience, up the stairs and off the bridge in the back. It’s sweeping and cinematic and romantic. It’s a special moment in the show.

Photo by Dan Norman

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing Beautiful?

I hope audiences leave saying, “I can’t believe Carole wrote that one…and that one…and that one.” All these beautiful iconic tunes that many of us didn’t even know came from this incredible songwriter. I hope they leave feeling empowered to do something they weren’t sure they could do.

What are your favorite local spots?

Favorite local spots? Well in Chanhassen, everyone must get to Brindisi’s Pub for a Brindisi Burger made famous by our fearless leader and artistic director, Michael Brindisi. I’m an Italian boy, and this burger checks all the boxes. Peppers, onions, provolone and covered in marinara? What more could you want. And for dessert, you’d have to go to our capital city, Saint Paul, to Cafe Latte on Grand Avenue. It’s ALL just too good.

Thank you Alan for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.